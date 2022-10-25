Read full article on original website
foxsanantonio.com
Off-duty officer and his son were shot at by unknown vehicle as they were driving home
SAN ANTONIO – An off-duty officer is hospitalized after he and his son were shot by an unknown vehicle as they were driving home, police say. The incident happened at the 9500 block of NW Loop 1604 at New Guilbeau Road at around 9:13 p.m. Upon police arrival, they...
KSAT 12
Suspect arrested for shooting man multiple times over $10 on Northwest Side, records show
SAN ANTONIO – A suspect has been arrested for shooting a man several times because he owed him $10, according to court documents. Bexar County Jail records show Jemie Kamanzi, 29, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon stemming from an incident on Aug. 17 in the 4100 block of Gardendale on the Northwest Side.
19-Year-Old Kallista Hayley Moore Killed In A Motor-Vehicle Accident in San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
According to the Bexar County Medical Examiner, a motor vehicle accident occurred in San Antonio on Thursday. The crash happened in the 4600 block of SW Loop 410 at around 7:30 p.m.
DPS trooper kills one, injures another in shooting during Guadalupe County traffic stop
SEGUIN, Texas — A man is dead and another man was injured after being shot by a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper during a traffic stop Friday night, officials said. DPS troopers responded to the Love's Truck stop in Seguin around 7:41 p.m. Friday for reports of a stolen pickup truck.
Terrified Worker Jumps Into a Strangers Car During a Shooting
A panhandler in San Antonio wound up dead after becoming seriously violent and aggressive in a parking lot. According to family members, 26-year-old Alfredo Gonzalez struggled with mental health and drug addiction. Early this week, Gonzalez went over to a family member's house and became aggressive after demanding they let him inside.
KTSA
San Antonio police want to identify west side armed robbery suspect
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department wants to identify a suspect connected to an armed robbery at a Family Dollar store on the west side. Investigators say the man captured in surveillance video walked into the store in the 6100 block of West Commerce Street and pulled out a handgun. He then pointed it at the clerk and demanded money from the registers.
Two children, two adults stabbed in east San Antonio; one child in critical condition
SAN ANTONIO — Two children and two adults were stabbed on the east side, and one of the kids is in critical but stable condition, the San Antonio Police Department said. The stabbing happened just before 3 a.m. on Friday at an apartment complex in the Dignowity Hill area.
'We're pleading for help': San Antonio neighbors say one man is behind a string of violence at local townhomes
SAN ANTONIO — Neighbors in a northeast side community say they are living a nightmare, and they say it’s all because of one man who refuses to leave. According to online court records, Jonathan Cruz Castro was out on bond for other felony charges when he was arrested Wednesday for attacking a man at The St. Charles Townhomes near Loop 410 and Harry Wurzbach.
Texas man arrested in New Braunfels on additional human trafficking charge, other victims possible
KXAN has learned new details about a 58-year-old retired U.S. Air Force colonel who has been arrested twice in New Braunfels over the last week on two separate charges of human trafficking.
New Braunfels man arrested in connection with trafficking of persons
He was arrested for the same offense last Friday.
CBS Austin
U.S. Marshals Searching For Woman Wanted on Drug Charges
AUSTIN, Texas — Rose Baker, 43, was arrested in Del Rio, TX in 2020 on a charge of dangerous drugs. Shortly after her release - she tested positive for meth and hasn't been seen since. U.S. Marshals have every reason to believe she's now in the Central Texas area.
KSAT 12
Inmate attempts to escape Bexar County Jail Annex, BCSO says
BEXAR COUNTY – A woman held at the Bexar County Jail Annex for arson now has a new charge after she attempted to escape Saturday morning, according to Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. At 1:18 a.m. Genevieve Golden was detained by BCSO deputies after she attempted to escape the...
KSAT 12
Family expresses frustration with billboard over delayed justice for man killed in drunk driving crash
San Antonio – For Rachel Gallegos, it’s been 887 days of grief, waiting, sadness, anger and every emotion that comes with losing a son. Gabriel Gallegos, 44, was killed in May 2020 in a wrong-way driver crash along Loop 410. “It’s been really difficult to really accept the...
'It is my livelihood': A truck and massive trailer stolen in Bexar County, filled with equipment used to help nonprofits across Texas
SAN ANTONIO — A bold theft in front of a home has left a family's livelihood in jeopardy. Over the weekend, a truck and a 54-foot trailer were stolen off of Culebra and Little Geronmio Street. Inside the trailer, the family's entire business filled with equipment for shotgun sports,...
KSAT 12
Mother, teenage son shot in front of home north of downtown, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A 34-year-old mother and her 16-year-old son are hospitalized in critical condition, and a possible suspect is in custody after a shooting at a home north of downtown, according to San Antonio police. The shooting was reported Tuesday evening in the 800 block of Alametos, west...
KSAT 12
Registration sticker expired for 13 years leads to fugitive arrest, Jourdanton police say
JOURDANTON, Texas – A registration sticker that was 13 years out of date led to the arrest of one man sought on a warrant out of Bexar County, according to the Jourdanton Police Department. Charles Fields, of San Antonio, was pulled over on Monday night because of that expired...
58-year-old Texas man charged with trafficking in New Braunfels
A 58-year-old Texas man accused of human trafficking was arrested by New Braunfels police Friday.
KSAT 12
Texas Eats: Haunted Restaurants, Big Burgers & the Oldest Restaurant in San Antonio
You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. Nominate your favorite spots in town through the Best Texas Eats Contest. 📲 WATCH THE FULL EPISODE HERE. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes...
KTSA
New Braunfels police: Spring Branch man arrested a second time in human trafficking investigation
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The New Braunfels Police Department is announcing the second arrest of a Spring Branch man accused of human trafficking. Investigators note 58-year-old Marc Stephen Jamison was arrested last Friday in connection to a human trafficking investigation, but he was arrested again by U.S. Marshals at a gas station in New Braunfels. As in his previous arrest, Jamison is accused of meeting an underage girl through social media and then getting together for sex.
KSAT 12
Driver was intoxicated, speeding during overnight crash that killed passenger, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A 27-year-old man who was driving a car at the time of a deadly crash on the city’s West Side was intoxicated and speeding, according to San Antonio police. Officers immediately conducted a sobriety test on that man after officers chased him down when he tried to run from the scene, a police report says.
