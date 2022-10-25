Read full article on original website
Glimpses of Greenville: What the city looked like in 1875
It’s always a treat to run across old newspaper articles that give a description of our city in its earlier days. Businessmen, writers and tourists who have visited Greenville would occasionally write an article for their hometown newspaper sharing their insights and impressions. A visitor from nearby Anderson wrote such an article in 1875 for the local Anderson Intelligencer newspaper, saying, “A day or two spent in the city of Greenville revealed to us the rapid progress and substantial improvement of our neighbor, whose prosperity is mainly due to the location of the Air Line Railroad, and the untiring energy of some of its citizens. We had the impression that the growth of Greenville was only temporary and would be checked when the excitement always attending such an event as opening a new railroad had died out. But an examination of the various and solid improvements yet under contract, and the elegant structures already completed, convinces us that well-directed energy and proper ballast will make its present progress a thing of permanency. Much that is now ephemeral will give way to the substantial and desirable, when its future progress will be finally assured. The improvements made within the last two years are not only handsome and in modern style, but the splendid residences and ample business-houses are occupied with a thrifty, energetic, and progressive people.”
Clemson University teacher residency program receives Riley Institute award
Clemson University’s teacher residency program received the 12th annual Dick and Tunky Riley WhatWorksSC Award for Excellence at a celebration of South Carolina public education. The event was presented by Furman University’s Riley Institute on Oct. 25 in Columbia. As part of the award, Clemson’s program received a...
GCCA to host ‘Square Roots’ exhibit
“Square Roots” will open Nov. 4 at the Greenville Center for Creative Arts at 101 Abney St. The exhibition will run through Dec. 21 and will feature Sarkis Chorbadijan’s abstract expressionist-style paintings in square formats that explore the application and removal of oil and cold wax layers. His...
Photos: Harvest Market at Travelers Rest Farmers Market
Harvest Market at Travelers Rest Farmers Market is an annual celebration of community, good music and local food held at Trailblazer Park on Thursdays nights in October. Over 30 local artisan makers and farmers gather for a market under the stars from 5:30-8 p.m. This year, on October 27, the Kids Costume Parade returned and it’s grand marshall was the Furman University Spirit Squad. Photos provided.
City reopens North Main Rotary Park after $180K in improvements
After a month of being sidelined to make room for improvements, North Main Rotary Park has reopened. Greenville City Councilman John DeWorken reopened the park, at 9 Ashley Ave., Greenville, with a ribbon cutting in front of a crowd of tiny visitors eager to try out the new play structures, improved gathering spaces, new paint job and new landscaping.
Greenville challenges residents to hang up the car keys during November
The city of Greenville is looking to steer residents away from their cars during November. The city’s No Car November plan challenges residents to avoid using their vehicles for an entire month, instead using GreenLink buses, carpooling or biking. To fill out the survey, click here. According to the...
