Louisiana witness illustrates unknown objects crossing night sky silentlyRoger MarshDuson, LA
Louisiana witness reports UFO clusters moving in formationsRoger MarshLafayette, LA
3 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
A Very Brief History of South Louisiana Community CollegeTyler Mc.Lafayette, LA
Abbeville Meridional
Clara Elizabeth Johnson Landry
ABBEVILLE – Funeral service for Clara Elizabeth Johnson Landry is scheduled for Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Mary Congregational Church – 213 S. Louisiana Street-- with burial in St. Paul Cemetery. Pastor Kevin Williams will officiate the service. Visitation will be from 9:00 A.M....
Abbeville Meridional
Sister Teresa Margaret Toups, O. Carm.
Sister Teresa Margaret Toups, O. Carm. returned to God October 25, 2022. She was 83 years old and in the 64th year of her religious profession. Sister Teresa Margaret, born Geraldine Marie Toups in Maurice, LA on February 16, 1939, is the youngest of six children of the late Ernest Toups, Sr., of Vermillion Parish, LA and Marie Simonia Toups of Youngsville, LA. She entered Carmel in 1955 and professed first vows in 1958. Sister attended Central Grammar Elementary and Mount Carmel in Lafayette, LA, and graduated from Mount Carmel Academy, New Orleans, LA. She received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Elementary Education from St. Mary’s Dominican College, New Orleans. Sister did post-graduate work at Notre Dame University, the University of Dayton, and Loyola University. She celebrated her 60th Jubilee in 2018.
Abbeville Meridional
Phyllis Anne Theriot Broussard
ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church honoring the life of Phyllis Anne Theriot Broussard, 75, who died Monday, October 24, 2022 at her residence. She will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Reverend Edward Duhon officiating the services. Those serving as pallbearers will be Nicholas Theriot, Emily Theriot, Natalie Theriot, Carson Theriot, Brandon Broussard and Sam Couvillon. Honorary pallbearers will be Justin Theriot, Marla Broussard and Dea Elder.
Diocese to hold mass for all unclaimed bodies in Lafayette Parish
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Bishop Douglas Deshotel will celebrate a Mass of Christian burial for all the unclaimed bodies at morgues in Lafayette Parish. The mass will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 2 (All Souls’ Day), at 5:30 p.m. at Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist. Men, women, and children, from throughout Lafayette Parish who […]
Abbeville Meridional
100-years-old: Domingue takes life ‘one day at a time’
What do you do when you turn 100? You celebrate with your children, of course. And that is what Jeanne Hebert Domingue did on her milestone birthday. Domingue celebrated with her five children at Woodbriar Assisted Living in Maurice. She is not surprised to reach the 100-year mark because she...
Who Was That Man Holding a Sign on Camellia Boulevard in Lafayette?
There have been a rash of crashes involving motorcycles in the Lafayette area over the past few weeks.
Abbeville Meridional
Abbeville can’t dig way out of big hole, falls to SMSH
The St. Martinville Tigers took advantage of a couple of short field situations to build a big halftime lead and held off a second-half comeback try by the Abbeville Wildcats to remain unbeaten in District 5-3A action Thursday night at Wildcat Stadium in Abbeville. The Tigers (5-4 overall, 3-0 district)...
One killed in head-on collision in St. Mary Parish
Louisiana State Police (LSP) reported that one person was killed in a head-on collision, Sunday, in Morgan City.
Escaped Mississippi inmate found in Acadia Parish
The Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office (APSO) has arrested a Mississippi inmate who escaped and stole a police vehicle.
theadvocate.com
Man arrested in fatal Saturday shooting in Opelousas
An Opelousas man was arrested Wednesday night on a murder charge related to a fatal Saturday shooting. Easton Shelvin Jr., 23, of Opelousas, was arrested on a count of second-degree murder in the death of 20-year-old Ryan’ Trayvian Darby of Abbeville, who was shot and killed around 2:40 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of South Academy Street, Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said in a statement.
Jeanerette man sentenced to life for 2015 St. Mary Parish murder
Henderson Wesley, 30, received the mandatory sentence of life imprisonment without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.
Kevin's Seafood Opening Second Location in Lafayette
Many are asking when this restaurant will officially open.
Arrest made in fatal Lafayette hit-and-run on West Congress Street
A man has been charged with a felony for leaving the scene of a fatal crash that happened October 17 on West Congress Street.
Abbeville men wanted on three counts of attempted first degree murder
Abbeville police said they have secured arrest warrants for two men wanted on three counts of attempted first degree murder.
Lafayette fire, police on scene of apartment fire on Eraste Landry Road
The Lafayette Fire Department responded to an apartment fire late Thursday on Eraste Landry Road.
LPSO: Inmate escapes from Lafayette General
Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office spokesperson, Valerie Ponseti, confirmed that an inmate escaped from Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center Monday evening.
Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office: Man charged with molestation of a juvenile
A man has been arrested after allegedly having inappropriate sexual contact with an underage relative, according to the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office (EPSO).
Meth Bust in Kaplan Leads to Two Arrests
A man and a woman were arrested after an investigation into drug activity.
Lafayette mom seeks closure after losing only child in hit-and-run
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) It has been three months since the death of Christopher Smith, 37 of Lafayette. Police found his body on West Gilman Rd. His mother, Sheryl Scott, says it has been hard on the family and she wants justice for her only child. “I literally don’t sleep at night because it’s like so […]
Pedestrian killed after being struck by intoxicated driver on I-10
An Arnaudville man was arrested on a DWI first offense charge after he struck a pedestrian on I-10.
