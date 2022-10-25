Read full article on original website
Related
3 people arrested after fight at Miami Valley Hospital North
ENGLEWOOD — Three people are in custody following a fight at Miami Valley Hospital North Saturday evening, according to an Englewood Police spokesperson. Police crews from Englewood and Clayton were dispatched at around 6:27 p.m. to 9000 N Main Street, dispatchers told News Center 7. The fight reportedly started...
WLWT 5
Police: 1 dead after Sunday morning shooting in Avondale
CINCINNATI — One person has died after a shooting in Avondale Sunday morning. According to District 4 police, calls of a shooting came in at 9:32 a.m. Sunday morning in the 800 block of Hutchins Road, near Reading Road. Police say the victim, 40-year-old Antonio Thrasher, was shot multiple...
WLWT 5
Three arrested in Fairfield after police pursuit
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Three people are in custody on Saturday following a police pursuit that began in Dayton and ended in Fairfield. Butler County dispatch said the pursuit began in Dayton and entered into the Cincinnati area around 9 p.m. on Friday. Dispatch confirmed that shots were fired from...
WLWT 5
Woman accused of killing her baby appears in court Saturday
NORWOOD, Ohio — A mother accused of killing her daughter appeared in court on Saturday morning. According to court documents, 37-year-old Rebecca King is accused of causing the death of her daughter "by means of blunt impact." The incident happened on Oct. 8 at a residence on Cathedral Avenue in Norwood, court documents state.
WLWT 5
Family seeking justice for 20-year-old man shot and killed in Lockland
LOCKLAND, Ohio — Family members and friends are fighting for justice in Lockland after a 20-year-old man was shot and killed in his neighborhood. Dozens in Lockland came together Saturday afternoon to search for answers after Treshawn Smith was shot and killed on October 22 on the intersection of West Wyoming Avenue and Elm Street.
WLWT 5
Sheriff: Man who fled deputies into pond arrested in New Miami
NEW MIAMI, Ohio — A man has been arrested after fleeing deputies into a pond in Butler County, according to the sheriff's office. The Butler County Sheriff's Office said it all started around 5:20 a.m. when deputies responded to a business alarm in the 4000 block of Hamilton Trenton Road.
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Central Parkway in Clifton
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Central Parkway in Clifton. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on South Gilmore Road in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on South Gilmore Road in Fairfield. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Teen indicted in 3 murders, kidnapping charged as an adult in Hamilton County
CINCINNATI — "He murdered three people in Cincinnati," Hamilton Co. Prosecutor Joe Deters said during a news conference Friday. "(He was) 15 years old." That teenager is Michael Madaris. According to police, Madaris shot and killed 16-year-old Javier Randolph, 18-year-old Avante Baker Beatty and 39-year-old Yarsellay Sammie. The victims...
WLWT 5
Prosecutor: 2 men indicted after Cincinnati father shot, killed in front of infant
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — Two men have been indicted in the death of a man who was killed next to his months-old baby. Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters announced Marquez Coleman, 27, and Charlie Dailey, 26, were indicted on one count of aggravated murder, one count of murder, one count of felonious assault and two counts of having weapons while under disability.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash involving a school bus on Alms Place in Walnut Hills
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash involving a school bus on Alms Place in Walnut Hills. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
WLWT 5
Prosecutor: Teen indicted in 3 murders, kidnapping where victim was forced to dance at gunpoint
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — A 16-year-old boy has been indicted for six counts of murder, among other charges, the Hamilton County Prosecutor announced Friday. Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters said Michael Madaris, 16, was indicted on six counts of murder, five counts of felonious assault, three counts of kidnapping, two counts of abduction, one count of burglary, one count of tampering with evidence, one count of carrying concealed weapons and one count of obstruction of official business.
WLWT 5
Coroner identifies 2 men killed in Hamilton shooting; toddler hit with bullet fragments
HAMILTON, Ohio — Two people are dead and a 3-year-old has been injured after a shooting in Hamilton Tuesday. Officers rushed to South Second Street, near Chestnut Street, where they first found three victims. Police have since found a fourth victim, a child. It all unfolded just after 7...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Carthage Avenue in Norwood
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Carthage Avenue in Norwood. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injury on West 8th Street in West Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injury on West 8th Street in West Price Hill. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
Fox 19
Driver charged in wrong-way crash that killed beloved NKY teacher
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Police have charged a woman they say was driving the wrong way on Interstate 75 when she crashed into and killed another driver. Police on Friday charged Kearies Simpson, of Covington, in the death of 83-year-old Martha Arlinghaus, of Villa Hills. Simpson displayed “extreme indifference to...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Jefferson Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive West in Clifton
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Jefferson Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive West in Clifton. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
WLWT 5
Police: Vehicle chase ends in gunshots, crash in cemetery
CINCINNATI — The St. Bernard Police Department says an investigation is underway after a two cars that were chasing and shooting at each other ended in a crash in a cemetery. Officials say around 11 p.m. Saturday, officers heard several shots fired on Vine Street near Wuest Street when,...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Reading Road in Avondale
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Reading Road in Avondale. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Video shows flames shooting out roof of home during blaze in Amelia
PIERCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A fire broke out overnight Friday at a home in Amelia. Flames could be seen shooting out of the top of a home on Turnberry Drive. Video sent in by a viewer shows the flames engulfing the home. Police confirm the home has been vacant...
