ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enfield, CT

Raising Cane’s eyes Enfield for its first Connecticut location

By Susan Danseyar / Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uGSZE_0ilt9jIU00
Photo Courtesy of Raising Cane's

ENFIELD — Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers has completed the first phase of permission to open a drive-thru restaurant in town, which would be the first location for the chicken-finger food chain in the state.

A FIRST: Raising Cane’s, a fast-food chicken finger chain, is hoping to build its first Connecticut location in Enfield.

REACTION: Many residents have expressed enthusiasm over having the drive-thru restaurant in town, saying the location in the Enfield Square mall area would bring more people to the nearly empty shopping center.

Last week, the Inland Wetlands and Watercourses Agency said the restaurant does not need a wetlands permit for its proposed development at 90 East Elm St.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Connecticut

Halloween Celebration Gives Boost to Downtown Norwich Businesses

A spooky celebration that’s drawing people to downtown. That’s what the first annual Norwich Halloween Strut brought to the city. The city of Norwich turned into Halloweentown saturday and it’s bringing a big draw to the downtown area, which is bringing much needed business. As witches danced...
NORWICH, CT
WTNH

Glastonbury jeweler creates bracelet to honor fallen Bristol officers

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — In the two weeks since two Bristol officers were killed while responding to a 911 call, local communities have covered a police cruiser in flowers, donated almost $1 million the families and closed down schools so that students could attend the joint funeral. And, now, Baribault Jewelers in Glastonbury has joined […]
GLASTONBURY, CT
FOX 61

Message in a bottle from 1980s found on Charles Island

MILFORD, Conn. — A message in a bottle left by a family visiting Connecticut's shoreline nearly 40 years ago has been unearthed, and now the search is on to find the family who wrote it. The 38-year-old artifact was found buried at Charles Island, a part of Silver Sands...
MILFORD, CT
granbydrummer.com

The Manitook Hotel was Granby’s “in place”

From 1929 to 1935, the Manitook Hotel, and guest cottages on the west shore of the lake, was a thriving, bustling place. Tourists from New York, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and many other states visited to canoe, swim, play tennis, fish, hunt, and enjoy a vacation in Granby. A.C. Wagner had the...
GRANBY, CT
DoingItLocal

Ansonia News: Emmett O’Brien School Flooded

2022-10-29@10:50am–#Ansonia CT– Emmett O’Brien Technical School on Prindle Avenue suffered serious damage to the shop area, cafeteria, and multiple classrooms according to multiple radio reports. If your child attends there you may want to check to see if is open on Monday. Power and water to the school have been turned off and cleaning up is underway.
ANSONIA, CT
zip06.com

Sale Pending: Chips’ Pub III

For 28 years Chips’ Pub III in downtown Clinton has been a landmark along the shoreline. Now, owner Steven Sinni has decided to retire and sell the restaurant. But fear not: the new owners are not expected to change much about the local favorite. Whether you were looking for...
CLINTON, CT
WTNH

Man struck by car and killed in Bristol

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was struck by a car on Pine Street in Bristol and eventually pronounced dead, police said. The investigation showed a male appeared from a driveway on Pine Street and entered the road. That’s when he was struck by a vehicle traveling in the left lane, according to the Bristol […]
BRISTOL, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Goodwill in New Britain closes with plans to open new location in January

NEW BRITAIN — Goodwill on Columbus Boulevard closed Sunday with plans to open a new location near Westfarms mall in early 2023. Customers who frequented the Columbus Boulevard location were surprised when former Goodwill employee Sam Jara posted a photo on a New Britain Facebook group page of the store, which appeared vacant.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Raising Cane's Is Coming to Connecticut

A popular fast food chain is opening its first location in Connecticut. Raising Cane's, known for their chicken fingers, will be opening its first location in the state in Enfield. Up until now, the closest locations for folks wanting Raising Cane's has been Boston or Pennsylvania. The chain says they...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Daily Voice

$1M Powerball Ticket Sold In Ellington

A Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold in Connecticut. There was no first-place winner in the drawing on Wednesday, Oct. 26, and the jackpot for the Saturday, Oct. 29 drawing has now climbed to $825 million. It's the largest Powerball jackpot of 2022, and Saturday’s drawing will be the...
ELLINGTON, CT
milfordmirror.com

$1 million Powerball ticket purchased in Connecticut is still unclaimed

A Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold to a Connecticut resident and drawn on Wednesday, Oct. 26. The ticket was purchased at the Big Y Express on 140 West Road in Ellington. According to the Connecticut Lottery site, the ticket had the winning numbers of 19 - 36 - 37 - 46 - 56, a Powerball number of 24 and a power play score of 2x.
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Haven Independent

At Long Last, Coliseum Redo Set To Start

Hundreds of new apartments, a retail ​“laneway,” a parking garage, and a medical lab and office building are one big step closer to coming to a Ninth Square surface parking lot — now that the city has officially conveyed the former Coliseum site to a Norwalk-based developer.
NEW HAVEN, CT
darientimes.com

Week 8 CT High School football roundup: West Haven, Ansonia win big; H-K wins third straight

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Coaches or team representatives: GameTimeCT wishes to publish your team's results and game information every week. Please send us a summary of your game — scoring by quarters, a line score and top performers — to info@gametimect.com. ASAP following your game and it will be posted in our weekend roundups and top performers.
WEST HAVEN, CT
Journal Inquirer

Ostrout: Welcome to the old (new) apartment

The neighborhood you grew up in is very unlikely to remain unchanged. Visit five, 10 or 20 years later and you may not recognize it. When it comes to my old neighborhood, however, it seems things aren’t changing as fast as many thought they might. Enfield officials have tapped...
ENFIELD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
7K+
Followers
304
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Journal Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy