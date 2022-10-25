LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Light lingering showers will pop-up for eastern counties in Texoma, eventually clearing out to the east by midday following a moving upper-level low. Clouds will remain mostly cloudy throughout the day, but will be gradually decreasing from the west, becoming mostly clear by this evening. Highs today will be in the low 60s with winds out of the north at 10-15 mph. For those trick-or-treating in Lawton later today, expect some clouds but otherwise clearer skies with winds out of the north at 5-10 mph. Temperatures will range in the upper-to-mid 50s through the evening, so have an extra layer underneath any costumes or wear a light coat to keep warm when outside.

LAWTON, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO