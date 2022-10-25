Read full article on original website
Lingering effects of the pandemic
A recent survey says 10% of child care centers in Connecticut have not reopened since the pandemic shut down. The large majority of Connecticut manufacturers are struggling to find workers, New York’s candidates for governor clash over crime, and this weekend will mark the 10th anniversary of Superstorm Sandy hitting our region.
Biden visits Syracuse, says America could be manufacturing capital of the world
President Joe Biden visited Syracuse Thursday to celebrate the $100 billion investment in central New York from the semiconductor and chip company Micron Technology. If there was a theme of Thursday’s Micron event at Onondaga Community College it would probably be “hope.”. “How do you spell ‘hope’ in...
10 years later
Local officials highlight progress in climate resiliency ten years after Superstorm Sandy. New York’s board of elections has started an investigation into Lee Zeldin, experts say this weekend will be great for checking out fall foliage, and how prepared is our region for future extreme weather events?
10 years after Superstorm Sandy, Long Island's electric grid looks different
Ten years ago this Saturday, Superstorm Sandy hit Long Island. The hurricane brought high-speed winds, heavy rains, and a 14-foot storm surge. Half a million people lost power for more than a week. Since then, the Long Island Power Authority has upgraded the electric grid to prevent widespread outages in...
