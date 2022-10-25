Read full article on original website
Oklahoma Regional Weather for 10/29/22
Most of the Northeast Oklahoma will be dry this weekend but a few isolated showers are possible this afternoon and evening. This will mainly be south of Interstate 44. It will be cool for the weekend but warmer weather returns next week. There is a low that’s making its way across Southern Oklahoma right now. […]
First Alert Forecast (10/29 AM)
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Light lingering showers will pop-up for eastern counties in Texoma, eventually clearing out to the east by midday following a moving upper-level low. Clouds will remain mostly cloudy throughout the day, but will be gradually decreasing from the west, becoming mostly clear by this evening. Highs today will be in the low 60s with winds out of the north at 10-15 mph. For those trick-or-treating in Lawton later today, expect some clouds but otherwise clearer skies with winds out of the north at 5-10 mph. Temperatures will range in the upper-to-mid 50s through the evening, so have an extra layer underneath any costumes or wear a light coat to keep warm when outside.
Rain showers moving north into Arkansas and Oklahoma | Forecast October 28, 2022
On-and-off rain showers are moving north to bring a wet weekend to Arkansas and Oklahoma. Generally near or under an inch of rainfall is expected.
Adair Co. Issues Precautionary Boil Advisory Due To Line Breaks
The drinking water supplied by Adair County Rural Water District number five may be unsafe for human consumption, officials said. Officials said this is due to line breaks resulting in loss of water pressure in the water system and the potential for contamination as a result of this situation. As...
Oklahoma weather poses threat to monarch migration
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma weather poses a threat to the monarch migration. This is the first year monarchs are on the endangered species list. Meteorologist Taylor Cox has a look at this year’s drought and its impact on the monarch migration. Watch the video player above for...
These areas in Colorado are under winter weather advisory
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for parts of Colorado.
Heads up Oklahoma! Tracking our next potential big storm system down the road!
Looking down the road…the jet stream is showing another strong upper low developing to the west later this week. If this forms there might be another big storm system for Oklahoma next weekend! It all depends on the exact track of the upper low. This is still many days out and things will change but the pattern is favorable. Watching!
Thousands Of Oklahomans Without Power As Strong Winds Sweep Across Parts Of The State
Thousands of Oklahomans are waking up without power on Tuesday morning as strong winds and some storms sweep across parts of the state. Currently, around 1,406 OG&E customers are without power around the state. According to the PSO Outage map, nearly 1,646 customers are facing outages. Oklahoma's Electric Cooperatives are reporting that around 3,278 customers are without power.
Tracking Oklahoma’s next storm system. It’s taking a southern path! What does this mean?
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Tracking our next storm system for late tonight, Friday into Saturday. It’s taking a southern path across north Texas. This means heaviest rain south and east with much less rain northwest. The OKC Metro on the northern edge! Should clear out for Sunday and...
USDA awards nearly $90 million to Oklahoma for rural broadband development
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced it will award nearly $90 million to Oklahoma to provide high-speed internet access for rural residents, farms and businesses across 14 counties. Counties will receive the federal money through the USDA’s ReConnect program to help connect Oklahoma residents, farms, businesses and schools to...
Rain and wind will subside as strong storm system pulls away from Oklahoma Tuesday afternoon.
The strong winds will gradually taper off this afternoon as the storm system pulls away from Oklahoma. This morning winds from the north to northwest 20-30 MPH gusts over 40 MPH with rain ending. Skies become totally sunny this afternoon and winds will back off as the storm system moves away. You can expect light winds tonight with cool temps. However, winds pick back up Wednesday from the southeast as our next storm system approaches from the west. More rain is possible Thursday night, Friday and into Saturday. We will take it Oklahoma!
Crash has road shut down in west Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A vehicle crash has both lanes of a west Tulsa road blocked Thursday afternoon. First responders are at the crash on West 71st Street South near South Elwood Avenue. Both eastbound and westbound lanes of 71st are closed from Elwood to Riverside Parkway, which includes the...
Silver Alert issued for missing Claremore woman with dementia
CLAREMORE, Okla. — A Silver Alert has been issued for an 84-year-old Claremore woman. The Claremore Police Department issued the alert, asking for the public’s help finding Mary Ann Wilson. Wilson was last seen Tuesday night around 8:30 p.m. in Claremore. She drives a silver Kia Spectra with...
Bristow Takes On Holland Hall
In district 3a-4, Bristow faced off against Holland Hall. The final, 28-3 Holland Hall wins. Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!
Overturned semi causes traffic backup on Will Rogers Turnpike near Claremore
Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said the Will Rogers Turnpike westbound is down to one lane after a semi crashed and overturned southwest of Claremore Wednesday afternoon. Troopers are on the scene to investigate the crash. This is a developing story. ©2022 Cox Media Group.
Missing Endangered Adult Alert Canceled, 78-Year-Old Located
--- Tulsa police are looking for a man who they say is missing and in danger. 78-year-old James Langwell was last seen walking away from an area near 31st and Sheridan at 7 Friday morning. Police he was wearing a tan jacket and dark blue jeans And he has medical conditions that put him at risk.
Police confirm ‘body’ found in north Tulsa QuikTrip dumpster actually deer carcass
TULSA, Okla. — Police are investigating after reports of a body found inside a dumpster came in at a north Tulsa QuikTrip Friday night. Once officers arrived on the scene, they saw organs by the dumpster at the QuikTrip near I-244 and N Sheridan. Police told FOX23 that inside...
La Nina likely means a drier winter for Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — NOAA's Climate Prediction Center released their Winter 2022-2023 outlook late last week. Based on the trends that they have seen, they will predict that La Nina will return for the third winter in a row. La Nina and El Nino, make up ENSO, or El Nino Southern Oscillation. This pertains to the sea surface temperatures of the Eastern Equitorial Pacific. In a La Nina pattern like we have again, the colder water from deep below is able to rise to the surface, in a process called upwelling.
Abandoned I-44 Will Rogers Turnpike in Oklahoma
I-44 Will Rogers Turnpike is an abandoned toll road in the northeast portion of the U.S. state of Oklahoma. The Will Rogers Turnpike opened to traffic on June 28, 1957. It was designated as I-44 in 1958. It is named for Will Rogers “Oklahoma’s Favorite Son”. The 1.5 mile / 2.4 kilometer stretch was abandoned after I-44 was rerouted further east to meet up with the new Creek Turnpike back in 2002.
