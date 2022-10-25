SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is short-staffed. Workers say they’re able to function 70 people short, it is stressful on employees. “There are days where it is, you know, for lack of a better word to say, it is a bit of a struggle because we don’t have as many people as we would want,” said Greene County Detention Officer Tiffany Ocasio. " But we have enough people to be able to operate efficiently. But then there are days where, you know, we have a lot of people training, they’re doing overtime, and you can kind of feel the difference of having more people and how it’s just a lot easier. "

GREENE COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO