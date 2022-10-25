ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
McShane Completes Three-Building Spec Industrial Development in Melrose Park, Illinois

MELROSE PARK, ILL. — McShane Construction Co. has completed a three-building speculative industrial development in suburban Chicago known as Industry Center at Melrose Park. The project totals 651,617 square feet. McShane also completed three interior buildouts for a transportation, trucking and railroad company, as well as a logistics and package delivery company and a portable storage and moving firm. Each of the buildings features a clear height of 36 feet. LBA Logistics was the developer and Harris Architects served as architect.
Greenstone Partners Arranges $2.6M Sale of Retail Development Site in Oak Lawn, Illinois

OAK LAWN, ILL. — Greenstone Partners has arranged the $2.6 million sale of a retail development site in the Chicago suburb of Oak Lawn. The site comprises a vacant restaurant that was formerly home to Texas Corral. The buyer plans to demolish the restaurant and build a new retail development. Located at 6616 W. 95th St., the property is situated across the street from Chicago Ridge Mall. Brewster Hague and AJ Patel of Greenstone brokered the transaction. Buyer and seller information was not provided. The deal marks the highest land price per acre in Oak Lawn, according to Greenstone.
Seniors Housing Developers Shift to Repositionings Amid Economic Uncertainty, Say InterFace Panelists

CHICAGO — As shovel-ready projects get put on hold, seniors housing developers are looking 24 months ahead, hoping that by then the economic outlook will have improved. For now, they worry about a possible recession and rising costs for everything from debt financing to building materials as they turn their immediate focus to repositioning opportunities.
