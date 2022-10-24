Read full article on original website
Related
Urgent warning to check Powerball lottery tickets after six people are made millionaires
LOTTERY officials have warned players to check their Powerball tickets after six people won $1million prizes but nobody hit the jackpot. Now at an estimated $715.1million, the fifth-largest Powerball lottery jackpot in history, has still not been after no one matched all the numbers in Wednesday night's drawing. With no...
Debate between Burgess Owens, Darlene McDonald might be a first for Utah. Here’s why
Republican Rep. Burgess Owens and Democratic challenger Darlene McDonald agreed on very little in Utah’s 4th Congressional District debate. The debate featured two Black congressional candidates for perhaps the first time in Utah.
Comments / 0