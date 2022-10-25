Read full article on original website
Sacked teacher loses legal bid in transgender pupil case
A teacher who refused to call a transgender pupil by their preferred name and pronouns has lost a bid to launch a legal challenge against their school. She said she had safeguarding concerns about the school's support of the child, described in court as a "transgender-affirming approach". The campaign group...
No 10 responds to King Charles Cop27 ‘ban’ as Sunak says it is right he focuses on ‘depressing domestic challenges’ – as it happened
Downing Street says it was ‘unanimously agreed’ with Palace that monarch would not attend; PM says he is focusing on economy but remains ‘personally committed’ to environment
Danny Castledine: Family of student killed in Amsterdam left devastated
The family of a student who was stabbed to death abroad say they have been left devastated by his death. Danny Castledine, 22, from Nottinghamshire, was killed while on holiday in Amsterdam in June. His mother Alison said her son had become a victim out of nowhere after he was...
Newport: Three sentenced for enslaving vulnerable man
Two men have been jailed and a woman has received a suspended sentence for enslaving a vulnerable man. Latvian Rolands Kazoks, 31, was stripped of his bank cards and denied showers and clean clothes. Jokubas Stankevicius, 59, his wife Ruta Stankeviciene, 57, both of Capel Close, and Normunds Freibergs, 41,...
Article: published on 27 October 2022
A 38-year-old cyclist has died following a crash with a car. South Wales Police said it happened on Cwmavon Road, near its junction with London Row, Port Talbot, at 06:40 BST. The man from Margam, Neath Port Talbot, was hit by a beige Vauxhall Astra, the force said....
Social worker falsified records to hide 'extremely serious' misconduct
A Bristol City Council social worker who tried to falsify records to hide a trail of misconduct has been barred from the profession. A panel found that Elaine Lillian McDowell did a number of actions which "seriously" breached professional standards. She moved a vulnerable woman to a full-time nursing home,...
How bad is the gender reform rebellion for the SNP?
The SNP has suffered its biggest-ever backbench rebellion since it came to power in Scotland, with nine MSPs failing to back the Scottish government's gender reform legislation. They included Ash Regan, who quit as the government's community safety minister shortly before the Holyrood vote. How significant is the uprising and...
TransPennine: More than 50 trains axed in single day
Rail passengers are facing severe disruption after TransPennine Express axed more than 50 of its services in a single day. The rail operator has cancelled services along routes between Manchester, Sheffield, York, Hull, Huddersfield and Edinburgh. It comes after mayors in the north of England criticised rail "chaos" across the...
Charity boss named as the next Church of Scotland moderator
The Church of Scotland has named its next moderator of the General Assembly. The Reverend Sally Foster-Fulton, 58, who lives in Glasgow, has led poverty relief charity Christian Aid in Scotland since 2016. She will take a year's sabbatical to become the Kirk's ambassador at home and abroad for 12...
Contents of a single parcel go up by £19 - food bank provider
As the cost of living soars more people are turning to food banks to make ends meet. New Office for National Statistics data has shown that the price of pasta, tea, and chips has increased, with vegetable oil going up by 65% in a year. Overall, the price of budget...
Birmingham police find drugs stashed in Kinder Surprise capsule
Police said they had a surprise of a different kind when opening the plastic capsule from a Kinder egg. Normally the small yellow tubs - from within the continental confectionery's chocolate shell - contain a tiny toy, from which Kinder Surprise draws its name. But rather than a boat or...
Some reservoir levels still falling, Welsh Water warns
A hosepipe ban imposed on parts of Wales has been lifted - but Welsh Water warned some reservoir levels are "continuing to drop". They called on customers to avoid wasting water so its 91 reservoirs had a chance to refill. This year has had one of the warmest summers on...
Simon-Kucher & Partners Study Finds Women Underserved as Wealth Management Clients Despite Accumulating Wealth Significantly Faster than Men
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- Simon-Kucher & Partners, a global strategy and marketing consultancy, today released its Wealth Management: Building a Winning Client Experience for Women study. The study examines the investing and financial planning preferences, needs, and priorities of women residing in the US and Canada with annual household incomes above $150,000 and a net worth of at least $150,000. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005745/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
