ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Interesting Engineering

China: Lithium batteries may soon power 'world's largest fleet' of submarines

The Chinese Navy could finally use lithium technology to replace the lead-acid batteries that are now used in its fleet of conventional submarines. Lithium-ion batteries could soon power China's massive fleet of conventional submarines due to advancements in the nation's globally dominant electric car industry, according to a study by China's Navy, reported on Saturday by South China Morning Post (SCMP).

Comments / 0

Community Policy