Abbeville, LA

Abbeville Meridional

Clara Elizabeth Johnson Landry

ABBEVILLE – Funeral service for Clara Elizabeth Johnson Landry is scheduled for Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Mary Congregational Church – 213 S. Louisiana Street-- with burial in St. Paul Cemetery. Pastor Kevin Williams will officiate the service. Visitation will be from 9:00 A.M....
ABBEVILLE, LA
Abbeville Meridional

Sister Teresa Margaret Toups, O. Carm.

Sister Teresa Margaret Toups, O. Carm. returned to God October 25, 2022. She was 83 years old and in the 64th year of her religious profession. Sister Teresa Margaret, born Geraldine Marie Toups in Maurice, LA on February 16, 1939, is the youngest of six children of the late Ernest Toups, Sr., of Vermillion Parish, LA and Marie Simonia Toups of Youngsville, LA. She entered Carmel in 1955 and professed first vows in 1958. Sister attended Central Grammar Elementary and Mount Carmel in Lafayette, LA, and graduated from Mount Carmel Academy, New Orleans, LA. She received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Elementary Education from St. Mary’s Dominican College, New Orleans. Sister did post-graduate work at Notre Dame University, the University of Dayton, and Loyola University. She celebrated her 60th Jubilee in 2018.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Abbeville Meridional

Phyllis Anne Theriot Broussard

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church honoring the life of Phyllis Anne Theriot Broussard, 75, who died Monday, October 24, 2022 at her residence. She will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Reverend Edward Duhon officiating the services. Those serving as pallbearers will be Nicholas Theriot, Emily Theriot, Natalie Theriot, Carson Theriot, Brandon Broussard and Sam Couvillon. Honorary pallbearers will be Justin Theriot, Marla Broussard and Dea Elder.
ABBEVILLE, LA
KLFY News 10

Diocese to hold mass for all unclaimed bodies in Lafayette Parish

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Bishop Douglas Deshotel will celebrate a Mass of Christian burial for all the unclaimed bodies at morgues in Lafayette Parish. The mass will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 2 (All Souls’ Day), at 5:30 p.m. at Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist. Men, women, and children, from throughout Lafayette Parish who […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
Abbeville Meridional

100-years-old: Domingue takes life ‘one day at a time’

What do you do when you turn 100? You celebrate with your children, of course. And that is what Jeanne Hebert Domingue did on her milestone birthday. Domingue celebrated with her five children at Woodbriar Assisted Living in Maurice. She is not surprised to reach the 100-year mark because she...
MAURICE, LA
Abbeville Meridional

Abbeville can’t dig way out of big hole, falls to SMSH

The St. Martinville Tigers took advantage of a couple of short field situations to build a big halftime lead and held off a second-half comeback try by the Abbeville Wildcats to remain unbeaten in District 5-3A action Thursday night at Wildcat Stadium in Abbeville. The Tigers (5-4 overall, 3-0 district)...
ABBEVILLE, LA
theadvocate.com

Man arrested in fatal Saturday shooting in Opelousas

An Opelousas man was arrested Wednesday night on a murder charge related to a fatal Saturday shooting. Easton Shelvin Jr., 23, of Opelousas, was arrested on a count of second-degree murder in the death of 20-year-old Ryan’ Trayvian Darby of Abbeville, who was shot and killed around 2:40 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of South Academy Street, Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said in a statement.
OPELOUSAS, LA

