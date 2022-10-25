Read full article on original website
KYTV
Springfield Art Museum holds Trick Art Treat event
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Kids got to work their creative minds Saturday morning at the Trick Art Treat event at the Springfield Art Museum. They were able to make their own posters, decorate trick or treat bags, and play all kinds of games. This was all while they were dressed...
ozarksalive.com
Legacy general store hosts Halloween party on Nov. 1
TURNERS - Old-fashioned Halloween fun, a sense of community, and generations of Ozarks history come together at Greene County’s oldest grocery store on Nov. 1 during its annual fall party, and the public is invited to attend. It’s not the date on which the party was originally supposed to...
bransontrilakesnews.com
2022 White Glove to offer a sneak peek at SDC Christmas
On Friday, Nov. 4, Silver Dollar City will offer 400 guests a special sneak peek at their upcoming Christmas festival at the 2022 White Glove. Taking place on the eve of An Old Time Christmas, this year’s White Glove will provide guests with a first look at the 1880s-era theme park’s all new Broadway-style production, Coming Home For Christmas, as well as the Christmas classic, A Dickens’ Christmas Carol. The evening will also feature Christmas Caroler performances, Rudolph’s Holly Jolly Christmas Light Parade, the lighting of the eight-story Christmas tree and the park’s 6.5 million lights.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Hollister Band marches on
The Hollister Tiger Band kept tempo on Saturday, Oct. 22, as they performed at the Ozark Marching Festival in Reeds Spring. The band placed 2nd in class C during preliminary competition, and earned outstanding color guard and placed 4th overall in the White Division during finals competition with Ozark, Logan-Rogersville and Fort Gibson (Oklahoma) taking 1st, 2nd and 3rd.
Missouri 'Ghost Town' Resort With Abandoned Million-Dollar Homes Is So Creepy
Apparently someone just bought the place to bring it back to life.
What are the chances of fentanyl in Halloween candy?
Should you be worried about rainbow fentanyl making its way into your kid's candy?
Woman falls from window of Silver Dollar City train
BRANSON, Mo. — Normally, roller coasters make a lasting impression on people who visit amusement parks. For a number of people last night in Branson, it was a train — and a Joplin woman was on it. The Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train went off the tracks last night at Silver Dollar City shortly […]
“Oh no, this is real” Visiting family on derailed Silver Dollar City train shares story
BRANSON, Mo. – A family visiting Branson from St. Charles for fall break is leaving with unintended memories. “All of a sudden in my mind, I’m like, ‘I heard something, Sheryl Rowley said. “But you hear a lot of things on a train. And I felt like a weird jolt. And then next thing I […]
bransontrilakesnews.com
Branson High tradition honoring teacher hits 25 years
A group of Branson High School students became a little “tied up” last week as part of a 25 year-old school tradition. Students took part in “Mr. Koon Day,” a day celebrating physics teacher Todd Koon, who is known for wearing brightly colored or themed ties. A group of students in 1998 came to school dressed in a shirt and tie in Koon’s honor and inadvertently created a yearly tradition.
7 injured at a Missouri theme park after a train ride derails
Several people were injured Wednesday at an amusement park in Branson, Missouri, after sections of a train ride derailed, the park said.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Ozark Mountain Christmas deemed ‘not a marketing plan’ by MOC
The members of the Branson/Lakes Area Tourism Community Enhancement District’s Marketing Oversight Committee have said Ozark Mountain Christmas is more of a creative theme than a marketing plan for the region. During a Thursday, Oct. 20, meeting of the MOC at the Branson Chamber of Commerce building, the members...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Jellystone Park annexed into Forsyth city limits
After months of discussions Forsyth officials annexed a piece of property owned by the Jellystone Branson Camp Resort into the city limits. The property, which is currently undeveloped agricultural land, runs adjacent to Highway 76 East in front of the resort, was voluntarily annexed by Bill No. 550 at the Thursday, Oct. 13, Board of Aldermen meeting with a 3-1 vote. Ward II Alderman Dennis Winzenried voted against the annexation.
Silver Dollar City shares updates after train derailment
An apparent incident at Silver Dollar City has caused several local agencies to respond.
KYTV
Crash slowed traffic on I-44 west of Springfield Sunday morning
HALLTOWN, Mo. (KY3) - A crash slowed traffic Sunday morning on I-44 west of Springfield. The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating the injury crash near Halltown. MoDOT, for a short time, closed both lanes of eastbound traffic at mile marker 58. Investigators have not released any information about the extent of the injuries.
7 hospitalized after amusement park train derails in Missouri
Seven people were hospitalized in southern Missouri on Wednesday after an amusement park train derailed from its tracks, officials have confirmed. The people transported to nearby hospitals included six guests and one staff member at Silver Dollar City, a theme park in Branson near the Arkansas border. Few details are...
7 people hurt when amusement park train derails in Missouri
Seven people suffered what were described as minor injuries after an amusement park train derailed in Branson, Missouri.
bransontrilakesnews.com
A part-time idea becomes a full-time business
What was envisioned as a part-time passion project for Haley Brooks has turned into a full-time Branson business in less than six months. Her business, Boards by Haley, announced on social media they would be moving to a storefront location in Branson after working out of the commercial kitchen of a friend’s business in Hollister. Brooks custom produces charcuterie boards and boxes. Charcuterie is a creatively placed series of cured meats, pates, cheeses, fruits and vegetables, pates, crackers or bread.
KYTV
Police investigate shots fired at a man in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating after a man reports being shot at in the northwest part of Springfield. According to the Springfield Police Department, it happened a little after 3:00 a.m. Friday, near the intersection of Golden and High Street. A man called 911, reporting that he was shot at by someone that he knows. Police say the man was not hit, and no one else was injured. Shell casings were found in the area.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Denise Carol Berry
Denise Carol Berry, 61, of Branson, MO passed away October 10, 2022. Denise was born on August 18, 1961, the daughter of Earl and Jessi (Wilkerson) Berry. She is preceded in death by her parents. Denise is survived by her daughter, Alexandria Myers and husband, Nicholas of Clinton, OK; granddaughter...
15-year-old boy hit, seriously injured by car in Aurora
AURORA, Mo. — A 15-year-old boy was hit by a car in Aurora Thursday, Oct. 27, and is in critical condition. According to the Aurora-Marionville Police Department, the crash occurred at the intersection of State Highways 60 and 39 in Aurora. The 15-year-old pedestrian from Aurora has undergone surgery, but was still in critical condition […]
