Read full article on original website
Related
ABC 4
Get out your Halloween costumes for a monster mash
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Are you looking for a fun way to celebrate Halloween and support a good cause? You can head to the Pierpont Place on Friday, October 28th, for the Monster Mash Costume Party a fundraiser with all proceeds going Huntsman Cancer Institute and Neuroendocrine Tumor Cancer Research.
ABC 4
Little “monsters” to gather for a fun evening of trick or treating in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Little monsters and ghouls, princesses and super heroes alike, will be gathering Friday, October 28 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Regional Athletic Complex (RAC), 2280 North Rose Park Lane, for Salt Lake City’s Annual Monster Block Party. This is a new location for this annual Halloween family-friendly event.
ABC 4
Educating the community about preventing future violence
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – October in domestic violence awareness month. One local center is working to help educate the community about it and prevent future violence. The Rape Recovery Center say that both domestic violence and sexual violence are intertwined and rooted in power and control.
ABC 4
New Davis-Weber county express lanes to begin tolling
OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – The new I-15 Express Lanes in Layton through to Ogden in both directions will begin tolling drivers as early as Monday, Oct. 31, according to the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT). The Express Lanes run between Layton Parkway in Layton and Riverdale Road in Ogden....
Comments / 0