WJFW-TV
Woman killed in crash with Wisconsin State Senator was driving 100 MPH
ASHLAND - A Pennsylvania woman who was killed in a car crash involving Wisconsin Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley was driving 100 mph at the time of the crash. Records show 27-year-old Alyssa Ortman, was traveling nearly 60 mph over the speed limit when the collision with Bewley and another driver occurred in Ashland on July 22. Ortman's 5-year-old daughter was also in the car and died as a result of the crash.
FOX 21 Online
No Injuries From Apartment Building Fire in Carlton
CARLTON, Minn. – Multiple families are without their homes after a fire at an apartment building in Carlton. The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office says the 911 call was made at 3:41 p.m. on Friday, October 28, 2022, at 218 Chestnut Avenue. The caller said an electrical fire had started on the second story in the multi-family apartment complex.
Duluth Invites Earned Sick Time Violation Reports From Employees
It's the law and the City of Duluth wants your help with turning in employers who violate the regulation. Duluth requires all employers who have five or more employees to provide Earned Sick and Safe Time (ESST). The requirement was signed into law by the city council on July 19, 2021; that's what the the council passed amendments to the Duluth City Code Chapter 29E. Those amendments contained the following requirements:
FOX 21 Online
Midtown Park Being Temporarily Removed to Make Room for Interchange Project
DULUTH, Minn.–The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is dismantling Midtown Park to be able to take down a bridge as part of the Twin Port Interchange Project. They want the public to know that the ramps and rails for the skatepark that was housed there, will be stored for the next three years. With hopes to bring back the park once construction wraps up.
WDIO-TV
Around Town – Oct. 28, 2022
Happy Halloweekend! Here are a few suggestions for what’s happening Around Town. Two options for trick-or-treating: The Family Freedom Center and Neighborhood Youth Services are inviting kids to the Lake City Lot in Canal Park from 12-4 p.m. Saturday. Or on the west side of town, there’s candy collecting at the American Legion Post 71 from 12-2 p.m.
WDIO-TV
Sturgeon Lake man loses 100 pounds thanks to support from TOPS
Ross Anderson struggled with his weight his whole life. “I’d done the diets. Had my stomach stapled in 1982. The weight would come off. But then it would creep back on,” he shared. When the Sturgeon Lake man retired from nursing in December of 2000, he weighed...
Video Of Duluth Schnauzer Goes Viral After It Defends Home From Black Bear
A 12-year-old schnauzer has become a star on the internet after he stands his ground in the face of a black bear. USA Today posted the video to its Twitter and YouTube channel showing the dog from Duluth, Minnesota defending his home. The bear must have been roaming around for...
As Range mine’s ore runs low, election year drama runs high
Hibbing Taconite is either going to close in early 2024 or stay open for decades. It depends on who’s telling the truth — and the role politics played in a botched story about 740 jobs being lost as Minnesota’s second largest mine runs out of iron ore. It all begins midday Thursday with this breaking news […] The post As Range mine’s ore runs low, election year drama runs high appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
How Much Snow Will Duluth & Superior Get In November?
The spookiest season of the year is almost over and that means November is right around the corner. It is time to put away our Halloween decorations (or leave them up year round like I do) and get ready for Thanksgiving and cooler temperatures. We have had a pretty chilly...
boreal.org
Union: HibTac likely to run out of ore and close by end of 2024; Cliffs says otherwise
HIBBING, MN. (Northern News Now) - HibTac’s open mine pit operation on the Iron Range is accelerating its timeline for closure. According to USW Local 2705 President Chris Johnson, Cleveland Cliffs had previously indicated the mine would run out of ore and close in 2025 or 2026. However, the...
Christmas Movie Filmed In Downtown Duluth Has A Release Date
'Tis the season for romantic Christmas movies and it looks like the holiday movie filmed in Duluth earlier this year is coming out just in time for the season! The film is going to be an instant classic. Earlier this year, Duluthians were incredibly excited when it was revealed that...
boreal.org
The Iron Range is now home to the nation’s second largest solar panel manufacturing facility
The second largest solar panel manufacturing facility in the United States held a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday in Mountain Iron. “It means that Minnestoa’s Iron Range and Minnesota are going to be at the forefront of this clean energy transition,” said Sen. Tina Smith (D-MN). Heliene has been...
