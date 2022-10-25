ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Lingering effects of the pandemic

A recent survey says 10% of child care centers in Connecticut have not reopened since the pandemic shut down. The large majority of Connecticut manufacturers are struggling to find workers, New York’s candidates for governor clash over crime, and this weekend will mark the 10th anniversary of Superstorm Sandy hitting our region.
10 years later

Local officials highlight progress in climate resiliency ten years after Superstorm Sandy. New York’s board of elections has started an investigation into Lee Zeldin, experts say this weekend will be great for checking out fall foliage, and how prepared is our region for future extreme weather events?
10 years after Superstorm Sandy, Long Island's electric grid looks different

Ten years ago this Saturday, Superstorm Sandy hit Long Island. The hurricane brought high-speed winds, heavy rains, and a 14-foot storm surge. Half a million people lost power for more than a week. Since then, the Long Island Power Authority has upgraded the electric grid to prevent widespread outages in...

