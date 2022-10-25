Read full article on original website
advantagenews.com
William BeDell Dance is Saturday
The William M. BeDell Achievement and Resource Center in Wood River will celebrate its 41st annual dance and auction on Saturday. November 5 will mark the day they hold the fundraiser, which will be held at the Godfrey Knights of Columbus Hall this year. The time is from 7-11pm. This...
advantagenews.com
Daniel J. Capps
Daniel J. Capps, 74, died at 10:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at his home. Born July 8, 1948 in Alton, he was the son of Clyde and Carlene (Clendenny) Capps. Daniel graduated from Calhoun High School in 1968 and attended Hannibal LaGrange University in Hannibal, MO. He married the former Ida Louella Dirksmeyer on June 29, 1969 at the Hamburg Methodist Church in Hamburg, IL. She survives. He traveled to many destinations with his wife, family and friends. Daniel enjoyed playing golf most of his life and was a member of Westlake County Club since 1983 and won the Westlake Men’s Club Champion in 1990, 1991, 1992 and 1996. He always enjoyed stopping by the club to spend time with friends. He was a very talented guitar player and enjoyed basketball, Kampsville Fast Pitch Soft Ball, and played baseball for Hannibal LaGrange University. He always enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren and attending there numerous sporting and school events. Daniel owned and operated Capps General Store in Kampsville, the Starlite Dairy Bar in Kampsville, and Midwest Wholesale Flooring in Quincy, IL and was a salesman for General Foam. In 1993 he opened Jerseyville Carpet & Furniture Galleries which is still owned and operated by his family and located south of Jerseyville. Along with his wife, Ida, he is survived by his children, Matthew Capps (Mary) of Jerseyville, Michelle Webster (Tony) of Hardin, and Jerrod Capps (Laury) of Jerseyville, his grandchildren, Cory Rowling (Samantha) of Jerseyville, Chase Webster of Hardin, Ethan Capps of Jerseyville, Ella Webster of Hardin, and Finlee Heckrodt of Jerseyville, two sisters, Susan Klunk (Jim), Marilyn Johnson (John), a brother-in-law, James Ewen, a sister-in-law, Mardell Doerr and numerous nieces and nephews. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Sharon Ewen, sisters-in-law, Hannah Burchett (Jack), and Irma Hannel (Billy), and a brother-in-law, Donald Doerr. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Summit Grove Cemetery in Kampsville followed by a luncheon and celebration of life beginning at 12:00 noon at the Westlake County Club in Jerseyville. Memorials may be made to the Summit Grove Cemetery in Kampsville, IL or Fox Creek Cemetery in Mozier, IL. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
advantagenews.com
Michael Richard Hoffman
Michael Richard Hoffman, 70, formerly of Granite City, IL, passed away at 12:25 p.m. Thurs. Oct. 27, 2022 at Bria of Columbia in Columbia, IL. He was born Apr. 16, 1952 in Granite City to the late Helen (Gomze) Hoffman and John Hoffman Sr. He is survived by a sister...
advantagenews.com
NGRREC celebrates 20 years
A number of dignitaries were on hand Thursday to help celebrate the 20th anniversary of the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center in East Alton. Located adjacent to the Mel Price Lock and Dam, the center was founded in 2002 through a collaborative partnership between the Illinois Natural History Survey, the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey.
advantagenews.com
ISP announces aggravated battery to a child arrest
A southeastern Illinois woman wanted for child abuse charges was arrested October 27 in St. Louis, according to Illinois State Police. ISP says 29-year-old Keisha Cullum of Elizabethtown is accused of two counts of aggravated battery to a child, and her bond is set at $2 million. On October 19th,...
advantagenews.com
Wood River and Hartford Halloween Parades are Saturday
The Wood River Halloween Parade will return Saturday morning, starting at 10:30. The parade is the first of two parades on Saturday, with the afternoon parade taking place in Hartford at 1pm. The parade marshal in Wood River is long-time businessman Dwight Werts. Wood River Fire Chief Wade Stalhut tells...
advantagenews.com
Softball club treasurer charged with theft
The treasurer of a local club softball organization is facing charges of stealing from the club. 37-year-old Heather Sullivan of Roodhouse was charged Thursday in Madison County Court with felony theft. She served as Treasurer for the Espirit Metro Fast Pitch softball organization. The charges follow an investigation by the...
advantagenews.com
Oilers bow out of playoffs at Coal City
The East Alton Wood River Oilers football season came to an end in the first round of the IHSA Playoffs Saturday. The Big Z's Nick Darr has the story. Your browser does not support the audio element.
advantagenews.com
Small but exceptional new hotspot
This newer establishment in northwestern Madison County is hot both in spice level and popularity. You can’t miss it at a major intersection through the uptown portion of this community. It’s housed inside a building which was the previous home of a staple food establishment for this city.
advantagenews.com
Alton home damaged in early morning fire
There were no injuries reported in an early morning fire in Alton. The Alton Fire Department responded to the 3300 block of Brown Street just after midnight and found flames coming from the back of the structure. East Alton fire crews were also called in to assist. The fire was...
advantagenews.com
10-29-22 EAWR vs Coal City Class 4A High School Football
Your browser does not support the audio element. Nick Darr and EAWR Athletic Director Mark Beatty on the call for East Alton Wood River and Coal City Coalers Class 4A High School Football!
advantagenews.com
10-29-22 Roxana vs Hillsboro 3A Football
Your browser does not support the audio element. Brent Burklund on the call for Class 3A High School Football between the Roxana Shells and the Hillsboro Hilltoppers!
advantagenews.com
Alton to consider aggregation deal
Similar to the deals announced recently for residents in Bethalto and Godfrey, Alton will be considering a deal for electric aggregation with Constellation NewEnergy to begin at the start of 2023. Homefield Energy had been the energy supplier locked in since the start of the aggregation option’s inception, but they chose to not participate in the competitive bidding process for the next period beginning at the start of 2023.
advantagenews.com
MCT cuts ribbon on new trail in Edwardsville
Edwardsville residents have a new bike trail option in the Leclaire neighborhood. Madison County Transit officials officially opened the Monarch Valley Trail recently. It’s a 0.7-mile trail which stretches from Emerson Avenue to Irma Street on the former rail alignment of the Illinois Traction System’s Edwardsville Belt Railway.
advantagenews.com
Village Board rejects video gaming request, reviews parameters
The Bethalto Village Board turned down a recent request for a liquor license for Farm Fresh on Route 140 which would have allowed application for a video gaming license at the site. Mayor Gary Bost said some of the board members were not comfortable granting the request. Your browser does...
advantagenews.com
Bethalto continues free yard waste pick up for fourth quarter
Bethalto residents continue to get free yard waste pick up through December under an agreement continued by the village board. Mayor Gary Bost tells the Big Z the program is also free to those who pay Republic Services for yard waste removal throughout the year. Your browser does not support...
