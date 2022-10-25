ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

With Biden student loan forgiveness in legal limbo, Feds bet on changes to rules for another debt relief option

By Chris Quintana, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZSMBy_0iltBwCw00

As the federal government fights with states and other groups over its expansive student loan debt forgiveness plan, the Education Department said Tuesday that it would make permanent some temporary changes to a program that makes it easier for people working as teachers, public defenders and other public sector workers to have their student loan debt forgiven.

Loan forgiveness for these workers has been available for years, but few people have been able to use the option because of complex rules about eligibility.

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said he was appalled to learn that fewer than 7,000 borrowers had ever received relief through the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program when he joined the Education Department last year.

Last year, the Biden administration simplified the application process, temporarily, allowing roughly 236,000 people to have more than $14 billion in student loans forgiven. The one-time changes to the Public Service Loan Forgiveness plan are set to expire Oct. 31.

Cardona said his team has since tried to turn the program's "promise broken into a promise kept."

That promise, and its potential to forgive even more debt, is becoming more significant. With President Joe Biden’s broader student loan debt forgiveness plan in legal peril and temporarily blocked, the administration is leveraging other tools to cancel some of Americans’ $1.6 trillion in federal money borrowed to attend college.

"Today, we’re encouraging public service workers to take advantage of the program’s temporary changes before the deadline on October 31," Cardona said. "At the same time, we’re taking bold steps that will automatically move more hardworking public service workers closer to forgiveness and making permanent changes to reduce the red tape that riddled the PSLF program."

Those changes would be in effect no later than July 1, the Education Department said.

What is the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program?

In principle, the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program is simple: Give up the high wages of the private sector. Work a public sector job for 10 years. Make payments on student loan debt at the same time. After that decade, the federal government will discharge whatever student loan debt remains.

Want student loan forgiveness?:Millions of jobs qualify for updated program — and yours might be one of them.

In reality, the program’s strict bureaucratic requirements prevented many borrowers from accessing the promised relief. They were unaware, for example, that only Direct Loans qualified for the program when they might have held Federal Family Education Loans. Those are debts that are federally backed but commercially owned, which impedes the government’s ability to discharge the debt.

Borrowers also had to enroll in specific income-driven repayment plans, and late payments were at times counted as ineligible. The unyielding requirements meant only a few thousand of borrowers had qualified for relief through the program a decade after its introduction.

What is a Pell Grant? Who qualifies? What to know after Biden announces student loan plan

The government’s waiver aimed to loosen the eligibility requirements for the program. The one-time waiver allows borrowers to count any payment toward their loans so long as they can prove they worked in a job that qualified for the program.

On Tuesday, the federal government said borrowers who apply after Oct. 31 but before July may still be able to count past payments toward their overall forgiveness. That's because the government plans to review and credit borrowers' past payments in the Public Service Loan Forgiveness plan and other income-driven repayment options.

To qualify for this relief, however, borrowers must have Direct Loans or FFEL loans managed by the federal government. Borrowers with other types of federal loans can consolidate their accounts into a Direct Loan. The Education Department encouraged borrowers to consolidate by May 1, to reap the benefits of its one-time payment adjustment.

Court challenges imperil Biden's broader student loan debt forgiveness plan

The Biden administration's announcement Tuesday comes amid a collection of challenges to the president's plan to make good on a campaign promise to cancel student loan debt. Multiple groups are suing the administration that plan.

Biden’s plan calls for eliminating up to $20,000 in student loan debt for millions of borrowers who make less than $125,000 individually or $250,000 as a couple. As of Friday, Biden said 22 million people had already applied for student loan forgiveness, a little more than half of the eligible applicant pool of nearly 40 million borrowers.

Late Friday, the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals temporarily blocked the federal government from canceling any student loan debt while it waits to hear arguments between the Biden administration and the six conservative states suing to block the plan.

On hold:Federal appeals court temporarily blocks Biden student debt relief plan

The White House has responded by saying the states have yet to prove they have legal standing in the case. The six states – Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and South Carolina – have argued the president acted beyond his authority and allege they could be hurt financially by the mass forgiveness of student loan debt.

Contact Chris Quintana at (202) 308-9021 or cquintana@usatoday.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CQuintanadc.

Comments / 29

TAKE AIM
5d ago

when I take a loan out I know I have to repay it what makes these people think they can sign for a loan and then it will be forgiven the only person I know who has taken huge loans that were already forgiven was your President Joe Biden from China for millions and millions and millions of dollars

Reply(3)
24
Reaper
5d ago

Hey, isn't he "flashing" a racist sign in that picture? 🤣🤣🤣Well, he is a known racist anyway. And I'm sure all his followers will give him a pass. Because that's how they work!!!

Reply
20
kitty-o
4d ago

gosh they way Biden is fighting for student debt cancelation you'd think there weren't bigger problems that needs his attention. he's a joke trying to buy votes at the tune of 10,000$ a pop. I can guarantee that if he gave these students 10,000 cash they would not be applying it to there debt.

Reply
4
Related
CNET

Who Gets Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Without Applying?

Millions of student loan borrowers anxiously await the White House's application for student loan debt forgiveness. The Department of Education previewed the form borrowers will use for debt cancellation on Oct. 11, but a lawsuit from six Republican-led states could put the brakes on it -- the federal government has already agreed to wait until Oct. 23 at the earliest to discharge any student debt under this new plan.
CNET

Here's Who Can't Get Their Student Loans Canceled

The US Education Department has officially launched the Biden administration's online student-loan forgiveness application, enabling millions of borrowers to apply to have up to $10,000 in student loans wiped away -- or $20,000 if they have Pell Grants. More than 8 million people have already applied to have their debt canceled, President Joe Biden said Monday at the White House.
IOWA STATE
Business Insider

Biden's Education Department is notifying 8 million student-loan borrowers that they do not need to apply for debt cancellation and their relief will be automatically processed

The Education Department is telling 8 million borrowers they're automatically eligible for relief. Those borrowers will not need to apply, but those who want to opt out must do so by November 14. Those eligible for automatic relief can also submit a form if they want it processed sooner. Millions...
INDIANA STATE
Cadrene Heslop

The IRS Will Send Letters To Millions

You and many other Americans could receive letters from the IRS this Fall. Americans owed stimulus money could expect a detailed letter in the mail. This physical notification will come in a few weeks.
Yahoo!

Supreme Court highly unlikely to grant taxpayers' request to block Biden debt relief

A new challenger is vying to derail the Biden administration’s student loan debt relief plan by asking the nation’s highest court to stop the cancellation from taking effect. On Wednesday, the Wisconsin-based tax policy advocacy group, Brown County Taxpayers Association, filed an emergency application with the U.S. Supreme...
WETM 18 News

New round of P-EBT payments expected to hit accounts

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Parents that received P-EBT benefits for their children during the COVID-19 pandemic should check their accounts as a new round of payments is expected to be issued in October. A new round of payments for the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer, or P-EBT, has been approved...
JC Post

IRS: 9M families who did not claim free COVID money notified

WASHINGTON — Starting this week, the Internal Revenue Service is sending letters to more than 9 million individuals and families who appear to qualify for a variety of key tax benefits but did not claim them by filing a 2021 federal income tax return. Many in this group may be eligible to claim some or all of the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit, the Child Tax Credit, the Earned Income Tax Credit and other tax credits depending on their personal and family situation.
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

658K+
Followers
68K+
Post
328M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy