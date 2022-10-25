Read full article on original website
Related
Fetterman post-debate exclusive: I will be much, much better in Jan. but Oz will still be a fraud
Democratic Senate candidate for Pennsylvania John Fetterman, fresh from debating his opponent Mehmet Oz, joins The ReidOut in this exclusive, first interview after that clash. Medical professionals commended his performance just months after suffering a stroke that left lingering effects including difficulties with auditory processing. Fetterman and Joy Reid discuss how this is something Fetterman acknowledged would give him a disadvantage at Tuesday’s debate, and how he powered through, receiving praise from sitting U.S. senators who have also had strokes.Oct. 28, 2022.
Beto O’Rourke: Voting Gov. Abbott out will ‘change Texas for the better’
Beto O’Rourke joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss how he would improve life for Texans compared to what life in Texas would look like under another term of Republican Gov. Abbott, including the most extreme abortion ban in the country, the hardest state in which to cast a ballot, gun laws that haven’t protected kids from school shootings and an energy grid that fails.Oct. 28, 2022.
Former Trump attorney remarks hint at post-election efforts to overturn votes
Former Trump attorney John Eastman urged his allies to file complaints that could form the basis for court challenges to the upcoming midterm and presidential elections in a new audio recording obtained by Politico. Politico's Heidi Przybyla reports.Oct. 28, 2022.
‘He’s not qualified for the job, Lindsey’: Former RNC chair slams Graham for hyping Herschel Walker
Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker who, as he has battled allegations about his personal life, has repeatedly pointed to his own struggles with mental health, while being open about his history with dissociative personality disorder. Yet none of Walker's past or present issues -- health or otherwise -- apparently matter to Republicans. Joy Reid and her panel discuss what seem to be the real reason Republicans are telling you Herschel Walker's alleged issues shouldn't matter.Oct. 28, 2022.
White House Press Secretary Sits Down for an Exclusive Interview
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre sits down for an exclusive interview on The Sunday Show, to discuss the violent attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband, the battle for the midterms and what the White House is doing about red-hot inflation.Oct. 30, 2022.
Youngkin shows how not to respond to the attack on Paul Pelosi
For those who’ve seen extensive footage of the Jan. 6 attack, it’s difficult to forget the sights and sounds of pro-Trump rioters saying, “Where is Nancy?” in reference to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during the assault on the Capitol. This morning in San Francisco, a suspected...
Lawmakers point fingers after attack on Pelosi's husband
Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle rushed to condemn the violent attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband after the incident first happened. A few days later some Democrats are pointing their fingers at Republicans for not calling our far-right conspiracy theories more forcefully. Oct. 30, 2022.
GOP candidate in a key Senate race draws laughter at a debate
New Hampshire’s Don Bolduc, as much as any Senate candidate in the nation, has eagerly touted his enthusiastic embrace of Donald Trump’s “big lie.” In a recent interview with The New Yorker, the Republican candidate not only insisted there was systemic fraud in 2020 — there was not, in reality, systemic fraud — he also bragged about his willingness to reject certifying the 2024 results if elected.
Conservatives recruit young people through surrogate celebs, author argues
Author Kyle Spencer joins Morning Joe to discuss her new book 'Raising Them Right: The Untold Story of America's Ultraconservative Youth Movement and Its Plot for Power'.Oct. 28, 2022.
Jon Meacham: America facing ‘the gravest test of citizenship since the Civil War’
Pulitzer Prize winning presidential biographer John Meacham sits down with Andrea Mitchell to discuss his new book, “And There Was Light: Abraham Lincoln and the American Struggle,” and the challenges facing democracy and American election integrity today. “This is the gravest test of citizenship since the Civil War,” Meacham says. Oct. 28, 2022.
'It's happening at all levels': Toxic politics spreads from school boards to Congress
Rep. Debbie Dingell, who has been the subjects of violent threats after criticism from Donald Trump, talks with Alex Wagner about how rage-filled politics is being normalized and has permeated at all levels of politics.Oct. 29, 2022.
By Trump standards, Biden scored a ‘shocking’ economic victory
Americans received some encouraging economic news yesterday, with new data showing economic growth bouncing back over the summer. After disappointing data from the first part of the year, the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported that the GDP grew at a 2.6% annualized rate, exceeding expectations. Several Republican leaders responded to...
Liz Cheney airs new ad in Arizona slamming GOP candidates Kari Lake, Mark Finchem
Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., is hitting the TV airwaves in Arizona on Friday, putting up an ad targeting Kari Lake and Mark Finchem, the Republican candidates for Arizona governor and Secretary of State who have repeatedly said they would not have certified Joe Biden’s 2020 win in the state. Vaughn Hillyard reports.Oct. 28, 2022.
Speaker Pelosi says she's 'heartbroken and traumatized' in letter to colleagues about husband's attack
Speaker Nancy Pelosi released a "Dear Colleague" letter on the "life-threatening" attack on her husband, Paul Pelosi. In the letter, Pelosi said her and her family are "heartbroken and traumatized" about the attack and her husband's condition "continues to improve" thanks to the "life-saving medical care he is receiving."Oct. 30, 2022.
Fears of Political Violence Following Attack on Paul Pelosi
After a 42-year-old man broke into the Pelosi home on Friday, severely injuring the husband of the Speaker of the House, there are new fears of potentially more violence as the midterms approach. Miles Taylor and Mary McCord share what voters need to know as they head to the polls.Oct. 30, 2022.
Chilling: The Pelosi attack amid rising threats to lawmakers
Speaker Pelosi’s husband Paul Pelosi was violently attacked by an intruder at his San Francisco home The attacker assaulted him in the head with a hammer and attempted to tie him up “until Nancy got home.” It comes amid a record number of threats to lawmakers. Presidential historian Michael Beschloss tells MSNBC “We’re in a time where violence is licensed and encouraged by an ex-president” and tells viewers why this is different from historical examples of political violence. “never seen before in American history.”Oct. 28, 2022.
Attack on Speaker Pelosi’s husband a stark reminder of the threat environment lawmakers live in
Co-founder of Punchbowl News Jake Sherman and former FBI counterintelligence agent Peter Strzok react to the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, and the need to step up security for lawmakersOct. 28, 2022.
Rep. Debbie Dingell: Culture of ‘hatred’ and violence is ‘endangering our democracy’
Representative Debbie Dingell (D-MI) joins Andrea Mitchell to respond to reports that an intruder broke into Speaker Pelosi’s San Francisco home shouting, “where is Nancy? Where is Nancy?” before assaulting her husband. “This is a trend that we’ve been even before January 6,” says Dingell. “This fear, this hatred, this anger that we’re seeing across the country,” she adds, “is endangering our democracy.” Oct. 28, 2022.
AOC and Raskin on stakes of midterms: We are 'facing an environment of fascism'
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez and Rep. Jamie Raskin join Chris Hayes to discuss what’s at stake ahead of the midterm elections. “We are really truly facing an environment of fascism in the United States of America. This type of intimidation at the polls brings us back to Jim Crow,” says Rep. Ocasio Cortez.Oct. 29, 2022.
The attack on Paul Pelosi was shocking — and yet also predictable
“We fight like hell,” then-President Donald Trump told supporters Jan. 6, 2021. “And if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore.”. Recent warnings of political violence during the upcoming midterm elections look more prescient by the day. On Friday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, was assaulted in a targeted attack. (The suspect reportedly shouted, "Where's Nancy?" before striking Paul Pelosi with a hammer.) Meanwhile, armed men watch ballot drop boxes, election offices install bulletproof glass and poll workers undergo active-shooter trainings. To face this peril, it is essential to understand how people can be moved from partisan hostility to outright violence.
