Fewer Texans may have early voted Monday than four years ago

Early voting started Monday for the gubernatorial election November 8, and the Texas Secretary of State says 3.11% of the state's 17,672,916 registered voters had cast a ballot.

Of those, 394,866 had voted in person; 154,745 had voted by mail for a total of 549,611.

In the 2018 gubernatorial election, the Secretary of State's office says 5.6% of registered voters voted in person or by mail through the first day.

The difference may have come from some counties not reporting any in-person voters Monday. Forty counties reported zero in-person voters but had numbers for vote-by-mail.

Among those were two of the five most populous counties in the state. Tarrant County, including Fort Worth, has 1,260,870 registered voters and reported 11,184 mail-in ballots to the Secretary of State Monday but no in-person numbers.

Travis County, including Austin, has 886,367 registered voters and reported 7,876 mail-in ballots but no in-person numbers.

The deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot is Friday. Applications must be received by your county elections office by Friday, not just postmarked.

To vote by mail, voters in Texas must be 65 or older, sick or disabled, or be out of their county on election day. Details are available at texas.gov/elections

