Louisiana witness illustrates unknown objects crossing night sky silentlyRoger MarshDuson, LA
Louisiana witness reports UFO clusters moving in formationsRoger MarshLafayette, LA
3 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
A Very Brief History of South Louisiana Community CollegeTyler Mc.Lafayette, LA
Another successful effort for Bo the Bloodhound
Bo the Vernon Parish Bloodhound made another successful find on Wednesday when he assisted the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office in locating a Welsh man reported missing on Tuesday. According to authorities, Taylor A. Mallett, 24, left his home at 6 a.m. that day saying he was headed to work,...
Sister Teresa Margaret Toups, O. Carm.
Sister Teresa Margaret Toups, O. Carm. returned to God October 25, 2022. She was 83 years old and in the 64th year of her religious profession. Sister Teresa Margaret, born Geraldine Marie Toups in Maurice, LA on February 16, 1939, is the youngest of six children of the late Ernest Toups, Sr., of Vermillion Parish, LA and Marie Simonia Toups of Youngsville, LA. She entered Carmel in 1955 and professed first vows in 1958. Sister attended Central Grammar Elementary and Mount Carmel in Lafayette, LA, and graduated from Mount Carmel Academy, New Orleans, LA. She received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Elementary Education from St. Mary’s Dominican College, New Orleans. Sister did post-graduate work at Notre Dame University, the University of Dayton, and Loyola University. She celebrated her 60th Jubilee in 2018.
KLFY hosts first Acadiana Eats festival in Scott
KLFY News 10 hosted the first Acadiana Eats Festival in Scott Saturday.
How Lafayette Parish's oldest restaurant started with a Youngsville man's sno-ball cart
It's been 90 years since Hulo Landry learned he wouldn't be able to work in the family business of baking Evangeline Maid Bread because of an allergy to the bakery's flour. That misfortune — along with his entrepreneurial spirit and some encouragement from his supporters — would ultimately inspire Landry to open Poor Boy's Riverside Inn. Today, it's believed to be the oldest restaurant in Lafayette Parish — and possibly all of Acadiana.
They Needed A Bigger Net
A number of residents of the Lake Area and Cameron Parish marveled at recent photos released by the Coastal Conservation Association that showed an enormous untethered net that was packed full of fish and floating abandoned off the Cameron Coast. The photos were taken off Holly Beach. The CCA estimated...
Breaux Bridge to add retail along I-10
Breaux Bridge City Government and St. Martin Economic Development are partnering with a leading development firm in search of retail partnerships to place along I-10.
100-years-old: Domingue takes life ‘one day at a time’
What do you do when you turn 100? You celebrate with your children, of course. And that is what Jeanne Hebert Domingue did on her milestone birthday. Domingue celebrated with her five children at Woodbriar Assisted Living in Maurice. She is not surprised to reach the 100-year mark because she...
Power Rankings: The Best Pizza Joints In SW Louisiana
Our Sports Director, Patrick Frey, loves food and I do too, so today we'll cover his top five pizza joints in SWLA. A great pizza has to be slightly greasy and made with quality fresh ingredients. The make-or-break for me is the pizza sauce. I don't mind a hint of sweetness in the sauce, but you got my return business if your sauce is savory and slightly spicy.
Opelousas handles Breaux Bridge to claim outright District 5-4A crown
Coach Jimmy Zachery Jr. is taking the Opelousas High football program to places the Tigers haven't been in a long time. Last year, the Tigers hosted their first playoff game since 2004. On Friday, the Tigers clinched their first district title since 1994 with a 45-0 win at Breaux Bridge.
New Iberia, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Another Lafayette Parish School Threatened, This Time by Anonymous Note
LAFAYETTE (KPEL News) - Despite a few weeks with no issues, another school in Lafayette Parish has come under potential threat. On Wednesday, school officials at L.J. Alleman Middle School, alongside law enforcement, investigated a threatening note found on campus. However, school officials believe the threat is not credible. School will take place as usual, but additional safety precautions will be in place.
Small Fire Reported at Cowboys Nightclub in Lafayette
Management at the popular nightclub in Lafayette, Cowboys, reports that on Saturday afternoon a small fire broke out behind one of the bars.
Who Was That Man Holding a Sign on Camellia Boulevard in Lafayette?
There have been a rash of crashes involving motorcycles in the Lafayette area over the past few weeks.
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 28, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 28, 2022. Gary Brent Harlow, 43, Sulphur: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000. Derick Van Monk, 36, Lake Charles: Drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons. Chris Dale Ardoin, 62, Lacassine: Residential contractor fraud $1,000 or more but...
STM in Lafayette Posts Photo of What Appears to Be Silhouette of Mother Mary [PHOTO]
St. Thomas More Catholic High School in Lafayette posted a photo from the inside of the chapel on campus Wednesday, and now some are asking what this image may be.
Buy Lafayette's Best Meat Pies Straight From the Oven on Thursday
If you've never had an original Kane River meat pie from D.R.E.A.M.S. here in Lafayette, you haven't had the best meat pie in the world. And this Thursday, you're in for a treat!
Villas at Albertsons, A New 154-unit Family Townhome Community Coming Soon To Broussard, Louisiana
A new family townhome community, called Villas at Albertsons, is coming soon to 816 Albertson Parkway in Broussard, Louisiana. The new project by Guidry Land Development will consist of 154 – 2 bedroom 2 bath townhome units and will feature a lake with lighted water fountains, walking paths, a pool with a club house, fitness center, business center, and a recreation area.
Southside nails down program's first district title with victory over Lafayette High
History was made on Friday evening, when the Southside Sharks defeated the Lafayette High Lions 38-19 in a game played at St. Martinville High. Southside upped its wins streak to eight games and clinched a share the District 3-5A title, the first district title in the program's short four-year existence.
Arrest made in fatal Lafayette hit-and-run on West Congress Street
A man has been charged with a felony for leaving the scene of a fatal crash that happened October 17 on West Congress Street.
Proposed power poles worry residents
Those living along East Butcher Switch Road in North Lafayette are worried about their quality of life if plans to put commercial-grade power poles go through.
