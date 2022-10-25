Rake Up Green Bay event assisting community members with autumn yardwork

The Volunteer Center of Brown County's Rake Up Green Bay event is assisting community members from across the area in the most need of help with raking their yards this fall.

The goal for this event is to help neighbors who are unable to do this seasonal task because of a lack of area family or friends to assist, disability, limited resources, and/or financial constraints.

For more information about Rake Up Green Bay, call the Volunteer Center at 920-429-9445 or email volunteercenter@volunteergb.org.