Louisiana witness illustrates unknown objects crossing night sky silentlyRoger MarshDuson, LA
Louisiana witness reports UFO clusters moving in formationsRoger MarshLafayette, LA
3 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
A Very Brief History of South Louisiana Community CollegeTyler Mc.Lafayette, LA
Abbeville Meridional
Billy Joseph LeBlanc
ERATH – A Mass of Christian Burial for Mr. Billy Joseph LeBlanc, 73, will be held at 3:00PM on Friday, October 28, 2022 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Erath with Fr. Clinton Sensat officiating. Interment will be at Our Lady of Lourdes Mausoleum. Visitation will be...
Abbeville Meridional
Clara Elizabeth Johnson Landry
ABBEVILLE – Funeral service for Clara Elizabeth Johnson Landry is scheduled for Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Mary Congregational Church – 213 S. Louisiana Street-- with burial in St. Paul Cemetery. Pastor Kevin Williams will officiate the service. Visitation will be from 9:00 A.M....
Abbeville Meridional
Sister Teresa Margaret Toups, O. Carm.
Sister Teresa Margaret Toups, O. Carm. returned to God October 25, 2022. She was 83 years old and in the 64th year of her religious profession. Sister Teresa Margaret, born Geraldine Marie Toups in Maurice, LA on February 16, 1939, is the youngest of six children of the late Ernest Toups, Sr., of Vermillion Parish, LA and Marie Simonia Toups of Youngsville, LA. She entered Carmel in 1955 and professed first vows in 1958. Sister attended Central Grammar Elementary and Mount Carmel in Lafayette, LA, and graduated from Mount Carmel Academy, New Orleans, LA. She received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Elementary Education from St. Mary’s Dominican College, New Orleans. Sister did post-graduate work at Notre Dame University, the University of Dayton, and Loyola University. She celebrated her 60th Jubilee in 2018.
theadvocate.com
How Lafayette Parish's oldest restaurant started with a Youngsville man's sno-ball cart
It's been 90 years since Hulo Landry learned he wouldn't be able to work in the family business of baking Evangeline Maid Bread because of an allergy to the bakery's flour. That misfortune — along with his entrepreneurial spirit and some encouragement from his supporters — would ultimately inspire Landry to open Poor Boy's Riverside Inn. Today, it's believed to be the oldest restaurant in Lafayette Parish — and possibly all of Acadiana.
Abbeville Meridional
100-years-old: Domingue takes life ‘one day at a time’
What do you do when you turn 100? You celebrate with your children, of course. And that is what Jeanne Hebert Domingue did on her milestone birthday. Domingue celebrated with her five children at Woodbriar Assisted Living in Maurice. She is not surprised to reach the 100-year mark because she...
Who Was That Man Holding a Sign on Camellia Boulevard in Lafayette?
There have been a rash of crashes involving motorcycles in the Lafayette area over the past few weeks.
One killed in head-on collision in St. Mary Parish
Louisiana State Police (LSP) reported that one person was killed in a head-on collision, Sunday, in Morgan City.
Abbeville Meridional
Abbeville can’t dig way out of big hole, falls to SMSH
The St. Martinville Tigers took advantage of a couple of short field situations to build a big halftime lead and held off a second-half comeback try by the Abbeville Wildcats to remain unbeaten in District 5-3A action Thursday night at Wildcat Stadium in Abbeville. The Tigers (5-4 overall, 3-0 district)...
theadvocate.com
Man arrested in fatal Saturday shooting in Opelousas
An Opelousas man was arrested Wednesday night on a murder charge related to a fatal Saturday shooting. Easton Shelvin Jr., 23, of Opelousas, was arrested on a count of second-degree murder in the death of 20-year-old Ryan’ Trayvian Darby of Abbeville, who was shot and killed around 2:40 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of South Academy Street, Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said in a statement.
Escaped Mississippi inmate found in Acadia Parish
The Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office (APSO) has arrested a Mississippi inmate who escaped and stole a police vehicle.
Abbeville men wanted on three counts of attempted first degree murder
Abbeville police said they have secured arrest warrants for two men wanted on three counts of attempted first degree murder.
Arrest made in fatal Lafayette hit-and-run on West Congress Street
A man has been charged with a felony for leaving the scene of a fatal crash that happened October 17 on West Congress Street.
Kevin's Seafood Opening Second Location in Lafayette
Many are asking when this restaurant will officially open.
Lafayette fire, police on scene of apartment fire on Eraste Landry Road
The Lafayette Fire Department responded to an apartment fire late Thursday on Eraste Landry Road.
Three injured in shooting in Abbeville
Three victims were sent to the hospital with gunshot wounds after a shooting Monday night.
Northside High cleared after bomb threat
Northside High is now shelter in place and will release the students once the school day is done
UPDATE: State Police identify victim of St. Mary Parish crash
Troopers say they have established the identity of the man who died in a St. Mary Parish crash on the bridge.
Pedestrian killed after being struck by intoxicated driver on I-10
An Arnaudville man was arrested on a DWI first offense charge after he struck a pedestrian on I-10.
Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office: Man charged with molestation of a juvenile
A man has been arrested after allegedly having inappropriate sexual contact with an underage relative, according to the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office (EPSO).
Breaux Bridge Woman Dies in Crash on Highway 167
A woman died on Highway 167 after failing to stop for a stop sign on Bourque Road.
