1 killed, 2 injured in deadly shooting; Amarillo police asking for tips
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police are investigating a homicide after three people were shot at a home in the 1900 block of on NW 18th Ave. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. Police found two male victims inside the home and a female victim in the backyard.
Man shot multiple times while pumping gas, Amarillo police looking for gunman
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police are looking for a gunman wanted for shooting a man at a gas station. According to police, the victim was pumping gas at a station near 24th Ave and Dumas Highway when he was shot multiple times around 3 p.m. The victim made...
Amarillo Police investigating shooting at gas station
AMARILLO, Texas (KMAR/KCIT) — According to the Amarillo Police Department, at around 3:13 p.m. on Oct. 29, officers were dispatched to a home on NW 19th on a man who had been shot. According to Sergent Carla Burr with APD, the shooting occurred at a gas station in the area of NE 24th and Dumas […]
Hereford man arrested after being caught with counterfeit money
HEREFORD, Texas (KVII) — One man is in jail in Deaf Smith County after being caught with counterfeit money after trying to use it at a local store on Thursday, Hereford police said. The Hereford Police Department said officers were called to a possible forgery in passing in the...
1 arrested on alleged ‘forgery by passing’ in Hereford
HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Hereford Police Department reports that it was notified of an alleged possible “forgery by passing” offense that happened Thursday in the 300 block of West 15th Street. According to police, the alleged suspects ran on foot from the area before officers arrived. Police said that officers found two people in […]
Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for suspect in fatal hit-and-run
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help finding a suspect in a hit-and-run that left one dead on Sept. 16. The Crime Stoppers reported that at around 12:00 a.m. on Sept. 16, officers were called to the 3200 block of IH 40 on a “major accident.” Officers found […]
DPS K9 alerts on vehicle during I-40 traffic stop leading to seizure of 43 pounds of meth
CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — More than 43 methamphetamines were seized during a traffic stop on Interstate 40 in Carson County on Tuesday, the Texas Department of Public Safety said. At about 7 p.m., a DPS trooper stopped a 2021 Nissan Sentra driving east on I-40 near Conway for...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for possession of a controlled substance
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for possession of a controlled substance. According to the release, 39-year-old, Gorge Luis Vargas is wanted by Potter County Sheriff’s Office for possession of a controlled substance. Vargas is 6 feet tall and weighs 235 pounds.
Amarillo Police Drug Bust
Amarillo police have a man under arrest for drug charges of having Fentanyl, Meth, Methadone, and black tar heroin in his apartment. Aaron Bret Young is under arrest for Three counts of manufacture, and the delivery of a controlled substance. Police carried out a search warrant on Friday, October 21at...
Deadly Semi Crash Off I-40 Takes 2 Lives
On the morning of October 21st, a deadly crash took place in Oldham County, west of Vega near I-40, sadly resulting in two deaths. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, at 5:15 A.M. a 2021 Volvo truck tractor was traveling west off a frontage road off I-40. A 2007 Peterbilt was parked on this same road, with a truck-tractor-semi-trailer attached to it. The Peterbilt’s operator, a 42-year-old Amarillo resident, Scottie Dun was outside of his vehicle, attaching the semi-trailer to the tow truck. The operator of the Volvo, Shivinder Singh, a resident of Livermore, California had drifted onto the shoulder of the road for unknown reasons, striking Dun and the attached semi-truck before continuing west and flipping onto its side into a north ditch. By the time Oldham County Justice of the Peace, Kristy O’Malley, and other emergency responders arrived on the scene, it was too late. Both Scottie Dun and Shivinder Singh, were pronounced dead on the scene.
Another Mystery Location in Amarillo We Need to Have Solved
I got a phone call the other morning wanting to figure out what was going in at a location here in Amarillo. So me doing my best investigation drove out to the area in question. There has to be answers. I think I ended up with more questions. The area...
Six Of Amarillo’s Strangest Cars
Whether you like to drive classic cars, more comfortable modern cars, high trucks, or dropped trucks, it can be said that Amarillo has a unique catalog of cars. But these some Amarillo drivers took the phrase "To each his own" to its furthest extent. In case you haven't seen these cars prowling the streets, here are some of Amarillo's most interesting cars.
Good News Another New Restaurant in Amarillo is Opening Soon
I got a message recently asking me why I haven't mentioned anything about this new place coming to Amarillo. I did message them back and said I would look into it. I hadn't heard the news yet. Sometimes that happens. So, I did look into it. Oh, and the news...
Why is there So Much Hate Here in Amarillo?
I was just scrolling through Facebook the other day, just minding my own business. A post caught my attention and I didn't understand why there is so much hate in Amarillo. What is going on?. The Post in Question. Someone was mad. Yes, this seems to be an ongoing occurrence...
Rain ending with unseasonably cold temperatures sticking around Friday
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Sporadic rain showers will continue off and on this morning in the SE Texas Panhandle but only light rain accumulations are expected from here on out today. Clouds stick around for much of the day holding temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s which is well below normal.
Have You Seen The Disgusting Stuff Posted To This City Facebook Page?
The City of Amarillo really does try their best to make sure we have plenty of avenues to get information. There's the website, their main social media accounts, and then the social media accounts of the different departments. Have you seen the disgusting stuff posted to the Environmental Health Department...
Students encouraged to give back through Amarillo United Way
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — If you walked into the Amarillo Civic Center today, you may have seen a bunch of senior and junior high school students, loud music, the smell of pizza and may have thought it was a huge pep rally. In a sense, it was but in...
