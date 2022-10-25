ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KYTV

Police increase presence for annual Halloween pub crawl in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police increased their presence and shut down many streets leading into downtown Springfield for the annual Halloween pub crawl on Saturday. “We’ll have roving patrols,” said L. Mark Foos of the Springfield Police Department, “Pretty much there’ll be officers almost on every street corner. So that way, there’ll be hanging back watching and joining the festivities talking with the neighbors, people down there enjoying it, or talking to the community. And then if there is anything that pops up, whether a question needs to be answered or a disturbance kicks off, they’ll be able to respond, get it resolved, and then go back to their post.”
KYTV

CLEARED: MoDOT warns of incident on I-44 Westbound

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - MoDOT warned drivers to expect delays on I-44 Westbound past exit 67 route N/T Republic Bois D’Arc at mile marker 67.2. MoDOT was expecting roughly an hour delay due to a vehicle crash reported around noon on Sunday. The right lane will be closed roughly until 1:56 p.m., according to MoDOT.
KYTV

Springfield-Greene County Health Department, healthcare partners respond to surge of RSV

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department, Mercy Springfield, CoxHealth, and Jordan Valley Community Health Center ask families to take precautions as we move further into respiratory illness season. Greene County’s hospitals are experiencing a surge in patients seeking treatment for respiratory illnesses. The surge is...
KYTV

Crash slowed traffic on I-44 west of Springfield Sunday morning

HALLTOWN, Mo. (KY3) - A crash slowed traffic Sunday morning on I-44 west of Springfield. The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating the injury crash near Halltown. MoDOT, for a short time, closed both lanes of eastbound traffic at mile marker 58. Investigators have not released any information about the extent of the injuries.
KYTV

Branson, Mo. Public Works Department hosting citywide fall cleanup

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Branson will hold its fall cleanup starting Monday. This is a service the city offers at no cost to help residents properly dispose of large unwanted items that trash haulers do not typically pick up to help keep the Branson community clean. Branson’s...
KYTV

PICTURES: KY3 First Alert Weather Tour stops in Bolivar, Mo.

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - The KY3 First Alert Weather Tour stopped in Lebanon on Thursday night. The community met many members of the KY3 News team, received valuable safety information from city and county leaders, and participated in a weather school class, including some fiery experiments. Check out the sights...
KYTV

Police investigate shots fired at a man in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating after a man reports being shot at in the northwest part of Springfield. According to the Springfield Police Department, it happened a little after 3:00 a.m. Friday, near the intersection of Golden and High Street. A man called 911, reporting that he was shot at by someone that he knows. Police say the man was not hit, and no one else was injured. Shell casings were found in the area.
KYTV

Missouri Highway Patrol investigates deadly crash in Laclede County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol (MSHP) is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash on Saturday evening on State Highway WW East of Nightingale Drive in Laclede County. According to the traffic crash report, the driver, Adam Nichols of Lebanon, 31, was pronounced dead around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday.
KYTV

Greene County Sheriff’s Office is understaffed, 70 employees short

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is short-staffed. Workers say they’re able to function 70 people short, it is stressful on employees. “There are days where it is, you know, for lack of a better word to say, it is a bit of a struggle because we don’t have as many people as we would want,” said Greene County Detention Officer Tiffany Ocasio. " But we have enough people to be able to operate efficiently. But then there are days where, you know, we have a lot of people training, they’re doing overtime, and you can kind of feel the difference of having more people and how it’s just a lot easier. "
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Multiple crashes cripple I-44 traffic east of Fidelity

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just before noon reports of a tractor trailer and vehicle crash near I-44 19.6 alerted Jasper County E-911. Carthage Fire Dept, Jasper County Deputies and Mercy Ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Additionally Sarcoxie Fire responded to crashes. Google Maps initial crash screenshot. M&M Wrecker are working to remove the large crash. Then following...
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Woman killed in t-bone crash near Carthage, Mo.

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 11:45 a.m. Saturday, October 29, 2022 reports of a two-vehicle crash at CR70 and Nutmeg Road alerted Jasper County E-911. Carthage Fire, Jasper County Deputies and Mercy Ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Barton County Electric were notified of a damaged utility pole. On scene Tpr A.J. Cook tells us a southbound...
ozarksalive.com

Legacy general store hosts Halloween party on Nov. 1

TURNERS - Old-fashioned Halloween fun, a sense of community, and generations of Ozarks history come together at Greene County’s oldest grocery store on Nov. 1 during its annual fall party, and the public is invited to attend. It’s not the date on which the party was originally supposed to...
KOLR10 News

Body of missing Arkansas fisherman recovered

CARROLL COUNTY, Ark. – The Carroll County Department of Emergency Management confirmed that the body of a missing Green Forest fisherman has been found in the Long Creek area. On Friday, October 21, the man was reported missing when his family alerted 911 that he was missing but they had a possible location from his […]
