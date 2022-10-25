Read full article on original website
Shots fired report under investigation in downtown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Police in Morgantown are investigating a report of shots fired in downtown early Sunday morning. Around 5 a.m. WVU Safety and Wellness made the following post on social media:. COMMUNITY NOTICE: We are aware of a shots fired situation on High Street. Morgantown Police is leading...
Traffic stop leads to Marijuana arrest in Marion County
FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A woman from Jacksonville, Florida faces drug charges following a traffic stop for speeding. Troopers from the Marion County Detachment of the West Virginia State Police observed Myranda Raymond, 30, for traveling over the posted 55-mile-per-hour speed limit. Reports indicate troopers smelled marijuana as soon as...
Marion County Schools seek excess levy renewal
FAIRMONT, W.Va. – In Marion County, voters are being asked to approve a renewal of the excess levy for the school system. Marion County Schools Treasurer Scott Rider said the levy has been in place for 75 years and a “yes” vote will not increase cost any resident.
RSV infections surge statewide, fill new WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The newly opened WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital is now completely full due to the surge in Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) infections among young people. On MetroNews “Talkline,” Chair of the WVU Department of Pediatrics Dr. Chuck Mullett said in one day 77 children under 5-years-old tested positive for RSV, eight were admitted, but several others statewide had to be turned away.
