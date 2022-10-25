ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

VikingsTerritory

Former Vikings WR Didn't Last Long with Cardinals

The Minnesota Vikings host the Arizona Cardinals in Week 8, but first, Arizona did a little Vikings-related housekeeping this week. Former Vikings 1st-Round pick Laquon Treadwell was released by the Cardinals on Tuesday after about two weeks with the franchise. Treadwell had been added to the team’s practice squad, but...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

3 Vikings Players To Watch vs. Cardinals

The Minnesota Vikings come fresh off the bye week, ready for a showdown at home against the Arizona Cardinals. The Vikings are looking to improve to a 6-1 record and maintain control of the north division in the NFC. As we enter Week 8, here are my three Vikings players to watch against the Cardinals.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
TMZ.com

Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
MIAMI, FL
VikingsTerritory

The Vikings Final Injury Report: Week 8

The Minnesota Vikings travel home for a date with the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at noon CST, the seventh regular season game of the 2022 season. The Vikings had a bye in Week 7, and the Cardinals won on Thursday Night Football over the New Orleans Saints. The Cardinals, at 3-4 through seven games, are treading water in the NFC’s playoff picture.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Can Patrick Peterson Get Revenge on Sunday?

Selected 5th overall in the 2011 NFL Draft, Patrick Peterson went on to start 154 games for the Arizona Cardinals over the course of a 10-year period. He then signed with the Minnesota Vikings and got his first chance at former teammates just two weeks into the 2021 season. Can things go better this time around?
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

3 Bold Predictions For Vikings vs. Cardinals

The Minnesota Vikings take on the Arizona Cardinals this Sunday at US Bank Stadium. It will be the 30th meeting between the two franchises, and the Vikings lead the series 17-12. For a Cardinals victory in Minnesota, you must go back to 1979 when the then St Louis Cardinals triumphed 27-7 at Metropolitan Stadium.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

All the Vikings News on Twitter: October 29

The following is news applicable to the Minnesota Vikings on October 29, 2022 — via tweet. This is updated throughout the day. The Vikings play football tomorrow and we’re just as excited as Akayleb Evans. In the last Vikings’ home game against the Cardinals, Kirk Cousins showed his...
VikingsTerritory

Kyler Murray Isn't a Big-Game QB

Kyler Murray has been delighted as one of the NFL’s best young quarterbacks since he entered the league in 2019. A former number-one pick and Heisman Trophy winner, he’s been touted as the next Russell Wilson and the best-ever high-school quarterback from Texas. Pundits cherish him for his electric style of play and upside.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
