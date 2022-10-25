ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

UK faces more heavy rain and wind as flood warnings in place after thunderstorms

By Zoe Tidman
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GNOMb_0ilt7Tcg00

Areas of the UK are set for more heavy rain and wind this week after thunderstorms battered the country at the weekend.

The Met Office forecasted “unsettled” weather over the next few days - including potentially “squally” rainfall .

Flood alerts are in place across the south and in Derbyshire on Tuesday.

In some cases, this was due to river levels remaining high after heavy rainfall at the weekend.

Storms swept through the country on Sunday, followed by scattered showers the following day.

Grahame Madge from the Met Office told The Independent there was the “potential for quite heavy bursts of rain” during the week, starting on Tuesday over parts of the southwest.

This would then move its way northwards “in pulses”, according to the spokesperson for the forecaster.

“It is an unsettled period over the next few days,” Mr Madge said.

The Met Office spokesperson said the weather would likely be somewhat brighter on Wednesday, with the potential for more heavy rain afterwards. “And some of that could be quite squally,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x10xv_0ilt7Tcg00

He said eastern areas would probably remain the driest throughout the course of the week.

“The west particularly is likely to be subjected to regular and repeated heavy showers,” Mr Madge added.

On Tuesday, there were flood alerts along parts of the South Cornwall and Essex coast, as well as Christchurch harbour in Dorset.

The Environment Agency said flooding was also possible along the Wye estuary in Gloucestershire, River Trent in Derbyshire and the River Thames between Putney Bridge and Teddington Weir.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

At least 31 people killed as heavy rains from tropical storm Nalgae hit the Philippines

At least 31 people have been killed in flash floods and landslides triggered by heavy rains in southern Philippines, officials said on Friday.The torrential rains were caused by tropical storm Nalgae that hit the Philippine archipelago in the country’s south.Disaster officials said thousands of people have been evacuated from the path of the storm, which could possibly make landfall on Friday night in Samar province in central Philippines.The storm included winds of 75 km/hr (47 mph), which forced authorities to cancel flights just as thousands of people were planning to travel to their home towns to observe All Souls...
The Independent

The Independent

901K+
Followers
293K+
Post
448M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy