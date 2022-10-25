ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abbeville, LA

theleesvilleleader.com

Another successful effort for Bo the Bloodhound

Bo the Vernon Parish Bloodhound made another successful find on Wednesday when he assisted the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office in locating a Welsh man reported missing on Tuesday. According to authorities, Taylor A. Mallett, 24, left his home at 6 a.m. that day saying he was headed to work,...
VERNON PARISH, LA
Abbeville Meridional

Sister Teresa Margaret Toups, O. Carm.

Sister Teresa Margaret Toups, O. Carm. returned to God October 25, 2022. She was 83 years old and in the 64th year of her religious profession. Sister Teresa Margaret, born Geraldine Marie Toups in Maurice, LA on February 16, 1939, is the youngest of six children of the late Ernest Toups, Sr., of Vermillion Parish, LA and Marie Simonia Toups of Youngsville, LA. She entered Carmel in 1955 and professed first vows in 1958. Sister attended Central Grammar Elementary and Mount Carmel in Lafayette, LA, and graduated from Mount Carmel Academy, New Orleans, LA. She received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Elementary Education from St. Mary’s Dominican College, New Orleans. Sister did post-graduate work at Notre Dame University, the University of Dayton, and Loyola University. She celebrated her 60th Jubilee in 2018.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

How Lafayette Parish's oldest restaurant started with a Youngsville man's sno-ball cart

It's been 90 years since Hulo Landry learned he wouldn't be able to work in the family business of baking Evangeline Maid Bread because of an allergy to the bakery's flour. That misfortune — along with his entrepreneurial spirit and some encouragement from his supporters — would ultimately inspire Landry to open Poor Boy's Riverside Inn. Today, it's believed to be the oldest restaurant in Lafayette Parish — and possibly all of Acadiana.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
bestofswla.com

They Needed A Bigger Net

A number of residents of the Lake Area and Cameron Parish marveled at recent photos released by the Coastal Conservation Association that showed an enormous untethered net that was packed full of fish and floating abandoned off the Cameron Coast. The photos were taken off Holly Beach. The CCA estimated...
CAMERON PARISH, LA
Abbeville Meridional

100-years-old: Domingue takes life ‘one day at a time’

What do you do when you turn 100? You celebrate with your children, of course. And that is what Jeanne Hebert Domingue did on her milestone birthday. Domingue celebrated with her five children at Woodbriar Assisted Living in Maurice. She is not surprised to reach the 100-year mark because she...
MAURICE, LA
GATOR 99.5

Power Rankings: The Best Pizza Joints In SW Louisiana

Our Sports Director, Patrick Frey, loves food and I do too, so today we'll cover his top five pizza joints in SWLA. A great pizza has to be slightly greasy and made with quality fresh ingredients. The make-or-break for me is the pizza sauce. I don't mind a hint of sweetness in the sauce, but you got my return business if your sauce is savory and slightly spicy.
LOUISIANA STATE
High School Football PRO

New Iberia, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Loreauville High School football team will have a game with Catholic High School - New Iberia on October 28, 2022, 17:00:00.
NEW IBERIA, LA
Talk Radio 960am

Another Lafayette Parish School Threatened, This Time by Anonymous Note

LAFAYETTE (KPEL News) - Despite a few weeks with no issues, another school in Lafayette Parish has come under potential threat. On Wednesday, school officials at L.J. Alleman Middle School, alongside law enforcement, investigated a threatening note found on campus. However, school officials believe the threat is not credible. School will take place as usual, but additional safety precautions will be in place.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 28, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 28, 2022. Gary Brent Harlow, 43, Sulphur: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000. Derick Van Monk, 36, Lake Charles: Drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons. Chris Dale Ardoin, 62, Lacassine: Residential contractor fraud $1,000 or more but...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Developing Lafayette

Villas at Albertsons, A New 154-unit Family Townhome Community Coming Soon To Broussard, Louisiana

A new family townhome community, called Villas at Albertsons, is coming soon to 816 Albertson Parkway in Broussard, Louisiana. The new project by Guidry Land Development will consist of 154 – 2 bedroom 2 bath townhome units and will feature a lake with lighted water fountains, walking paths, a pool with a club house, fitness center, business center, and a recreation area.
BROUSSARD, LA

