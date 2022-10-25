Read full article on original website
Student found unconscious after several exposed to unknown chemical on South Carolina school bus, sheriff’s office says
The incident happened on an Indian Land High School bus around 5:00 p.m.
Marlboro Co. student slams victim on locker room floor, causes concussion: Report
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A student with Marlboro County High School has been charged with assault & battery. According to a police warrant, on October 12, in the field house locker room at Marlboro County High School, Timoun Byrd picked up a victim, slamming them into the locker room floor.
Hartsville High School student under arrest after bringing gun to school, district says
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — School administrators discovered a handgun in a student’s backpack Wednesday afternoon at Hartsville High School, according to the Darlington County School District. The handgun was noticed by others at the school and concerns about it were shared with administrators quickly, DCSD said. Law enforcement seized the weapon and placed the student […]
Hoke Co. schools locked down during hour-long search for man on the run
RAEFORD, N.C. — It was an anxious day at several public schools in central North Carolina as the school day was disrupted by lockdowns and evacuations. Students and staff are safe tonight after two Hoke County schools were temporarily locked down. It happened at Hoke County High School and East Hoke Middle School.
Deputies: 2 found shot dead in Marlboro County home
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man and a woman were found shot to death Tuesday night in a Marlboro County home, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office. It happened at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at a home on Step Road near Wallace, deputies said. The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call […]
Hoke County hospital honors late sheriff with scholarship, plaque, room renaming
RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Hoke County hospital has renamed a room and created a scholarship in honor of its late sheriff. Cape Fear Valley Health’s Hoke Hospital held the ceremony to honor Sheriff Hubert Peterkin on Tuesday. “He loved his community, and it was expressed by way...
Man charged in deadly Bennettsville shooting
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — Juwan Harrison is charged with murder and attempted murder in an October shooting. according to Bennettsville Police Chief Kevin Miller. The shooting happened on Oct. 15 on Jennings Street in Bennettsville, according to Miller. Miller said Harrison was arrested Wednesday in Bennettsville. Derrick Bostic died...
Hoke County High School briefly locked down after suspect fled from police
RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said a lockdown was active at Hoke County High School on Wednesday afternoon and has since been lifted. The sheriff’s office said a driver failed to pull over for blue lights and sirens near the intersection of Palmer Street and Laurinburg Road, causing a crash. HCSO said that driver then ran away from the scene. Hoke County High School said in a Facebook post that the suspect ran towards their campus.
13 wanted offenders from Horry Co., Pee Dee among 151 arrested in SC warrant sweep
WPDE — More than 100 wanted offenders in South Carolina were arrested during "Operation SC Sweep," which was a coordinated statewide warrant sweep done during the week of Oct. 17 - 22. The operation was led by the SC Dept. of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services (SCDPPPS). Of the...
Docs: Florence County deputy accused of telling drug suspects about 911 tip among 6 fired this year
Editor’s note: We have removed one of the deputy’s names from the story after SLED said the solicitor’s office declined to prosecute the case. FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence County deputy accused of tipping off suspected drug dealers about a 911 call is one of six deputies who have been fired from the […]
Family has faith FBI & police will find out what happened in deaths of 3 Lumberton women
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WPDE) — The family of a woman found dead in the Pee Dee said they have faith the FBI and the Lumberton Police Dept. will one day find out what happened. Brian Bennett, his mother and his girlfriend drove more than 12 hours to talk with authorities regarding the investigation into their loved one's death.
33-year-old man missing from Aynor area since August, Horry County police say
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Police are searching for a 33-year-old man who was last seen in August in the Aynor area, according to the Horry County Police Department. Kevin Anthony Lightsey, 33, was last seen on Aug. 28 on Horse Pen Bay Road near Aynor, HCPD said. He is known to spend time in […]
Robeson County adopts new rule for student-athletes involved in ‘disruptive behavior’ at games, events
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Student-athletes in Robeson County who are involved in fights or other “disruptive behavior” at any afterschool or extracurricular event will now be punished the same as any other student, the district said on Monday. “The rule aligns with the disciplinary policy already in place for non-student-athletes and includes disciplinary measures to […]
Former administrators inspire principal to lead her school
LUMBERTON – Rowland-Norment Elementary School Principal Joanna Cole became a principal after gaining inspiration from the leadership of
Man wanted in April shooting jailed in Robeson County
ST. PAULS, N.C. (WBTW) — A man identified as a suspect after an April shooting in Robeson County left a man in critical condition has been arrested, according to St. Pauls police. Aron “Shorty B” Mitchell was arrested on Friday and taken to the Robeson County Detention Center, police said. The shooting happened at about […]
1 dead after fiery crash on Highway 9 near Nichols
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed Wednesday morning in a fiery crash involving a tractor-trailer and another vehicle on Highway 9 near Nichols, authorities said. Both vehicles caught fire after the crash, which happened at about 5:45 a.m. Wednesday, an Horry County Fire Rescue spokesman said. According to the South Carolina Highway […]
‘Thank God Almighty:’ Community reacts to sheriff’s resignation
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Several community members celebrated after a hearing to decide whether to remove Sheriff Jody Greene from office ended before the first witness took the stand when Greene unexpectedly resigned. “Columbus County needs change,” said one person as crowds spilled out of the courthouse. “This racial...
Watch: Deer runs wild inside South Carolina restaurant
A South Carolina restaurant shared security camera footage of the moment a deer ran into the business through the open front door and ended up slipping and sliding around the dining room.
Free fillings, tooth removals and cleanings to be offered at free dental clinic
‘Thank God Almighty:’ Community reacts to sheriff’s resignation. Jody Greene says he will continue to run for sheriff in Columbus County. Jody Greene says he will continue to run for sheriff in Columbus County. Columbus County Sheriff resigns effective immediately. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. Columbus County Sheriff...
Jacobs pulls in first deer ever
RJ Jacobs hunted on private land in Scotland County. This was his first deer he’s killed. His parents are Raylon and Ashley Jacobs of Laurinburg.
