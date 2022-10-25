Read full article on original website
cardinalnews.org
Lab school focusing on health care planned for Southwest Virginia
Leaders in colleges and school systems along the Interstate 81 corridor between Bristol and Wytheville are working to open a lab school in Southwest Virginia. The lab school would be launched by Emory & Henry College’s School of Health Sciences and would involve school systems in Bristol, Washington County, Smyth County and Wythe County, Smyth County Superintendent Dennis Carter said Friday during a workshop about lab schools in Abingdon. The Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center, Virginia Highlands Community College and Wytheville Community College would also be involved, he said.
Virginia farmers see a fruitful 2022 apple season
Virginia farmers are having a thriving apple season, despite labor shortages and concerned over damage from Hurricane Ian.
Minor earthquake shakes part of western Virginia; schools closed
Usually, earthquakes of this magnitude are rarely felt by people. However, the epicenter of the quake occurred close to the surface.
WYFF4.com
Earthquake in Virginia felt in North Carolina early Tuesday morning
SPARTA, N.C. — An earthquake in Virginia Tuesday morning was felt in parts of North Carolina, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). The 2.6 magnitude quake was reported at about 5:25 a.m. in Independence, Virginia, which is near the North Carolina border. The USGS is reporting about 80...
Small earthquake reported near North Carolina-Virginia border
INDEPENDENCE, V.A. (WGHP) — A small earthquake hit the North Carolina-Virginia border according to seismographic data from the US Geological Survey. According to the USGS, a 2.6 magnitude earthquake hit 9 kilometers east-southeast of Independence, Virginia. It was reported as being 2.8 kilometers deep. It was just under 40 kilometers from Mount Airy, North Carolina. […]
WSLS
Virginia Tech dorm floods, some students lose belongings
BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech students were out in the cold after their dorm flooded on Thursday morning. Students living in Slusher Hall claim one student got upset and began hitting ceiling tiles which they say caused a pipe to burst and flood multiple floors. Some students were lucky...
This Is the Snowiest and Coldest Town in North Carolina
Beech Mountainis a town in North Carolina located in the counties of Avery and Watauga. At 5,506 feet in elevation, the town is located atop Beech Mountain and is the highest town east of the Rocky Mountains. Des Moines, New Mexico, 1,220 miles away, is the closest municipality at a higher elevation.
WSLS
More than 700 Virginia children are waiting to be adopted: 30 Days of Hope
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – There are more than 700 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day in November during the hours of 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are of all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2022 marks the sixth year 10 News is doing this series.
wkml.com
Did You Feel That? Earthquake Rumbles North Carolina Early Tuesday
Around 5AM on Tuesday, Geologists reported a 2.6 magnitude earthquake near the North Carolina-Virginia border. On October 25, 2022, about 70 people are said to have even been aware and feel the quake!. The earthquake was about 1.74 miles deep, and according to the U.S. Geological Survey, it hit 6...
What to look out for when riding along the Virginia Creeper Trail
(WJHL) — Virginia’s 34.3-mile-long Creeper Trail winds through Abingdon and extends through Damascus all the way to the Mount Rogers National Recreation Area at the Virginia and North Carolina border. The trail attracts nature enthusiasts, cyclists, runners and walkers alike with its scenic features and dozens of trestles and bridges. The Creeper Trail is owned […]
pcpatriot.com
Ground broken for Sheffey Park in Fairlawn
Friends of former Board of Supervisors Chairman Joe Sheffey gathered last Friday afternoon along Hazel Hollow Road in Fairlawn for a groundbreaking ceremony for Sheffey Park. Located at 7422 Hazel Hollow Road next to the old railroad bridge across the New River near Radford, the park will feature a boat landing and a walking trail that will follow along the river under Memorial Bridge and all the way to the old Riverlawn Elementary School and Smith Farm Park, which is also currently under development in Fairlawn.
Virginia Business
The Highlander nearly complete in Radford
The Highlander, a $40 million boutique hotel and conference center, is expected to open next to Radford University soon. University officials and their partners in the project broke ground in April 2021 and expect it to be completed in January 2023. The conference hotel will have 124 rooms, including four...
Government Technology
Bitcoin Mining Company Sets Up in Rural Virginia County
(TNS) — Ribbon-cutting for a bitcoin mining company that is locating in the Bluestone Business and Technology Park in Tazewell County was held Tuesday morning. Blackstone Data Services, LLC will provide data center hosting, server and node maintenance, and cryptocurrency mining container assess manufacturing to benefit a three-state area.
wfxrtv.com
Pulaski County plans to turn Old Middle School into housing departments
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR)– After sitting untouched for years, the Old Pulaski Middle School is going to get some new life. According to county officials, the plan is to turn the building into a housing development. “Through a developer, we are re-purposing the school into market-rate apartments,” said Jonathan...
supertalk929.com
Human remains found at Bristol, Tennessee boat dock
Sullivan County investigators and officers with the TBI were called to Observation Knob Park in Bristol Thursday morning after the discovery of human remains. An SCSO spokesperson told Bristol Broadcasting News the call about the discovery came in just before 10 a.m. The caller said that the remains were in the vicinity of the park’s boat ramp.
pmg-va.com
Galax removing downtown trees
The trees that have graced downtown Galax for several years are about to be cut down and replaced with less invasive potted trees, said Galax City Manager Barry Moore. Removal already has begun — two trees on Grayson Street, in front of the Visitors Center and the municipal building, have already been cut down.
iredellfreenews.com
Dr. Andrea G. Watson
Dr. Andrea G. Watson (DVM) passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022, at her residence in Battleboro, N.C. She was 33 years old. Andrea was born on May 16, 1989, to Gregory and Kathleen Watson in Statesville, N.C. She attended Statesville High School, graduated as salutatorian, and was awarded Statesville High’s only Park Scholarship from N.C. State University. She graduated from N.C. State University as one of several co-valedictorians and received the Food Animal Scholars Award while enrolled in the N.C. State School of Veterinary Medicine. She received numerous scholarships during her educational career.
Man dies in fall from Grandfather Mountain overlook
GRANDFATHER MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WATE) — A 53-year-old man died Sunday in fall from a cliff at Grandfather Mountain in North Carolina. The Avery County Sheriff’s Office said Todd A. Buckman, of Troy, New Hampshire was reported missing around 10 a.m. on Oct. 23. He was last seen at one of the park’s overlooks. His body […]
NRVNews
Rakes, Kimberly Dawn
Kimberly Dawn “Kimmie” Rakes, age 55, of Christiansburg passed away unexpectedly, Wednesday, October 26, 2022. She was born in Montgomery Co, Va. on July 19, 1967. Kimmie was known for love and affection in all aspects for nieces and nephews. She is survived by her parents, George W....
WVNT-TV
Missing elderly woman in Mercer County found dead
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — According to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, an elderly woman was reported missing in the Bluefield area of Mercer County. Linda Sue Simpson, 75, of Bluefield was last known to be at her home on Sandlick Road in Bluefield on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 9:54 AM. According Lt. Steven Sommers, it is believed she left her home on foot going to an unknown location. It is not clear what she was wearing when she left her home.
