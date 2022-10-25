ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

abc7amarillo.com

Hereford man arrested after being caught with counterfeit money

HEREFORD, Texas (KVII) — One man is in jail in Deaf Smith County after being caught with counterfeit money after trying to use it at a local store on Thursday, Hereford police said. The Hereford Police Department said officers were called to a possible forgery in passing in the...
HEREFORD, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Amarillo Police Drug Bust

Amarillo police have a man under arrest for drug charges of having Fentanyl, Meth, Methadone, and black tar heroin in his apartment. Aaron Bret Young is under arrest for Three counts of manufacture, and the delivery of a controlled substance. Police carried out a search warrant on Friday, October 21at...
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

Deadly Semi Crash Off I-40 Takes 2 Lives

On the morning of October 21st, a deadly crash took place in Oldham County, west of Vega near I-40, sadly resulting in two deaths. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, at 5:15 A.M. a 2021 Volvo truck tractor was traveling west off a frontage road off I-40. A 2007 Peterbilt was parked on this same road, with a truck-tractor-semi-trailer attached to it. The Peterbilt’s operator, a 42-year-old Amarillo resident, Scottie Dun was outside of his vehicle, attaching the semi-trailer to the tow truck. The operator of the Volvo, Shivinder Singh, a resident of Livermore, California had drifted onto the shoulder of the road for unknown reasons, striking Dun and the attached semi-truck before continuing west and flipping onto its side into a north ditch. By the time Oldham County Justice of the Peace, Kristy O’Malley, and other emergency responders arrived on the scene, it was too late. Both Scottie Dun and Shivinder Singh, were pronounced dead on the scene.
OLDHAM COUNTY, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

Six Of Amarillo’s Strangest Cars

Whether you like to drive classic cars, more comfortable modern cars, high trucks, or dropped trucks, it can be said that Amarillo has a unique catalog of cars. But these some Amarillo drivers took the phrase "To each his own" to its furthest extent. In case you haven't seen these cars prowling the streets, here are some of Amarillo's most interesting cars.
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Why is there So Much Hate Here in Amarillo?

I was just scrolling through Facebook the other day, just minding my own business. A post caught my attention and I didn't understand why there is so much hate in Amarillo. What is going on?. The Post in Question. Someone was mad. Yes, this seems to be an ongoing occurrence...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Rain ending with unseasonably cold temperatures sticking around Friday

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Sporadic rain showers will continue off and on this morning in the SE Texas Panhandle but only light rain accumulations are expected from here on out today. Clouds stick around for much of the day holding temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s which is well below normal.
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Students encouraged to give back through Amarillo United Way

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — If you walked into the Amarillo Civic Center today, you may have seen a bunch of senior and junior high school students, loud music, the smell of pizza and may have thought it was a huge pep rally. In a sense, it was but in...
AMARILLO, TX

