Oklahoma State

Oklahoma Regional Weather for 10/29/22

Most of the Northeast Oklahoma will be dry this weekend but a few isolated showers are possible this afternoon and evening. This will mainly be south of Interstate 44. It will be cool for the weekend but warmer weather returns next week. There is a low that’s making its way across Southern Oklahoma right now. […]
OKLAHOMA STATE
kswo.com

First Alert Forecast (10/29 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Light lingering showers will pop-up for eastern counties in Texoma, eventually clearing out to the east by midday following a moving upper-level low. Clouds will remain mostly cloudy throughout the day, but will be gradually decreasing from the west, becoming mostly clear by this evening. Highs today will be in the low 60s with winds out of the north at 10-15 mph. For those trick-or-treating in Lawton later today, expect some clouds but otherwise clearer skies with winds out of the north at 5-10 mph. Temperatures will range in the upper-to-mid 50s through the evening, so have an extra layer underneath any costumes or wear a light coat to keep warm when outside.
LAWTON, OK
news9.com

Adair Co. Issues Precautionary Boil Advisory Due To Line Breaks

The drinking water supplied by Adair County Rural Water District number five may be unsafe for human consumption, officials said. Officials said this is due to line breaks resulting in loss of water pressure in the water system and the potential for contamination as a result of this situation. As...
KOCO

Oklahoma weather poses threat to monarch migration

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma weather poses a threat to the monarch migration. This is the first year monarchs are on the endangered species list. Meteorologist Taylor Cox has a look at this year’s drought and its impact on the monarch migration. Watch the video player above for...
OKLAHOMA STATE
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Thousands Of Oklahomans Without Power As Strong Winds Sweep Across Parts Of The State

Thousands of Oklahomans are waking up without power on Tuesday morning as strong winds and some storms sweep across parts of the state. Currently, around 1,406 OG&E customers are without power around the state. According to the PSO Outage map, nearly 1,646 customers are facing outages. Oklahoma's Electric Cooperatives are reporting that around 3,278 customers are without power.
OKLAHOMA STATE
kgou.org

USDA awards nearly $90 million to Oklahoma for rural broadband development

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced it will award nearly $90 million to Oklahoma to provide high-speed internet access for rural residents, farms and businesses across 14 counties. Counties will receive the federal money through the USDA’s ReConnect program to help connect Oklahoma residents, farms, businesses and schools to...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

Rain and wind will subside as strong storm system pulls away from Oklahoma Tuesday afternoon.

The strong winds will gradually taper off this afternoon as the storm system pulls away from Oklahoma. This morning winds from the north to northwest 20-30 MPH gusts over 40 MPH with rain ending. Skies become totally sunny this afternoon and winds will back off as the storm system moves away. You can expect light winds tonight with cool temps. However, winds pick back up Wednesday from the southeast as our next storm system approaches from the west. More rain is possible Thursday night, Friday and into Saturday. We will take it Oklahoma!
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Crash has road shut down in west Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A vehicle crash has both lanes of a west Tulsa road blocked Thursday afternoon. First responders are at the crash on West 71st Street South near South Elwood Avenue. Both eastbound and westbound lanes of 71st are closed from Elwood to Riverside Parkway, which includes the...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Bristow Takes On Holland Hall

In district 3a-4, Bristow faced off against Holland Hall. The final, 28-3 Holland Hall wins. Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!
BRISTOW, OK
News On 6

Missing Endangered Adult Alert Canceled, 78-Year-Old Located

--- Tulsa police are looking for a man who they say is missing and in danger. 78-year-old James Langwell was last seen walking away from an area near 31st and Sheridan at 7 Friday morning. Police he was wearing a tan jacket and dark blue jeans And he has medical conditions that put him at risk.
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

La Nina likely means a drier winter for Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — NOAA's Climate Prediction Center released their Winter 2022-2023 outlook late last week. Based on the trends that they have seen, they will predict that La Nina will return for the third winter in a row. La Nina and El Nino, make up ENSO, or El Nino Southern Oscillation. This pertains to the sea surface temperatures of the Eastern Equitorial Pacific. In a La Nina pattern like we have again, the colder water from deep below is able to rise to the surface, in a process called upwelling.
OKLAHOMA STATE
abandonedway.com

Abandoned I-44 Will Rogers Turnpike in Oklahoma

I-44 Will Rogers Turnpike is an abandoned toll road in the northeast portion of the U.S. state of Oklahoma. The Will Rogers Turnpike opened to traffic on June 28, 1957. It was designated as I-44 in 1958. It is named for Will Rogers “Oklahoma’s Favorite Son”. The 1.5 mile / 2.4 kilometer stretch was abandoned after I-44 was rerouted further east to meet up with the new Creek Turnpike back in 2002.
OKLAHOMA STATE

