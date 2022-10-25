PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Former North Country legislator Simon Conroy was arrested on Wednesday after New York State Police said he violated an order of protection. Troopers said they were called to Conroy Road in Beekmantown on Sunday after Conroy allegedly went to a person's home where an order of protection had been filed against him. Conroy then fled to Canada.

PLATTSBURGH, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO