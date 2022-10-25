Read full article on original website
Time Traveller (back now)
5d ago
One thing I will never buy at a thrift store. So many gross things can happen on a couch. Ewww
Reply(2)
4
Related
goodmorningamerica.com
'GMA' Deals & Steals on comfort
Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals on comfort. You can score big savings on products from brands such as CordaRoy's, Pavilion, NEST New York and more. The deals start at just $9 and are up to 50% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website,...
Amazon Asks for Proof Package Wasn’t Delivered, Dad Responds With Hilarious TikTok
Unless you're a big window shopper or you're buying something that really necessitates a physical inspection prior to a purchase, online shopping is ridiculously convenient. It helps you save time so you can focus on other pursuits that are way more worthwhile than blowing an hour or two buying a pack of underwear and some HDMI cables.
Major store to shut branches after thefts as Home Depot & Best Buy announce huge store policy change to stop thieves
A SPATE of thefts has forced a major retailer to close dozens of its branches while others are exploring ways how to tackle shoplifting. Bosses at the drugstore company Rite Aid have admitted that offenses have risen and it has seen a $5million increase in “shrinkage” year on year.
A couple laying a new kitchen floor dug up a trove of 264 rare gold coins that just sold at auction for $845,000
A collection of 17th-18th century gold coins was found in England when a couple renovated their kitchen. The rare coins sold at auction in London for £754,000 ($842,330), including fees. The auctioneer described the trove as "120 years of English history hidden in a pot the same size as...
I Put a Ball of Aluminum Foil in My Dryer — Here’s What Happened Next
Danielle Centoni is a James Beard Award-winning food writer, editor, recipe developer, and cookbook author based in Portland, Oregon. Her latest cookbook is "Fried Rice: 50 Ways to Stir Up The World's Favorite Grain." published Yesterday. We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may...
Woman Swears Adding This to Your Toilet Tank Will Keep the Bowl Fresh and Clean
What an easy hack for a great smelling bathroom!
The Rudest Things You Can Do As An Overnight Guest In Someone's Home
Etiquette experts share the faux pas to avoid while you're staying with a friend or family member.
Former Bed Bath & Beyond Employees Warn Customers
By Raysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine - Own work, CC0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/ind. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
I found a Walmart secret hidden clearance item for $25 – it’s listed online for $399
A TIKTOKER has revealed the ultimate savings possible with Walmart's secret clearance. Brand name beats headphones, a kids' swing-set, and even a full-sized treadmill were among the items scored in this shopping trip. TikTok user this_is_nt revealed savings of nearly 94 percent through Walmart's secret clearance in a recent video.
disneyfoodblog.com
The SECRET Bathrooms of Disney World
We’re always looking for hidden gems in Disney World. Underrated snacks, hotels, restaurants — our mission is to find the best that Disney World has to offer. But…what about bathrooms? When ya gotta go, where can you find a cleaner, less crowded bathroom? Well, we’ve got a list for you — check out the secret bathrooms of Disney World!
Vera Wang’s Secret to Age-Defying Skin at 73 is This ‘Magical’ Moisturizer That’s Under $25 For Only the Next 5 Hours
At 73 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in our regimen ASAP. The fashion designer said she adores the RoC’s anti-aging face moisturizer with SPF 30, saying, “I’m late to making sunscreen part of my daily ritual,...
Woman’s Granddaughter Falls Through Floor and What’s Underneath Is Shocking
I would have no idea what to do.
Lizzo's Tour Outfits Include a Neon, Sheer-Paneled Catsuit Covered in Rhinestones
Lizzo's "Special" tour style can be summed up with two words: sparkly and sheer. The "2 Be Loved" singer is currently celebrating her fourth studio album with shows around the US, and every onstage outfit is pure perfection. On Sept. 22, one day before the kickoff concert in Sunrise, FL,...
People are putting plant pots over candles to heat their homes – and it’s keeping them super cosy
WITH bills rising this year, people are getting creative with finding ways to heat their homes. People are taking to TikTok to share how they are placing plant pots over candles to make rooms warmer - but experts have warned against the trend. TikTok user Marie Smith, who posts under...
These 2022 Sally Ride Quarters Could Be Worth Over $400
As part of the U.S. Mint's American Women Quarters Program, famed physicist, educator and astronaut Dr. Sally Ride appears on some 2022 quarters. It's a deserving honor for the first American woman in space who, when she blasted off on the Space Shuttle Challenger in 1983 at age 32, was also the youngest American in space. The quarters featuring Dr. Ride are worth a lot in sentimental value since they honor such an amazing person, but some of them are also worth way more than just 25 cents.
I used to work at Target – what to look for on clearance stickers to save 70 percent every time
AN EX-EMPLOYEE of Target shared her favorite shopping hack to save as much as 70 percent every time you shop. When Cat Fasoldt worked at Target she learned a thing or two about how to save money at the store. She shares these tips with everyone who tunes into her...
I’m a cleaning pro – how to banish soap scum for good using a $1 item
CLEANING up shower scum on glass shower doors can be difficult and unpleasant. However, one cleaning pro has shared a trick that changes the game. Chiana Dickson, who describes herself as a "stickler for keeping a clean home," wrote in a post for Homes & Gardens about how she instantly dissolved soap scum on glass shower doors.
I’m an interior designer, here are the six things to buy now that are going to be on trend in 2023
YOU don't have to spend a fortune to have a home that's both practical and stylish. But if you want to be on trend, there are some things you should probably ditch and a few things you might want to add to your home. Interior designer Kiva Brent revealed seven...
Comments / 3