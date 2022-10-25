ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Antonio Conte refuses to comment on transfer plans as he focuses on task at hand

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v9RGk_0iltBoOM00

Antonio Conte has insisted his focus at Tottenham is on the present after he refused to be drawn on plans for the January transfer market.

Spurs host Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League on Wednesday knowing victory in the Group D fixture would send them through to the last-16 stage.

Tottenham enter the match following back-to-back defeats and with injuries piling up, which saw the Italian quizzed about whether a busy winter transfer market could be key to a strong second half of the campaign.

Conte said: “I think the club understand very well the importance of bringing in important players, good players, in January. I’m not the person who has to explain this to my club.

“If you ask me in January what happens when we have to play many other games, we will have to try to do our best.

“I repeat we have to take this big achievement of going to the next round tomorrow and take this opportunity to do it.

“We want to finish in the best possible way before the World Cup. My priority now is not January but to finish in the best possible way before the World Cup.”

Conte has spoken in recent weeks about the process Tottenham are on to become a genuine contender in the Premier League and Champions League.

It was put to the 53-year-old that Spurs have an opportunity this season with Chelsea and Manchester United under new management and seemingly in transition.

But Conte refuted that notion and turned down the chance to speak about his own long-term plans.

“We have to focus on the present and try to do our best,” he added.

“This season will be more difficult than last season because after the transfer market you have seen many, many teams have spent a lot.

“You have to face a lot of big teams. For sure there will be the time to speak with the club. To understand what is the best solution for us.

“This is not the right moment to answer. Since November now and after one year I understood a lot of things. The first moment for me was really difficult to understand.

For now we need to focus on the present because we want to do our best in the present

“Now I am going into the Tottenham world. I understand very well what our situation is, what is our position, what is our starting point, how long is our path to be competitive and to fight for something important. Now for sure my knowledge about Tottenham is more complete.

“For this reason I will be prepared for the moment when we speak with the club and understand what is best for the future. For now we need to focus on the present because we want to do our best in the present.

“My desire, my will and of the players is to do our best and give satisfaction to the fans. That is the best aspiration of everybody. For the other situations we will see the right moment.”

Cristian Romero (calf) and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (thigh) sat out training on Tuesday after they also missed Sunday’s home defeat to Newcastle.

The duo have joined Dejan Kulusevski (hamstring) and Richarlison (calf) on the treatment table but do have a chance of featuring in the key European clash.

Conte revealed: “Richarlison and Kulusevski are out, recovering but still not available.

“Romero and Hojbjerg tomorrow morning we will see. If there is a possibility for them to recover we will try everything because its an important game for us.

“But we have many games to play until November. We will see tomorrow morning and make a decision.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Harry Kane urges Tottenham to carry momentum into crucial Marseille clash

Harry Kane has urged Tottenham to be ready from the off for Tuesday’s crucial Champions League match at Marseille. Spurs head to France knowing they need a point to qualify for the last 16 but at least travel with momentum following a thrilling 3-2 victory at Bournemouth on Saturday.
newschain

Chelsea boss Graham Potter well beaten on Premier League return to Brighton

Chelsea boss Graham Potter endured mocking taunts of “you’re getting sacked in the morning” as his unbeaten start was smashed by a stunning 4-1 Premier League battering at former club Brighton. Rampant Albion raced into a commanding half-time lead, with own goals from Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Trevoh...
newschain

Graham Potter warns Chelsea must endure ‘process of pain’ in quest to improve

Graham Potter has warned Chelsea must endure a “process of pain” in their quest for long-term improvement after he was humiliated at former club Brighton. Potter’s nine-match unbeaten start as Blues boss ended in emphatic fashion with Saturday’s remarkable 4-1 Premier League drubbing at the Amex Stadium.
newschain

Manchester United and Arsenal maintain winning starts to WSL season

Manchester United and Arsenal both won to extend their 100 per cent Women’s Super League records. United won 3-0 at Everton with Nikita Parris opening the scoring against her former club after 13 minutes. Leah Galton and Hayley Ladd were on target in the second half as United became...
newschain

US Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home ‘targeted’ in hammer attack on husband

Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was attacked and severely beaten by an assailant with a hammer who broke into their San Francisco home early on Friday. Mr Pelosi, 82, suffered blunt force injuries to his head and body, according to two people who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing probe.
WASHINGTON, CA
newschain

Assailant shouted ‘Where is Nancy?’ in attack at Pelosi home

The intruder who attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband in their San Francisco home was searching for the Democratic leader, shouting “Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?” before assaulting Paul Pelosi with a hammer. That was a chilling echo of the chants during the January 6 insurrection...
WASHINGTON, CA
newschain

Kevin De Bruyne admits upcoming World Cup in Qatar could be his last

Kevin De Bruyne admits next month’s World Cup could be his last and he wants his kids to see him perform on the biggest stage. The Belgium international remains relaxed ahead of the start of the tournament next month after scoring the winner in Manchester City’s 1-0 victory at Leicester on Saturday.
newschain

Milestone moment for Marcus Rashford as he gives Man Utd victory over West Ham

Marcus Rashford’s 100th goal for Manchester United sealed a 1-0 home win against West Ham and kept them hot on the heels of the Premier League’s top four. Rashford became the first United player to reach the goalscoring landmark since Wayne Rooney in 2009 and his thumping first-half header helped maintain their steady improvement under Dutch boss Erik ten Hag.
newschain

Wilfried Zaha can stand up for himself, insists Palace boss Patrick Vieira

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira insists Wilfried Zaha is perfectly proficient at standing up to aggressive opposition. The talismanic Eagles forward was targeted by several Saints players during Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Southampton, and was visibly incensed when Lyanco went unpunished after bulldozing into his back in the first half.
newschain

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta plays down Bukayo Saka injury fears

Mikel Arteta played down injury fears over Bukayo Saka as he heaped praise on Reiss Nelson for his fine cameo in a comfortable win over Nottingham Forest. The Gunners eased to a 5-0 victory to move back to the top of the Premier League and leave the visitors rooted to the foot of the table.
newschain

Kevin De Bruyne still a class act – 5 things we learned from Premier League

Manchester City won without Erling Haaland while Marcus Rashford and Callum Wilson boosted hopes of an England World Cup call. But Graham Potter made a miserable return to former club Brighton as he lost his first game as Chelsea manager. Here, the PA news agency takes a look at what...
newschain

Cristhian Stuani earns lowly Girona surprise draw away to Real Madrid

Real Madrid limped back to the top of LaLiga despite dropping points for only the second time this season after being held to a 1-1 draw at home by lowly Girona. Vinicius Jr. eased the home fans’ frustrations when he made the breakthrough in the 70th minute but 10 minutes later Cristhian Stuani levelled from the spot after a handball by Marco Asensio.
newschain

Kevin De Bruyne: Man City made life difficult for themselves in win at Leicester

Kevin De Bruyne admits Manchester City made life difficult for themselves as they ground out a 1-0 win at Leicester. The midfielder’s stunning free-kick moved City top of the Premier League on Saturday, ahead of Arsenal’s game with Nottingham Forest on Sunday. Ederson needed to turn Youri Tielemans’...
newschain

Eddie Howe sees lots of room for improvement at in-form Newcastle

Eddie Howe has warned Newcastle they have done nothing yet despite their blistering start to the season. Saturday’s 4-0 win over Aston Villa at St James’ Park left the rejuvenated Magpies sitting in fourth place in the Premier League table with 24 points from their first 13 games and boasting the best defensive record in the division.
newschain

Finally United is coming back – Man City boss Pep Guardiola seeing rival revival

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola believes rivals United are on their way back to the top as the battle for Champions League places gets harder. Guardiola is trying to make City only the second side – after United – to win three consecutive titles in the Premier League era and believes the spirit in the camp is better than it was the last time they had the opportunity in the 2019-20 season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy