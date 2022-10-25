ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, VT

mynbc5.com

Police investigating violent attack in downtown Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington police are investigating a violent fight on Church Street. It happened at about 2 a.m. Sunday near City Hall. Police said 21-year-old Gordon Horner and 21-year-old Dominic Lewis attacked another person, kicking the person in the head multiple times. The victim became unconscious on the...
BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

Man in critical condition after assault in downtown Burlington

Burlington Police arrested two men after residents restrained them from “stomping on the victim’s head” after a fight downtown early Sunday, according to a police press release. Gordon Horner, 21, of Johnson, and Dominic Lewis, 21, of Winooski, were arrested and charged with aggravated assault with serious...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Search for two larceny suspects in South Burlington

In partnership with the Humane Society Of Chittenden County Switchback Brewing Company hosted the annual Barktober Halloween Bash. A family has raised twenty five thousand dollars to repair the park and now a grant will match those funds. Celebration of Life for Marshall Webb at Shelburne Farms. Updated: 11 hours...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Burlington police charge suspect in July homicide investigation

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington police filed affidavits on Wednesday, charging Abdiaziz Abdhikadir, 19 with first-degree murder in connection with the killing of Hussein Mubarak, 21. Mr. Mubarak was shot and killed on July 7 on Luck Street, near Roosevelt Park in Burlington. Police say Abdhikadir also shot into the...
BURLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Barton woman facing federal drug charges

BARTON — Authorities say a Barton woman is facing federal drug charges following a search at her home yesterday. Erika Desormeaux, 36, was arrested and held in federal custody following the search carried out on Maple Hill Road. Desormeaux is charged in a criminal complaint alleging she conspired with...
BARTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Former North Country legislator arrested after violating order of protection

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Former North Country legislator Simon Conroy was arrested on Wednesday after New York State Police said he violated an order of protection. Troopers said they were called to Conroy Road in Beekmantown on Sunday after Conroy allegedly went to a person's home where an order of protection had been filed against him. Conroy then fled to Canada.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
newportdispatch.com

Chainsaw stolen in St. Johnsbury

ST. JOHNSBURY — Police are investigating a theft that occurred in St. Johnsbury this week. The incident took place sometime between 4:00 p.m. on Thursday and 1:00 p.m. on Friday. Police say a STIHL model 461 chainsaw was stolen. The chainsaw had a 20″ bar and scabbard. Anyone...
newportdispatch.com

Man wanted for assault captured in Barton￼

BARTON — A local man wanted by police for assault was arrested in Barton early this morning. Police say Daniel Peters, 27, was located at a home on Maple Hill Road and taken into custody without incident. Earlier this month police approached two suspicious vehicles parked at the Orleans...
BARTON, VT
vermontbiz.com

VSP: TT Unit in Smuggler's Notch / Arrest on Warrant

Vermont State Police On October 25th, 2022 at approximately 1442 hours, Troopers from Williston Barracks responded responded to a call of a tractor trailer unit stuck at Smugglers’ Notch on route 108 in the town of Cambridge. The operator of vehicle, Kevin Foster, passed several clearly posted signs advising that tractor trailer units are not permitted before stopping near the peak.
CAMBRIDGE, VT
Addison Independent

Ouellette tapped as interim leader of Vergennes police

Jason Ouellette, who has a track record that includes being named the 2022 Vermont American Legion Law Enforcement Officer of the Year, will take over when Police Chief George Merkel’s retirement becomes official on Oct. 31. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order...
VERGENNES, VT
WCAX

Hinesburg man charged with trying to run over girlfriend with truck

With Halloween just a few days away, many are scrambling to get those last-minute costumes for both themselves and their pets. Authorities are investigating the death of a person connected to a fire overnight in Colchester. Man found dead after Colchester mobile home fire. Updated: 9 hours ago. According to...
HINESBURG, VT

