PurplePTSD: Riddles to Be Solved, Rookie Playing Time, Injury Report
The sister-site to VikingsTerritory is PurplePTSD.com, and the guys and gals over there roll out the Minnesota Vikings analysis just as much as we do. Here is some of their top content from the last couple of days:. 1 – The Vikings have a few riddles to solve, according to...
You’ll Get a Free Mullet at the Vikings Game on Sunday
If you’re attending the Minnesota Vikings game in Week 8 against the Arizona Cardinals, be prepared to leave with a new hairdo. To commemorate Jared Allen’s entry in the Vikings Ring of Honor, the franchise is giving away free mullet headbands to fans. And that’s exactly what it sounds like.
The Vikings Final Injury Report: Week 8
The Minnesota Vikings travel home for a date with the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at noon CST, the seventh regular season game of the 2022 season. The Vikings had a bye in Week 7, and the Cardinals won on Thursday Night Football over the New Orleans Saints. The Cardinals, at 3-4 through seven games, are treading water in the NFC’s playoff picture.
Wee Bit of History on the Line for Kevin O’Connell vs. ARI
The Minnesota Vikings can climb to a 6-1 record on Sunday versus the Arizona Cardinals, further fastening a hold on the NFC North. And if that occurs, first-year Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell will become the first skipper in franchise history to achieve a record as good as 6-1 through seven games.
Flashback Friday: Vikings Defeat Cardinals in 2018
The 5-1 Minnesota Vikings and the 3-4 Arizona Cardinals are set to face off on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. Minnesota is coming off a bye week and currently on a four-game winning streak, while Arizona is coming off a 42-34 win at home against the New Orleans Saints. The...
Purple Rumor Mill: Big-Name WR, Asamoah’s Time, Gravy Baby
VikingsTerritory’s Purple Rumor Mill is a two-day chronicle each week. All the week’s rumors are lassoed and plopped in two spots — articles on Saturday and Sunday — for review. Today is the October 29th edition. Remember — rumors are rumors. What you read on weekends...
Can Patrick Peterson Get Revenge on Sunday?
Selected 5th overall in the 2011 NFL Draft, Patrick Peterson went on to start 154 games for the Arizona Cardinals over the course of a 10-year period. He then signed with the Minnesota Vikings and got his first chance at former teammates just two weeks into the 2021 season. Can things go better this time around?
Purple Rumor Mill: Brandin Cooks, Packers Reign Finishing, Chase Claypool
VikingsTerritory’s Purple Rumor Mill is a two-day chronicle each week. All the week’s rumors are lassoed and plopped in two spots — articles on Saturday and Sunday — for review. Today is the October 30th edition. Remember — rumors are rumors. What you read on weekends...
Storylines of Vikings Week 8 Matchup vs. Cardinals
Few people expected the Minnesota Vikings to come out of their Week 7 bye with a 5-1 record and an easy lead in the NFC North. The Vikings host the Cardinals on Sunday in an attempt to increase the gap in the division. Rusty or Rested?. The games in Week...
3 Bold Predictions For Vikings vs. Cardinals
The Minnesota Vikings take on the Arizona Cardinals this Sunday at US Bank Stadium. It will be the 30th meeting between the two franchises, and the Vikings lead the series 17-12. For a Cardinals victory in Minnesota, you must go back to 1979 when the then St Louis Cardinals triumphed 27-7 at Metropolitan Stadium.
All the Vikings News on Twitter: October 29
The following is news applicable to the Minnesota Vikings on October 29, 2022 — via tweet. This is updated throughout the day. The Vikings play football tomorrow and we’re just as excited as Akayleb Evans. In the last Vikings’ home game against the Cardinals, Kirk Cousins showed his...
Infamous 2021 First Round LT to Make Bears Debut This Weekend
When the Las Vegas Raiders went on the clock with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, most people assumed they would be the team to snag Christian Darrisaw to solidify their offensive line. Instead, as the Raiders always do, they decided to go out on a limb and select Alex Leatherwood.
Kyler Murray Isn’t a Big-Game QB
Kyler Murray has been delighted as one of the NFL’s best young quarterbacks since he entered the league in 2019. A former number-one pick and Heisman Trophy winner, he’s been touted as the next Russell Wilson and the best-ever high-school quarterback from Texas. Pundits cherish him for his electric style of play and upside.
