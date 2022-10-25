ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN's Dinich gives her top 4 after Week 8

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
 5 days ago

Heather Dinich, who covers the College Football Playoff for ESPN, revealed her top four teams via Twitter on Monday following Week 8 of the college football season.

Dinich doesn’t have Clemson (8-0, 6-0 ACC) in her top four. Instead, she has Ohio State, Georgia, Tennessee and Oregon as her top four teams, in that order.

Ohio State beat Iowa, 54-10, in Columbus on Saturday, while Georgia  had an open date this past weekend. Tennessee took care of business against UT Martin in Knoxville, winning 65-24, and Oregon earned a home victory over previously unbeaten UCLA, 45-30.

Dinich explaned why the Buckeyes currently own the top spot in her rankings:

