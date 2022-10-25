ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kid Reels In Fish And Immediately Gets Robbed By Lurking Alligator

By Brady Cox
 5 days ago
For a lot of avid fishermen who’ve been fishing since they were kids, many of the fondest memories stem from those early days, learning the ropes from your father, or whoever taught you.

Catching that first fish with your mom, dad, or grandparent by your side is something you’ll never forget and hold onto forever.

But this kid right here?

Sheesh, he’s gonna have to wait on that one.

Now I doubt this is the first fish he’s ever caught, but this might be the worst luck I’ve seen in a hot minute, but also a great lesson that the real world can be pretty damn cruel.

Here we see a young boy fishing with who seems to be his father, and as he’s reeling in that prize fish, an alligator leaps up from the depths of the water, snatching the fish and swallowing it whole while it’s still on the line.

You can hear the person videoing say in shock:

“Oh… My… God…”

For a child fisherman, this is about equivalent to NBA legend Dikembe Mutombo showing up to a youth basketball game and swatting away a child’s shot to the other side of the court, shaking his finger and saying:

“No, no, no, not today.”

Absolutely brutal.

But in the words of the great Sturgill Simpson:

“Life ain’t fair and the world is mean”

