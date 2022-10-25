ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

UK well off track to meet 2030s carbon-cutting goals, official figures project

By Emily Beament
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XSgcc_0ilt6at600

The UK is currently on track to miss its legal climate targets to cut greenhouse gas emissions in the mid 2030s by a huge margin, Government figures show.

Data from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (Beis) show that with existing and near-fully planned policies, the UK is projected to emit nearly double the amount of pollution as it should do under its 2030s goals.

As part of the UK’s target to cut its pollution by 100% – known as net zero – which became law in 2019, it has a series of five-year budgets for cutting greenhouse gas emissions.

They include a commitment to cut emissions by 58% on 1990 levels in 2028-2032 in the fifth carbon budget and by 77% by 2033-2037 in the sixth carbon budget.

But the figures from Beis, released amid last week’s political chaos, show the targets for the fifth carbon budget will be missed by 73 million tonnes of greenhouse gases, a 56% reduction on 1990 levels.

Over the five years of the sixth carbon budget, the UK is projected to emit 1,941 million tonnes of greenhouse gases, overshooting its target by 976 million tonnes and only achieving a 54% reduction on 1990 levels.

Emissions are set to increase slightly from the fifth to sixth carbon budget as the UK’s contribution to international shipping and aviation are included for the first time.

The figures include policies that have been implemented or where funding was agreed and the programme was nearly finalised by January 2022, or July 2022 for power sector schemes.

They include schemes to make public buildings, private homes and social housing more energy-efficient and install clean heating systems, phase out coal and support renewables, and faster uptake of electric vehicles.

The good news is that there are things the Government can do right now that will also reduce energy bills for struggling households

Sam Hunter Jones, ClientEarth

The assessment does not include policies which have not been fully developed.

The figures are in contrast with the Government’s claim that its flagship net zero strategy – published ahead of the UN Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow last year – would deliver its legally required carbon cuts.

A spreadsheet which officials said detailed the projected emissions reductions from the policies in the net zero strategy was not made public, despite Freedom of Information requests, raising concerns it was not “credible”.

The independent advisory Climate Change Committee warned in the summer that there were significant gaps in the Government’s efforts to deliver on the net zero goal, and a High Court case found the strategy did not meet legal obligations to show how the legally binding targets would be met.

In the light of the new data, senior climate lawyer for environmental law charity Sam Hunter Jones said: “These latest figures show that the UK is currently not even halfway on track to meeting its climate targets in the 2030s and being net zero by 2050.

“Policies to bring down future emissions can take years, sometimes decades, to implement. So there is absolutely no time to lose.

“The good news is that there are things the Government can do right now that will also reduce energy bills for struggling households.

“Home insulation, low-carbon heating and more renewables will have an immediate impact to bring down energy bills and emissions.”

He added: “The cost of current chaos in Westminster is inaction, and it couldn’t come at a worse time for our rapidly heating planet.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

South Korea: At least 153 dead after crowd crush during Halloween festivities in Seoul

At least 153 people have been killed and 133 others injured after crowds celebrating Halloween were crushed in an alleyway in the South Korean capital of Seoul.Bodies were pictured lining the streets in Itaewon, a popular nightlife district, while footage showed first responders and bystanders desperately providing CPR to unconscious victims in scenes described as “like a hell”.Emergency officials said most of the dead were teenagers or adults in their 20s who had been caught up in a crowd surge as they celebrated Halloween for the first time in three years following the lifting of Covid restrictions.Many of those...
The Independent

Business confidence in Scotland fell in October, study finds

Business confidence in Scotland fell 10 points to 5% during October as companies faced “ongoing economic challenges”, according to new research.The latest Business Barometer from Bank of Scotland Commercial Banking found that business confidence in the manufacturing sector fell for the fifth month in a row, to 13%, the lowest confidence level since February 2021.Confidence in the retail sector declined by six percentage points to 9%, while in the services sector it fell to 16%, both the lowest levels since early last year.However, the construction sector saw a 10 percentage point rise to 20%, although this level still remains weaker...
The Independent

Gove defends Government ‘actions’ on environment after Sunak shuns Cop27

Michael Gove has urged people to judge the Government “by our actions” on the environment, as Rishi Sunak’s shunning of Cop27 was criticised as “disgraceful”.The Prime Minister last week insisted he must focus on the “depressing domestic challenges” rather than go to the United Nations conference in Egypt next month, drawing widespread criticism, including from within the Tory ranks.But on Sunday, allies of Mr Sunak indicated he was considering attending after all, the Financial Times reported. Downing Street was contacted for comment.It is absolutely so wrong that Rishi Sunak is not going because the UK is still the holder of...
The Independent

Cocoa producers trial new farming scheme to save chocolate from climate change

Chocolate is under threat from climate change, but farmers in Ghana are trialling an innovative “agroforestry” scheme to protect cocoa crops from its impacts.The “Sankofa” project in the Ahafo region of the West African country involves planting cocoa seedlings among shade and fruit trees and other crops to produce a healthy microclimate and added income for farmers.Ghana is a major cocoa producer, but farmers in the country say yields have fallen in recent years, in some cases by more than half, hit by scorching heat, drought, erratic rains and increased pests due to climate change.That has squeezed their incomes just...
The Independent

Charities urge Home Secretary to tackle refugee ‘backlog’ with safe routes

Home Secretary Suella Braverman has been told that creating safe routes for refugees and dealing with a backlog in migrant claims is “worth dreaming about”.More than 110 refugee charities have signed an open letter to the Cabinet minister, calling for a “kind and effective system” for those seeking asylum in the UK.It referred to comments made by Ms Braverman at a fringe event during the Conservative Party conference earlier this month, that her “dream” and “obsession” is seeing a plane taking off to Rwanda with migrants.She has also said the only way for refugees to get into the UK is through...
The Independent

Climate change taking cocoa farmers ‘back to zero’ in Ghana

Climate change is hitting yields of cocoa in Ghana and taking farmers “back to zero”, they have warned.Cocoa farmers in the Ahafo region of the west African country say climate change is bringing more erratic rainfall, with drought in formerly rainy periods and unseasonal downpours, so seedlings fail and yields are down.There are also more pests and diseases, and on monoculture farms, which have no shade trees to protect the cocoa, it is being scorched by the sun.One farmer, Emmanuel Obinim, said he has seen his harvest drop from 50 bags in the past to 17 bags last year.“Farming has...
The Independent

Demand from new home buyers drops by a third – report

Demand for new homes from first-time buyers has dropped by a third since the former chancellor announced his mini-budget, according to measurements from property company Zoopla.As mortgage rates soared to highs of 6%, it put the biggest squeeze on new buyers since the late 1980s.The company warned that “mortgage rates of 4% to 5% are likely to be the new norm” even after rates have dropped back in recent days.Mortgage rates soared after the mini-budget, with many lenders pulling products from the market as they needed time to reprice them.It came as investors were concerned that the Bank of England...
The Independent

System of government in England ‘overly centralised’ and ‘opaque’

The “overly centralised” and “opaque” system of government in England means people lose out on policies and services adapted to their local area, MPs have warned.The Commons Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee (PACAC) called for an urgent overhaul of governance arrangements to “empower local decision-making and restore public faith in accountable local governance”.The main reason for “over-centralisation is a prevalent culture in Whitehall that is unwilling to let go of its existing levers of power”, the committee said in a new report.The levers of power have been stripped away from local levels of government throughout the 20th century, leaving...
The Independent

Northern Ireland Secretary to hold talks with Stormont party leaders

The Northern Ireland Secretary is to hold talks with the Stormont parties following the collapse of the Assembly.Chris Heaton-Harris had been expected to call a fresh election on Friday after the deadline for the parties to form a new executive passed.According to current legislation he must call an election within the next 12 weeks.Earlier Sinn Fein Stormont leader Michelle O’Neill and DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson gave opposing viewpoints in separate interviews.Ms O’Neill blamed the DUP for refusing to work with the other parties, and said they do not want to re-enter the executive with the first non-unionist First Minister.Sinn...
The Independent

Rishi Sunak tells Emmanuel Macron he wants to make Channel crossings ‘unviable’

Rishi Sunak has told Emmanuel Macron that he wants Britain and France to make Channel migrant crossings “completely unviable”. The same pledge was made by Priti Patel in August 2020 and came back to haunt the former home secretary as numbers surged to record levels.Mr Sunak has been making warm overtures to the French government since becoming prime minister, following bitter rows over the Channel that worsened when Liz Truss was asked whether Mr Macron was “friend or foe” and replied: “The jury’s out.”A Downing Street spokesperson said the French president congratulated the new prime minister on his appointment in...
The Independent

Two jailed for ‘enslaving man to line their own pockets’

Two men have been jailed and a woman given a suspended sentence for “enslaving a man to line their own pockets”.Normunds Freibergs, 40, and his accomplices Jacobus Stankevicius, 59, and Ruta Stankeviciene, 57, exploited and abused the vulnerable victim, who they forced to work to pay off debt they claimed he owed them.The man, 31, was lured to the country by Freibergs, who offered him work and then stripped him of his bank card and denied him showers and clean clothes.Over an 11-month period they got him to work in factories then pilfered his wages, stealing from him an estimated...
The Independent

Government drops plan to combat anti-Muslim hatred with official definition of Islamophobia

The government has dropped work on an official definition of Islamophobia that was promised more than three years ago, amid mounting concern over inaction on the issue.Muslims are the most frequently targeted group for religious hate crimes in England and Wales, while a string of scandals have exposed anti-Muslim hatred within the Conservative Party.Ministers will be questioned on the issue in parliament on Tuesday, which marks the start of Islamophobia Awareness Month.Labour MP Afzal Khan is to raise a point of order asking why successive prime ministers have not responded to any of his letters concerning the matter for two...
The Independent

Czech populist billionaire Babis vows to run for president

Populist billionaire Andrej Babis has announced his intention to run for the largely ceremonial post of the Czech Republic’s president.Babis, the controversial former prime minister, made his announcement on Sunday evening in a television broadcast. He said his only goal is “for people to have a better life.”Babis spoke after meeting his ally, President Milos Zeman, whose second and final term expires in January. The first round of the presidential election is scheduled for Jan 13-14. The second round between the top two finishers will take place two weeks later.Babis currently faces trial in a $2 million fraud case...
The Independent

‘Most important election in our lives’: Millions in Brazil go to polls in high-stakes presidential vote

Millions of Brazilians are voting in the most momentous election in the country’s recent history amid great uncertainty over the outcome and deep trepidation about what will unfold in the aftermath.The latest opinion polls gave Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the left-wing former leader widely known as Lula, a lead of between 4 and 8 per cent over the hard-right president Jair Bolsonaro. This should, in theory, point towards a slender victory for Lula following a bitter election race filled with accusations and recriminations. The polls, however, played a part in inaccurate predictions that the 77-year old would...
The Independent

Britons face Christmas turkey shortage amid ‘worst-ever’ bird flu outbreak

Britons face a “severe” shortage of turkeys this Christmas as poultry farmers struggle to cope with the devasting impact of the country’s worst-ever outbreak of bird flu.More than two million birds are estimated to have died or been culled at poultry farms across the country in recent months, with the seasonal turkey population particularly badly hit.Farmers told The Independent officials were “losing the battle” to control the disease, as they called on Rishi Sunak’s government to fast-track a bird flu vaccine to stop more huge losses next year.Mark Gorton, managing director of Traditional Norfolk Poultry, said he had lost close...
The Independent

General election now: Half of Tory voters now back vote as pressure builds on Sunak

Two in three Britons want a general election now, according to a new poll as pressure builds on new prime minister Rishi Sunak to call a snap vote and attempt to win his own mandate.Britain’s latest Conservative PM – the third in three months – has said he will not seek approval for his agenda, citing the Tories’ 2019 general election won under Boris Johnson.But a new survey has found that 64 per cent of voters – including half of 2019 Tory voters – say Mr Sunak should call a general election.The Redfield and Wilton Strategies poll, carried out after...
The Independent

Liz Truss trip expenses questioned as ‘rock star rider’ revealed

Liz Truss’s trips abroad as foreign secretary and international trade minister saw her make demands resembling a rock star “rider”, according to a new biography of the ex-prime minister.Labour has questioned expenses claims made on behalf of Ms Truss for her overseas travel following extracts from the book Out of the Blue: the Inside Story of the Unexpected Rise and Rapid Fall of Liz Truss.Ms Truss asked bottle of sauvignon blanc in the fridge of any accommodation, and wanted Bagels or sushi for lunch – with “absolutely no mayonnaise on anything, ever”.She was exacting about coffee, according to extracts serialised...
The Independent

Rishi Sunak news – live: ‘Serious security questions’ after Truss and Braverman ‘breaches’

The government has been challenged about “serious security” concerns following breaches involving both Suella Braverman and Liz Truss. The prime minister’s phone was hacked by agents presumed to be working for Russia’s Vladimir Putin during the Tory leadership race, while the home secretary resigned after sharing a sensitive government document via her personal email, but was reappointed her role by Rishi Sunak within days. The former head of the British Army said Ms Truss’s and Ms Braverman’s breaches shows “ill discipline”. The Labour MP told Sky News’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday programme: “We have to have proper answers...
The Independent

Woman with nut allergy ‘forced’ to sign waiver saying airline would not be responsible if she died

A woman who has a severe nut allergy said she was forced to sign a waiver saying it was her responsibility if she died onboard a recent flight, and acknowledging that the plane would not make an emergency landing if she went into anaphylactic shock.Abbie Tomlinson, 26, was flying from London Heathrow to Vietnam on 9 October with Bamboo Airways when the “traumatising” incident took place.“It was really scary, I didn’t take my Covid mask off throughout the whole 14 hour flight or eat on the plane,” the doctor from Newcastle tells The Independent.“I would never fly with Bamboo Airlines...
The Independent

The Independent

901K+
Followers
293K+
Post
448M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy