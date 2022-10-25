ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennesaw, GA

Austin City Limits

Innovative musicians from every genre perform live in the longest-running music series. WABE’s mission is simple: “Inform, inspire, reflect and empower our greater Atlanta community. ” We do that through the news, information, and entertainment we bring you via radio and TV, on your phone, in your car, on your smart speaker, or online at the new WABE.org—anywhere and everywhere throughout greater Atlanta. And we can only do this with your help. Please consider becoming a member of WABE today.
ATLANTA, GA
Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill faces sentencing

Suspended Clayton County Sherriff Victor Hill is now facing sentencing on federal civil rights violations after being convicted on six of seven charges. Witnesses in the case testified they were held for hours in restraint chairs as detainees under Hill’s supervision, despite them breaking no rules and posing no threat at the time.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA

