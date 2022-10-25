Read full article on original website
The FADER
Song You Need: DaBoii’s “Built” is sneakily catchy
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. When asked about the SOB x RBE split earlier this year, DaBoii spoke about it with clarity that only comes with time: “A lot of motherfuckers don’t understand how good it is to bump your head sometimes,” the Vallejo rapper said. “It makes you look at yourself in the mirror, makes you realize shit about yourself.” DaBoii’s chosen to bet on himself, and with that has come a new phase of his career as a solo artist.
The FADER
Listen to Rihanna’s new song “Lift Me Up”
Rihanna has returned with “Lift Me Up,” the lead single from the soundtrack to Marvel’s upcoming film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. It is the pop star’s first solo single since releasing her eighth studio album Anti in 2016. The song was co-written by Rihanna, Tems, Ludwig Göransson, and Wakanda Forever director Ryan Coogler and pays tribute Chadwick Boseman, the original Black Panther star who passed away in 2020.
The FADER
Show Me the Body move with “millitancy and love”
Show Me The Body would be easy to write off as a novelty act — a hardcore punk band prominently featuring the banjo — if they weren’t so good at what they do, or so passionate about it. Though they met at a Manhattan prep school, Julian Cashwan Pratt and Harlan Steed’s prodigious talent, magnetic intensity, and masterful command of the mosh pit have won over headbangers across the western world.
Dua Lipa’s one-off ‘intimate’ Australian show – putting a stadium gig in a theatre
There are not many musical acts for whom a 2,800-capacity gig can be billed as “intimate”, but Dua Lipa is one. In the four years since the English pop star last toured Australia, playing a handful of small headline gigs and supporting Bruno Mars, Lipa has become one of the most pervasive voices in pop: even if you don’t know any of her songs by name, you’ve likely heard her upbeat dancefloor anthems and cheeky songs about bad boyfriends countless times.
The FADER
Lil Gnar shares new track “Triple S,” produced by Chief Keef
Back in August, two months after becoming the fist signee to Chief Keef’s new label, 43B, Lil Gnar released a collaboration with the Chicago legend aptly titled “Almighty Gnar.” At midnight on October 28, another two months later, the 26-year-old Atlanta rapper shared another single with help from his mentor. On “Triple S,” Gnar handles the vocals while Keef takes care of production duties, supplying a throwback drill beat for his young pupil. (At 27, Keef is only six months older than Gnar, veteran though he is.)
The FADER
Westside Gunn, Smino, Show Me The Body, and 7 more projects you should stream right now
Trying to keep up with this week’s best and most exciting new music? Every Friday, we collect the best new albums available on streaming services onto one page. This week, check out Westside Gunn's Ten, Smino's Love 4 Rent, Show Me The Body's Trouble The Water, Fred again..'s Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022), and lots more.
‘The White Lotus: Sicily’ Season 2 Episodes List, Release Dates, and Synopsis
'The White Lotus: Sicily' Season 2 finally hit HBO, but viewers want more already so take a look at the upcoming episodes and what we know so far.
The FADER
Westside Gunn drops surprise album Ten
Westside Gunn has shared Ten, the surprise final installment of his long-running Hitler Wears Hermes mixtape series. (The series’ name has been dropped from the new album’s title, perhaps due to a recent controversy involving another high-profile rapper.) “It’s only right that we end here,” Gunn reflects in a press release. “All special things get a memorial release.
The FADER
Frank Ocean launches Homer Radio on Apple Music
Frank Ocean is returning to Apple Music with a new radio show. Homer Radio is described as providing “one hour window into what plays around our office after hours.”. The first episode launched today, October 28, and featured an appearance by the Ivorian producer Crystallmess. Tracks played by Ocean ranged from Dolly Parton's "9 to 5" to Kodak Black's "Walk" via Autechre, Glorilla, and Underworld's "Born Slippy."
The FADER
BTS’ Jin shares new solo single “The Astronaut,” co-written with Coldplay
Jin of BTS has released new solo single “The Astronaut” today. The single arrives alongside a video in which the K-pop star plays an astronaut who accidentally lands back on Earth. Check it out below. "The Astronaut" was written by Jin alongside Coldplay and marks the second collaboration...
