Read full article on original website
Related
Cranberry Jalapeño Dip
Hosting a holiday gathering means planning the menu, music, and atmosphere. I always include a festive appetizer to make the evening feel more celebratory and buy a little extra time to finish last-minute preparations once the doorbell starts ringing. Cranberry jalapeño dip is a play on the crowd-pleasing classic: pepper...
princesspinkygirl.com
Banana Split Fluff
Banana Split Fluff salad is a quick and easy recipe that turns a classic ice cream treat into a deliciously creamy “dump and go” dessert salad or side dish without worrying if it will melt!. This old-fashioned favorite takes just minutes to make simply by mixing fruit, nuts,...
Allrecipes.com
Fudge Stripe Cookies
Combine butter and sugar in a stand mixer and beat with the paddle attachment on medium speed until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes, stopping to scrape down sides of the mixing bowl once or twice. Add egg, vanilla, and salt; beat until well-incorporated, about 30 seconds. Reduce mixer speed to low and gradually add flour, beating on low until just combined, about 1 minute.
Banana Pudding Cookies
The first time I tried banana pudding, it was from the well-loved Magnolia Bakery in Grand Central Station. I remember popping the lid off of the little container, digging my spoon in, and immediately understanding its appeal after the first bite. The combination of perfectly sweetened pudding, slices of banana, and layers of softened Nilla wafers was magical. Regardless of who makes your favorite banana pudding, this recipe encompasses the magic of that first bite all in one easy-to-make cookie.
Simple pumpkin dump cake recipe
The Food Charlatan shared her easy pumpkin dump cake recipe that takes just 10 minutes of active prep time.
This Carrot Cake Only Uses 2 Simple Ingredients and Takes Less than 10 Minutes to Make
When it comes to pumpkin spice flavor, I admit I was late to the party. I never understood the hype. This year, however, I made a concerted effort to give it a fair try and much to my surprise, I loved it. From the classic pumpkin spice latte to pumpkin spice pancakes at IHOP, it’s safe to say I went total pumpkin spice fanatic.
TODAY.com
43 Thanksgiving appetizers: Salads, soups, dips and finger foods
For many, the star of the show on Thanksgiving is the turkey; the sides are a close second and the desserts are essential for finishing off the feast. But, what about something exciting to nibble on before the big meal?. It may seem like an overabundance of eats, but if...
recipesgram.com
Key Lime Pie Bars (Quick Recipe)
These key lime pie bars look and taste amazing! Zesty, crunchy, and creamy at the same time – simply delicious! They are very easy to prepare and so delicious – perfect spring-summer dessert! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the crust:. 30 squares or 15 graham cracker sheets.
ABC 4
The most adorable ice cream cake for Halloween
On Good Things Utah this morning – Isn’t she darn cute? So many Halloween goods exist in the realm of spooky and scary. And that’s great, spookiness is one of the main tenets of this hallowed holiday. But sometimes, it’s nice to just have something cute. Enter Baskin-Robbins’ Trixie the Ghost Cake, which looks like a friendly cartoon brought to life. The cake features an orange cobweb bow made of icing and fudge, with ghostly facial features made out of dark melting chocolate. Even more exciting? You can customize your cake with your favorite ice cream flavor. You can order the cake online, through the Baskin-Robbins app, or at your local Baskin-Robbins store. If you’re planning to serve the cake this holiday weekend, make sure to order quickly. The cake needs to be ordered between 24 to 48 hours in advance. You can even choose to add the new spicy Ghost Pepper ice cream to your Ghost cake.
thecountrycook.net
Pecan Pie Cheesecakes
These mini Pecan Pie Cheesecakes are smooth, creamy and topped with a delicious pecan pie topping. The perfect holiday recipe to grace your dessert table!. I love pecan pie and I love cheesecake so why not mash the two together and make these utterly delicious Pecan Pie Cheesecakes?! Even better is they are individual cheesecakes which makes them so much easier to serve. Perfect for holiday gatherings, these are one dessert that always goes quickly! Plus they are super simple to put together with easily available ingredients. If you want an amazing single serving dessert to share at your holiday gatherings, you have to make my Pecan Pie Cheesecake recipe.
recipesgram.com
Limoncello Cheesecake – Easy Italian Recipe
This rich and creamy Limoncello cheesecake has a refreshing, zesty lemon flavor and is an ideal after dinner dessert. The recipe is so easy to make, though you will probably need around 1 hour to prepare it. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the sponge:. 1 large egg. 1 ½...
THROW TOGETHER MEXICAN CASSEROLE
(1) (15.25 oz) can of kidney beans, drained and rinsed. Preheat oven 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). In a skillet, add and cook ground beef over medium heat until evenly brown. Drain. In a 9×13 inch baking dish, combine beef, corn, salsa, olives, cooked noodles, beans, taco sauce, seasoning...
12tomatoes.com
Coconut White Texas Sheet Cake
There’s more than one way to make a Texas sheet cake. Now, there’s more than one way to make a Texas Sheet Cake, you know. There’s Classic White Texas Sheet Cake, of course. But we’ve also got black forest and almond and eggnog and turtle… What I’m saying is, we love a Texas Sheet Cake here at 12 Tomatoes. So here’s another one! This time we’ve got a coconut version for you and it’s every bit as soft and sweet and white as the classic, but this time has a tropical twist.
thecountrycook.net
Apple Crumble Bars
These easy Apple Crumble Bars are an irresistible dessert! A brown sugar crust with apple pie filling and topped with a gorgeous butter crumble!. I'm a huge apple fan. Apple pie, cake, cookies, bread, you name it! These Apple Crumble Bars are one of my favorite easy recipes. With a homemade crust and crumble topping that is filled with apple pie filling, you really can't get easier or tastier. Warm spices with the brown sugar really tie everything together! The bonus is you aren't making a separate crust and topping. The crust in this recipes doubles as the topping as well!
Fox 59
Sherman’s tailgate recipe: Unicorn Dip
The FOX59 Morning News team is revealing some of our reporters’ and anchors’ favorite tailgate dishes. This week, FOX59’s Sherman Burdette is sharing a sweet treat to add to your tailgate spread. Sherman’s Unicorn Dip. Ingredients. 8 ounces cream cheese (softened) 1/2 cup heavy whipping cream.
Allrecipes.com
Brown Butter-Maple Shortbread Bear Cookies
Place butter into a small light-colored saucepan over medium heat. Cook, swirling often, until small brown bits begin to stick to the bottom of the pan and the butter smells nutty, 8 to 10 minutes. Pour butter into a mixing bowl and allow to cool for 5 minutes. Add maple...
purewow.com
Gooey Triple-Chocolate Cookies
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. Cookie meets brownie in these decadently chocolaty treats. If you’ve ever been torn between baking cookies or brownies, Gaby Dalkin...
recipesgram.com
Oreo Chocolate Cheesecake
When you don’t know what to make for dessert, a cake is always a great solution. This Oreo Chocolate Cheesecake Cake is a creamy bundt cake with a cookie cheesecake filling and it is topped with a cream cheese glaze and more Oreo cookies. Ingredients:. For chocolate cake:. 2...
ABC 4
Browned Butter Pumpkin Pasta Sauce
Tis the season of the pumpkin, and Chef Maggie Faber joined us in the GTU kitchen with a tasty pumpkin pasta sauce. Bring a large pot of water to boil, cook pasta according to package directions. Drain, setting aside 1 cup of pasta water for later. While the pasta is...
ABC 4
Cold brew coffee with pizzazz
Cold brew coffee is one of the biggest trends in the last few years. That’s a 2010s trend we’d like to keep for good. Wesley Barton, owner of The Great Coffee Crate, stepped in front of the camera onto the GTU kitchen to give us a taste of his new coffee. This ain’t your grandmother’s cup of coffee.
Comments / 0