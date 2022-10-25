Read full article on original website
KYTV
Police increase presence for annual Halloween pub crawl in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police increased their presence and shut down many streets leading into downtown Springfield for the annual Halloween pub crawl on Saturday. “We’ll have roving patrols,” said L. Mark Foos of the Springfield Police Department, “Pretty much there’ll be officers almost on every street corner. So that way, there’ll be hanging back watching and joining the festivities talking with the neighbors, people down there enjoying it, or talking to the community. And then if there is anything that pops up, whether a question needs to be answered or a disturbance kicks off, they’ll be able to respond, get it resolved, and then go back to their post.”
KYTV
CLEARED: MoDOT warns of incident on I-44 Westbound
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - MoDOT warned drivers to expect delays on I-44 Westbound past exit 67 route N/T Republic Bois D’Arc at mile marker 67.2. MoDOT was expecting roughly an hour delay due to a vehicle crash reported around noon on Sunday. The right lane will be closed roughly until 1:56 p.m., according to MoDOT.
KYTV
Springfield-Greene County Health Department, healthcare partners respond to surge of RSV
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department, Mercy Springfield, CoxHealth, and Jordan Valley Community Health Center ask families to take precautions as we move further into respiratory illness season. Greene County’s hospitals are experiencing a surge in patients seeking treatment for respiratory illnesses. The surge is...
KYTV
Crash slowed traffic on I-44 west of Springfield Sunday morning
HALLTOWN, Mo. (KY3) - A crash slowed traffic Sunday morning on I-44 west of Springfield. The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating the injury crash near Halltown. MoDOT, for a short time, closed both lanes of eastbound traffic at mile marker 58. Investigators have not released any information about the extent of the injuries.
What are the chances of fentanyl in Halloween candy?
Should you be worried about rainbow fentanyl making its way into your kid's candy?
KYTV
Branson, Mo. Public Works Department hosting citywide fall cleanup
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Branson will hold its fall cleanup starting Monday. This is a service the city offers at no cost to help residents properly dispose of large unwanted items that trash haulers do not typically pick up to help keep the Branson community clean. Branson’s...
KYTV
PICTURES: KY3 First Alert Weather Tour stops in Bolivar, Mo.
BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - The KY3 First Alert Weather Tour stopped in Lebanon on Thursday night. The community met many members of the KY3 News team, received valuable safety information from city and county leaders, and participated in a weather school class, including some fiery experiments. Check out the sights...
KYTV
Police investigate shots fired at a man in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating after a man reports being shot at in the northwest part of Springfield. According to the Springfield Police Department, it happened a little after 3:00 a.m. Friday, near the intersection of Golden and High Street. A man called 911, reporting that he was shot at by someone that he knows. Police say the man was not hit, and no one else was injured. Shell casings were found in the area.
Where is marijuana grown in southwest MO?
Missouri Amendment 3 would legalize recreational marijuana in the state. This is a look at what current medicinal marijuana growers would have in store if Amendment 3 passes.
KYTV
Missouri Highway Patrol investigates deadly crash in Laclede County
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol (MSHP) is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash on Saturday evening on State Highway WW East of Nightingale Drive in Laclede County. According to the traffic crash report, the driver, Adam Nichols of Lebanon, 31, was pronounced dead around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday.
KYTV
Greene County Sheriff’s Office is understaffed, 70 employees short
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is short-staffed. Workers say they’re able to function 70 people short, it is stressful on employees. “There are days where it is, you know, for lack of a better word to say, it is a bit of a struggle because we don’t have as many people as we would want,” said Greene County Detention Officer Tiffany Ocasio. " But we have enough people to be able to operate efficiently. But then there are days where, you know, we have a lot of people training, they’re doing overtime, and you can kind of feel the difference of having more people and how it’s just a lot easier. "
KYTV
PICTURES: BigShots Golf hosts trunk-or-treat event in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - BigShots Golf in Springfield hosted kids for a trunk-or-treat event on Saturday. Check out the sights.
Multiple crashes cripple I-44 traffic east of Fidelity
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just before noon reports of a tractor trailer and vehicle crash near I-44 19.6 alerted Jasper County E-911. Carthage Fire Dept, Jasper County Deputies and Mercy Ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Additionally Sarcoxie Fire responded to crashes. Google Maps initial crash screenshot. M&M Wrecker are working to remove the large crash. Then following...
Recreational marijuana opposition grows ahead of Missouri election
More organizations are speaking out against Amendment Three less than two weeks until the November election.
Mobile home fully involved near Spooklight in Newton County
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — About 4 p.m. Friday afternoon, Oct. 28, 2022 Newton County Central Communications were alerted to a mobile home fire on Angus Drive near the Oklahoma line. Redings Mill Fire responded along with Newton County Ambulance. Mutual Aid was requested of Seneca Fire, Quapaw Fire, Joplin Fire. 7700 block Angus Drive, Google Maps screenshot. RMFire sounded a...
KYTV
CATCH-A-CROOK: Greene County detectives want to identify a man in a gun theft investigation
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives want to identify a man caught on camera trespassing on private property north of Springfield. Investigators say the man is a suspect in a gun theft. The crime happened in the Greene County just north of Pleasant View Elementary, off North Farm Road 171.
KYTV
POWER OUTAGE: Emergency crews, CU, responding after car wrecks into utility pole in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Several people are currently without power in west Springfield after a car hit a utility pole. The crash happened near the intersection of S Meteor Avenue and W Mt. Vernon Street around 12:30 p.m. According to Lt. Heather Anderson, the driver of the car was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
Woman killed in t-bone crash near Carthage, Mo.
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 11:45 a.m. Saturday, October 29, 2022 reports of a two-vehicle crash at CR70 and Nutmeg Road alerted Jasper County E-911. Carthage Fire, Jasper County Deputies and Mercy Ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Barton County Electric were notified of a damaged utility pole. On scene Tpr A.J. Cook tells us a southbound...
ozarksalive.com
Legacy general store hosts Halloween party on Nov. 1
TURNERS - Old-fashioned Halloween fun, a sense of community, and generations of Ozarks history come together at Greene County’s oldest grocery store on Nov. 1 during its annual fall party, and the public is invited to attend. It’s not the date on which the party was originally supposed to...
Body of missing Arkansas fisherman recovered
CARROLL COUNTY, Ark. – The Carroll County Department of Emergency Management confirmed that the body of a missing Green Forest fisherman has been found in the Long Creek area. On Friday, October 21, the man was reported missing when his family alerted 911 that he was missing but they had a possible location from his […]
