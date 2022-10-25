Raising Cane’s eyes Enfield for its first Connecticut location

Photo Courtesy of Raising Cane's

ENFIELD — Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers has completed the first phase of permission to open a drive-thru restaurant in town, which would be the first location for the chicken-finger food chain in the state.

A FIRST: Raising Cane’s, a fast-food chicken finger chain, is hoping to build its first Connecticut location in Enfield.

REACTION: Many residents have expressed enthusiasm over having the drive-thru restaurant in town, saying the location in the Enfield Square mall area would bring more people to the nearly empty shopping center.

Last week, the Inland Wetlands and Watercourses Agency said the restaurant does not need a wetlands permit for its proposed development at 90 East Elm St.