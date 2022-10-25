Read full article on original website
financemagnates.com
UK FCA Rejects 20% of Firms Applying for Authorization
The UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) says it now rejects—at first attempt—one in five firms that apply for authorization in contrast to 1 in 14 last year. Nikhil Rathi, the Chief Executive Officer of the financial markets regulator, stated this on Thursday in a draft of the speech he delivered on Thursday at the Lord Mayor’s City Banquet at Mansion House.
ECB hammers euro down, earnings roil Wall Street
An overload of crucial events has left global markets on edge, with investors still trying to digest policy decisions from the European and Japanese central banks, the latest GDP report from the United States, and a flurry of corporate earnings that warned of economic storm clouds. In euro land, the...
Tradeweb Markets’ Q3 Revenue Jumps 8.2%; CEO Lee Olesky to Retire
Tradeweb Markets (Nasdaq: TW) published its financials for the third quarter of 2022, reporting $287.1 million in revenue, which is an increase of 8.2 percent. The net income for the period came in at $81.6 million, while the adjusted figure stood at $106.5 million. The numbers were 24.9 percent and 13.1 percent, respectively, higher than the same quarter of the previous year.
Account Takeover is On the Rise: How to Protect Yourself
Everyone has a friend who has been subject to account takeover attack. With 24 billion exposed accounts available online, this type of identity theft is now rampant in the digital domain. This article from OctaFX security experts explores the nature of account takeover attacks and advises on how to protect yourself from them.
24 Exchange Sees Record Forex NDF Trade Volumes in October
24 Exchange, a Bermuda-based multi-asset trading platform launched in 2019, saw record daily and weekly records in forex non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) in October 2022. The platform posted a record daily forex NDF trade volume of $1.476 billion on October 21 and a record weekly FX NDF trade volume of $1.175 billion between October 17-21, 2022, the company disclosed on Friday.
AMF, Lucera, Integral and More: Executive Moves of the Week
Now at the end of October, we see much fewer executive roles this week most likely due to the digital winter and its effect on the Forex, Crypto and Fintech universe. Let’s review the executives that have taken on new roles and challenges in our executive moves roundup of the week.
An Optimal Moment for Crypto
After close to a year characterized by a mixture of price decline and tightly range-bound sideways movement, it might seem counterintuitive to declare that this is an optimal moment to get into crypto. Bitcoin and other coins have made some gains this week, but still, the leading cryptocurrency is down...
Japan’s Monex Posts 14% YoY Q2 Revenue Decline as Crypto Turns Loss
Monex Group generated a net quarterly profit of 262 million yen. It significantly reduced advertising expenses for Tradestation. Japan’s financial services giant, Monex Group (TYO: 8698), has generated total revenue of more than 21.3 billion yen in the second quarter of the financial year 2023. It was almost 4.5 percent higher than the previous quarter but had declined by more than 14.1 percent on a yearly basis.
How This Online Marketplace for E-Commerce Brands Enables New Opportunities
E-commerce has been booming for the past few years, with global retail e-commerce sales having more than doubled in the past five years. In 2017, global e-retail sales amounted to around $2.4 trillion. In 2021, this number increased to around $5.2 trillion. Consequently, it has received a lot of media...
Differences Between Staking, Yield Farming, and Liquidity Mining
Over the last five years cryptocurrencies have exploded at an unprecedented rate, but so have the different methods of making income in the cryptocurrency world. No longer do investors have to simply rely on trading to make a profit from crypto. Now, crypto enthusiasts can contribute to blockchains through PoS...
