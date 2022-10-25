ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

WJFW-TV

Woman killed in crash with Wisconsin State Senator was driving 100 MPH

ASHLAND - A Pennsylvania woman who was killed in a car crash involving Wisconsin Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley was driving 100 mph at the time of the crash. Records show 27-year-old Alyssa Ortman, was traveling nearly 60 mph over the speed limit when the collision with Bewley and another driver occurred in Ashland on July 22. Ortman's 5-year-old daughter was also in the car and died as a result of the crash.
ASHLAND, WI
FOX 21 Online

No Injuries From Apartment Building Fire in Carlton

CARLTON, Minn. – Multiple families are without their homes after a fire at an apartment building in Carlton. The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office says the 911 call was made at 3:41 p.m. on Friday, October 28, 2022, at 218 Chestnut Avenue. The caller said an electrical fire had started on the second story in the multi-family apartment complex.
CARLTON, MN
KOOL 101.7

Duluth Invites Earned Sick Time Violation Reports From Employees

It's the law and the City of Duluth wants your help with turning in employers who violate the regulation. Duluth requires all employers who have five or more employees to provide Earned Sick and Safe Time (ESST). The requirement was signed into law by the city council on July 19, 2021; that's what the the council passed amendments to the Duluth City Code Chapter 29E. Those amendments contained the following requirements:
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Midtown Park Being Temporarily Removed to Make Room for Interchange Project

DULUTH, Minn.–The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is dismantling Midtown Park to be able to take down a bridge as part of the Twin Port Interchange Project. They want the public to know that the ramps and rails for the skatepark that was housed there, will be stored for the next three years. With hopes to bring back the park once construction wraps up.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Around Town – Oct. 28, 2022

Happy Halloweekend! Here are a few suggestions for what’s happening Around Town. Two options for trick-or-treating: The Family Freedom Center and Neighborhood Youth Services are inviting kids to the Lake City Lot in Canal Park from 12-4 p.m. Saturday. Or on the west side of town, there’s candy collecting at the American Legion Post 71 from 12-2 p.m.
SUPERIOR, WI
Minnesota Reformer

As Range mine’s ore runs low, election year drama runs high

Hibbing Taconite is either going to close in early 2024 or stay open for decades.  It depends on who’s telling the truth — and the role politics played in a botched story about 740 jobs being lost as Minnesota’s second largest mine runs out of iron ore. It all begins midday Thursday with this breaking news […] The post As Range mine’s ore runs low, election year drama runs high appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
HIBBING, MN
B105

How Much Snow Will Duluth & Superior Get In November?

The spookiest season of the year is almost over and that means November is right around the corner. It is time to put away our Halloween decorations (or leave them up year round like I do) and get ready for Thanksgiving and cooler temperatures. We have had a pretty chilly...
DULUTH, MN

