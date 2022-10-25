Daniel J. Capps, 74, died at 10:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at his home. Born July 8, 1948 in Alton, he was the son of Clyde and Carlene (Clendenny) Capps. Daniel graduated from Calhoun High School in 1968 and attended Hannibal LaGrange University in Hannibal, MO. He married the former Ida Louella Dirksmeyer on June 29, 1969 at the Hamburg Methodist Church in Hamburg, IL. She survives. He traveled to many destinations with his wife, family and friends. Daniel enjoyed playing golf most of his life and was a member of Westlake County Club since 1983 and won the Westlake Men’s Club Champion in 1990, 1991, 1992 and 1996. He always enjoyed stopping by the club to spend time with friends. He was a very talented guitar player and enjoyed basketball, Kampsville Fast Pitch Soft Ball, and played baseball for Hannibal LaGrange University. He always enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren and attending there numerous sporting and school events. Daniel owned and operated Capps General Store in Kampsville, the Starlite Dairy Bar in Kampsville, and Midwest Wholesale Flooring in Quincy, IL and was a salesman for General Foam. In 1993 he opened Jerseyville Carpet & Furniture Galleries which is still owned and operated by his family and located south of Jerseyville. Along with his wife, Ida, he is survived by his children, Matthew Capps (Mary) of Jerseyville, Michelle Webster (Tony) of Hardin, and Jerrod Capps (Laury) of Jerseyville, his grandchildren, Cory Rowling (Samantha) of Jerseyville, Chase Webster of Hardin, Ethan Capps of Jerseyville, Ella Webster of Hardin, and Finlee Heckrodt of Jerseyville, two sisters, Susan Klunk (Jim), Marilyn Johnson (John), a brother-in-law, James Ewen, a sister-in-law, Mardell Doerr and numerous nieces and nephews. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Sharon Ewen, sisters-in-law, Hannah Burchett (Jack), and Irma Hannel (Billy), and a brother-in-law, Donald Doerr. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Summit Grove Cemetery in Kampsville followed by a luncheon and celebration of life beginning at 12:00 noon at the Westlake County Club in Jerseyville. Memorials may be made to the Summit Grove Cemetery in Kampsville, IL or Fox Creek Cemetery in Mozier, IL. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.

