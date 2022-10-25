Read full article on original website
Car crashes through Lafayette diner
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A car drove into B&N Diner in Lafayette Friday. News 18 spoke with a viewer who was there when it happened. This viewer asked not to be named. He and his wife were eating at the diner when a car crashed through a wall and ended up completely inside the diner.
LIVE STREAM Monday 10 a.m.: ISP plan to announce update in double homicide case
DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — Indiana State Police have announced they will hold a press conference on Monday, October 31. The conference will start at 10 a.m. and will be streamed live on WLFI.com. Indiana State Police said officials “will announce an update in the Delphi Investigation” at Monday’s news...
Arrest made in possible connection to Delphi double homicide investigation
DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — According to multiple anonymous sources, an arrest has been made in connection to the Delphi double homicide investigation. Carroll County Jail intake records show that Richard Allen was booked around midnight this morning. No further details have been released at this time. Earlier on Friday,...
Dayton in process of town planning
DAYTON, Ind. (WLFI) — The Dayton town council held an open house for community members to give input on how to improve the town. The council hired a consulting company to put together its first comprehensive plan. It was made possible by funding from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs.
Willowstone celebrates new location in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Willowstone Family Center in Lafayette is celebrating its new home. Willowstone has provided mental health counseling and family support service in the area for more than 55 years. Guests were also invited to an open house where they could see all the services Willowstone provides....
NAACP Indiana State Conference meets in West Lafayette
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — NAACP chapters across the state met this week for the 62nd Indiana State Conference. This is the first time the NAACP held a joint state conference in two different Indiana cities. The conference kicked off Thursday in Kokomo before heading to West Lafayette Friday and Saturday.
Could Natalia Barnett function alone with her disability?
Neighbors said they could smell Natalia Barnett from 10 feet away, and the stench only worsened over the four years she was left alone. Part of the reason, one of the prosecution’s expert witnesses Dr. Brad Tinkle, argued, is because she would have had a hard time getting into the bathtub in her Lafayette apartment.
