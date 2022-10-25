SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Are you looking for a fun way to celebrate Halloween and support a good cause? You can head to the Pierpont Place on Friday, October 28th, for the Monster Mash Costume Party a fundraiser with all proceeds going Huntsman Cancer Institute and Neuroendocrine Tumor Cancer Research.

