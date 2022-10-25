Sister Teresa Margaret Toups, O. Carm. returned to God October 25, 2022. She was 83 years old and in the 64th year of her religious profession. Sister Teresa Margaret, born Geraldine Marie Toups in Maurice, LA on February 16, 1939, is the youngest of six children of the late Ernest Toups, Sr., of Vermillion Parish, LA and Marie Simonia Toups of Youngsville, LA. She entered Carmel in 1955 and professed first vows in 1958. Sister attended Central Grammar Elementary and Mount Carmel in Lafayette, LA, and graduated from Mount Carmel Academy, New Orleans, LA. She received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Elementary Education from St. Mary’s Dominican College, New Orleans. Sister did post-graduate work at Notre Dame University, the University of Dayton, and Loyola University. She celebrated her 60th Jubilee in 2018.

