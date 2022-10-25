ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

This Is The Best Horror Movie About Wisconsin

By Taylor Linzinmeir
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Horror is one of the most enduring popular film genres. The consistently do well at the box office, and the most iconic characters, like Jason Voorhees , Michael Myers , and Freddy Krueger , often live on in our cultural zeitgeist. One horror scholar, Mathias Clasen , suggests the reason why people love horror movies so much is because they are "a risk-free way to vicariously experience threats and rehearse one's responses to those threats."

Perhaps that's why horror movies set close to home are even more...well, horrifying. It makes us feel even closer to the action, and thus, when we make it out of a horror movie unscathed, we feel an even bigger sense of accomplishment.

So, what's the best horror movie based in Wisconsin? Dawn of the Dead . Here's what On Milwaukee had to say about the film:

"For his first film – and arguably still his best – Green Bay-born director Zack Snyder brought the George Romero zombie classic back to his home state ... kind of. While the movie takes place in the fictional Wisconsin town of 'Everett,' the remake was mostly shot in – you guessed it – Canada."

You can watch Dawn of the Dead on Amazon Prime, YouTube, Vudu and Peacock.

Milwaukee, WI
