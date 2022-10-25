It's the law and the City of Duluth wants your help with turning in employers who violate the regulation. Duluth requires all employers who have five or more employees to provide Earned Sick and Safe Time (ESST). The requirement was signed into law by the city council on July 19, 2021; that's what the the council passed amendments to the Duluth City Code Chapter 29E. Those amendments contained the following requirements:

DULUTH, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO