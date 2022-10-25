Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Oil Giants' Massive Profits Revive Calls for Windfall Taxes
(Reuters) - Global energy giants including Exxon Mobil Corp and Chevron Corp posted another round of huge quarterly profits, benefiting from surging natural gas and fuel prices that have boosted inflation around the world and led to fresh calls to further tax the sector. Four of the five largest global...
Vessels carrying liquefied natural gas line up off European shores
There's a long line of vessels loaded with LNG waiting to arrive at various European ports.
Report: Global crises can speed up move to clean energy
BENGALURU, India (AP) — Spiraling energy costs caused by various economic factors and the Ukraine war could be a turning point toward cleaner energy, the International Energy Agency said in a report Thursday. It found the global demand for fossil fuels, including coal, oil, and natural gas, is set to peak or plateau in the next few decades.
BBC
World facing 'first truly global energy crisis', report says
Russia's invasion of Ukraine will have long-lasting effects on energy supply and markets, a new report suggests. The International Energy Agency (IEA) said the world faces its first "truly global energy crisis" as a result. It added that unaffordable energy bills remain a huge problem, driven up as the exports...
BBC
Energy crisis pushing people onto prepayment meters, says Uswitch
The energy crisis is pushing more households onto prepayment gas and electricity meters, research suggests. Comparison website Uswitch said 60,000 new meters were installed in Britain in the six months to March, reversing a long-term trend of the number falling. It says prepayment customers are more likely to be vulnerable...
American Troops Prepared to Engage in War With Russia
A U.S. aircraft carrier is prepared to lead an international charge should Russia escalate attacks against Ukraine and its allies. The USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), christened in 2006 and delivered to the Navy in 2009, is in the Adriatic Sea leading Neptune Strike 2022—a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) deployment that tests deterrence and defense in the Euro-Atlantic area.
Natural gas prices in Texas shale country just turned negative amid booming production
In the Permian Basin, natural gas for next-day delivery sank to negative $2 per million British thermal units, traders told Bloomberg. That's the first time that has happened since 2020, when the early onset of the COVID pandemic sent commodity prices tumbling. Prices are negative in Texas now as production...
US News and World Report
China Says Willing to Communicate With US Military but 'Red Lines' Should Be Respected
BEIJING (Reuters) - China attaches great importance to Sino-U.S. military relations and is willing to see China and the U.S. have military communications but "red lines" remain, a Chinese defense ministry spokesman said on Thursday. If the U.S. wishes to strengthen military communications, it should "respect China's interests and major...
POLITICO
At the peak, but not on track
ARE WE THERE YET? — The world may for the first time be on a policy course to actually stop increasing its fossil fuel use. The International Energy Agency released projections on Thursday that show current policies will be enough to force a peak or plateau in the use of fossil fuels, even with the supply shocks caused by Russia's war on Ukraine, as David Iaconangelo reports for POLITICO's E&E News.
US News and World Report
China's Xi Says Willing to Work With United States for Mutual Benefit
BEIJING (Reuters) - President Xi Jinping said China is willing to work with the United States to find ways to get along to the benefit of both, Chinese state television reported on Thursday, ahead of a possible meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden in Indonesia. As major powers, China and...
Brazil's Eletrobras offers buyout to cut over 2,300 jobs, a fifth of workforce
SAO PAULO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Brazil's electricity company Eletrobras (ELET6.SA) offered on Friday a voluntary buyout to well over 2,000 people representing roughly 22% of its workforce, in a first major cost cutting move following its privatization.
US News and World Report
GE CEO Sees 'Choppier' Operating Environment Next Year
CHICAGO (Reuters) - General Electric Co's Chief Executive Larry Culp on Tuesday warned companies are likely to face a "choppier" operating environment next year, but expressed confidence that his company would be able to work its way through it. "We feel pretty good about our potential to control the controllable,"...
GM: All US facilities will be powered by renewables by 2025
DETROIT (AP) — General Motors said Wednesday that it has secured all of the renewable energy it needs to power all of its U.S. facilities by 2025, 25 years ahead of earlier projections.The Detroit automaker, which initially targeted the year 2050 to achieve its all-renewables goal, said it secured sourcing agreements from 16 renewable energy plants across 10 states.In early 2021, GM moved up its all-renewables target date to 2030, then advanced that goal by five years this week.The five-year difference will help erase an estimated 1 million metric tons of carbon emissions, equal to the emissions produced by burning...
BBC
Cost of living: Soaring stock costs spell end for DIY store
The owner of an independent hardware store in Derbyshire says the cost-of-living crisis has proved the final straw for his business. Carl Marsden said he was "devastated" to be closing Marsden Brothers after opening in Spondon two years ago. The business had been going well until a local bus service...
TechCrunch
GenZero’s Frederick Teo on ‘limitless’ opportunities in climate tech
GenZero is a $3.6 billion investment company that is backed by Temasek, already known for its climate investing. Teo talked about how it gauges companies before investing, supporting nascent technologies and solutions in the space and what startups can tackle in the next two decades. This Q&A was edited for length, and you can watch the full conversation here or at the bottom of the article.
US News and World Report
U.S. Oil Companies' Cash Flow to Rise by 68% Per Barrel in 2022 - Deloitte
HOUSTON (Reuters) - U.S. upstream oil companies are expected to bank 68% higher free cash flows per barrel produced in 2022 as surging prices fuel profits, while output growth lingers at 4.5% year to date, Deloitte consultancy said on Monday. The study illustrates the clash between the White House and...
US News and World Report
'No Room for Old Dreams', German President Says of Russia Ties
BERLIN (Reuters) -Russia's invasion of Ukraine has caused an "epochal break" in Germany's ties with Moscow and the war has shattered former Soviet president Mikhail Gorbachev's dream of a "common European home", President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Friday. Steinmeier, who hails from a wing of Germany's Social Democrats that long...
CNBC
Treasury yields decline as markets ponder future Fed policy
Treasury yields fell on Tuesday as uncertainty over future Federal Reserve policy weighed on markets and investors assessed earnings reports. Yields and prices have an inverted relationship. One basis point is equivalent to 0.01%. Treasurys. Uncertainty about the Federal Reserve's policy path has been spreading, raising questions about how long...
getnews.info
Carbon Limit Wins the ESG & Sustainability Innovator Award for Dubai’s Northstar 2022 Supernova Challenge
“Most people view climate change as this huge problem that needs to be tackled by governments and the businesses responsible, but the truth is, we all need to do something about it.”. This Year’s Supernova Challenge Attracted Over 600 Applications From Over 41 Countries. Boca Raton, Florida – Carbon...
US economy returned to growth last quarter, expanding 2.6%
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy grew at a 2.6% annual rate from July through September, snapping two straight quarters of contraction and overcoming high inflation and interest rates just as voting begins in midterm elections in which the economy’s health has emerged as a paramount issue. Thursday’s better-than-expected estimate from the Commerce Department showed that the nation’s gross domestic product — the broadest gauge of economic output — grew in the third quarter after having shrunk in the first half of 2022. Stronger exports and consumer spending, backed by a healthy job market, helped restore growth to the world’s...
