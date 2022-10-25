This article discusses expert opinions on elevator filtration systems, choosing an appropriate solution, and maintenance scheduling. As the workforce gradually returns to the office or adapts to a hybrid model, air quality still remains top of mind for many people. Air filtration has gained interest as a strategy to combat the spread of current and future variations of COVID-19 in light of shifting mask mandates. A recent study from Honeywell showed that 72% of workers surveyed worldwide worry about air quality in their office buildings, and 62% said they would consider leaving their job if employers couldn’t demonstrably take steps to improve air quality. The healthy building movement, including benchmarks for improvement set by the EPA, is changing how developers plan for ventilation in new buildings, from apartments to condos, multi-family units, commercial buildings, and more.

2 DAYS AGO