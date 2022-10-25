Read full article on original website
This Is Nebraska's Most Popular Halloween Candy
Candystore.com put together a list of the most popular Halloween candy in each state.
11 Incredibly Spooky Stories From The Making Of Horror Movies That Are Honestly Scarier Than The Movies Themselves
In the movie The Poltergeist, JoBeth Williams's character falls into a swimming pool full of bones. It turns out that the filmmakers thought making prop bones was too expensive, so they decided to use real human bones in the scene, but chose not to tell Williams that she was swimming in actual human remains until shooting wrapped on the scene.
This Is The Creepiest Place To Visit In Tennessee
Thrillist searched around the country for the spookiest places in state, including this infamous haunt in Tennessee.
Happy Day's the 'Fonz' Turns 77 Today
Michael Beach is 59 (“ER,” “Crisis,” “Soul Food,” “Waiting To Exhale,” “Third Watch”) Sarah Carter is 42 (“The Vow,” “Falling Skies”) Fiona Dourif is 41 (“True Blood,” “Curse of Chucky,” “The Master”) (FAST FACT: Her dad is Brad Dourif)
Movie Review: The Banshees of Inisherin
Martin McDonagh is one of the most overrated writer/directors working today. Every time he has a film come out, it’s overly praised by all the critics. That list of movies would include Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, In Bruges, and Seven Psychopaths. All of those films have interesting characters and some great scenes, but as complete movies, they’re so flawed.
Walker's Jared Padalecki Is Determined to Appear on Prequel Independence 'In Some Way, Shape or Form'
Walker star and executive producer Jared Padalecki isn’t planning on letting something as significant as 150-plus years stand in the way of his appearing on the prequel spinoff Walker Independence, on which he also serves as an EP. The offshoot is set in the late 1800s and follows several ancestors of characters from the mothership series, which of course takes place in the present day. Even though the two shows feature very different and distant time periods, Padalecki isn’t ruling out the idea of a crossover of some sort. (After all, Matt Barr went from playing Hoyt Rawlins on Walker to...
25 Spot-On Fan Reactions To "Love Is Blind" Season 3 So Far
The consensus is in: we have two clear villains.
SYMHC Classics: History Mystery Double Feature
This 2015 episode features two troubling tales from the 1920s. First, newlyweds that vanished on what would have been a historic boating trip. Second, a family murdered by someone who may have been hiding in their house for weeks or months.
This Week's Weird News 10/28/22
A bizarre 'tree entity' sighting, an eerie video featuring what might be an apparition manifesting over a driveway, and a possible alien spotted on Google Earth are among the weird and wondrous stories that crossed our desk this past week. With Halloween right around the corner, it should come as...
