Suspect sought in Richford criminal threatening case
Police believe the man shown here threatened another man with a knife Saturday afternoon.
Milton man faces criminal charges after crash that killed his two young daughters
LITTLETON, N.H. (WCAX) - A Milton man faces criminal charges nearly a year after a crash that killed his two young daughters on an interstate highway in New Hampshire. A grand jury indicted Jordan Couture on two counts of negligent homicide. He is accused of losing control of his truck in Littleton last December.
Police investigating violent attack in downtown Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington police are investigating a violent fight on Church Street. It happened at about 2 a.m. Sunday near City Hall. Police said 21-year-old Gordon Horner and 21-year-old Dominic Lewis attacked another person, kicking the person in the head multiple times. The victim became unconscious on the...
‘An Execution’: Authorities Say Teen Plotted Fatal Shooting on Luck Street
The 19-year-old man charged with fatally shooting Hussein Mubarak in July staged the killing, scouted the area near his victim’s Old North End apartment and tried to enlist friends to help him get away with it, according to court filings made public on Thursday. “This was an execution,” acting...
Man in critical condition after assault in downtown Burlington
Burlington Police arrested two men after residents restrained them from “stomping on the victim’s head” after a fight downtown early Sunday, according to a police press release. Gordon Horner, 21, of Johnson, and Dominic Lewis, 21, of Winooski, were arrested and charged with aggravated assault with serious...
Search for two larceny suspects in South Burlington
In partnership with the Humane Society Of Chittenden County Switchback Brewing Company hosted the annual Barktober Halloween Bash. A family has raised twenty five thousand dollars to repair the park and now a grant will match those funds. Celebration of Life for Marshall Webb at Shelburne Farms.
Vermont State Police Arrest Aaron Brunette Of N Andover, Massachusetts For DUI
Friday night, Vermont State Police arrested Aaron Brunette, 31, of N Andover, Massachusetts for DUI. At approximately 11:23 p.m. Troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to the area of Rt. 7 and Lime Kiln Rd in the town of Charlotte, Vermont for a motor vehicle crash. Vermont State Police...
Burlington police charge suspect in July homicide investigation
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington police filed affidavits on Wednesday, charging Abdiaziz Abdhikadir, 19 with first-degree murder in connection with the killing of Hussein Mubarak, 21. Mr. Mubarak was shot and killed on July 7 on Luck Street, near Roosevelt Park in Burlington. Police say Abdhikadir also shot into the...
Barton woman facing federal drug charges
BARTON — Authorities say a Barton woman is facing federal drug charges following a search at her home yesterday. Erika Desormeaux, 36, was arrested and held in federal custody following the search carried out on Maple Hill Road. Desormeaux is charged in a criminal complaint alleging she conspired with...
Former North Country legislator arrested after violating order of protection
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Former North Country legislator Simon Conroy was arrested on Wednesday after New York State Police said he violated an order of protection. Troopers said they were called to Conroy Road in Beekmantown on Sunday after Conroy allegedly went to a person's home where an order of protection had been filed against him. Conroy then fled to Canada.
Chainsaw stolen in St. Johnsbury
ST. JOHNSBURY — Police are investigating a theft that occurred in St. Johnsbury this week. The incident took place sometime between 4:00 p.m. on Thursday and 1:00 p.m. on Friday. Police say a STIHL model 461 chainsaw was stolen. The chainsaw had a 20″ bar and scabbard. Anyone...
WATCH: Police bodycam footage shows moment of Concord double homicide suspect's arrest
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — NBC5 has obtained police bodycam footage of the arrest of Logan Clegg. Last week, Clegg was charged with killing Concord, New Hampshire couple Steve and Wendy Reid back in April. The arrest was made inside the South Burlington Library on Oct. 12. The arrest happened...
Man wanted for assault captured in Barton￼
BARTON — A local man wanted by police for assault was arrested in Barton early this morning. Police say Daniel Peters, 27, was located at a home on Maple Hill Road and taken into custody without incident. Earlier this month police approached two suspicious vehicles parked at the Orleans...
VSP: TT Unit in Smuggler's Notch / Arrest on Warrant
Vermont State Police On October 25th, 2022 at approximately 1442 hours, Troopers from Williston Barracks responded responded to a call of a tractor trailer unit stuck at Smugglers’ Notch on route 108 in the town of Cambridge. The operator of vehicle, Kevin Foster, passed several clearly posted signs advising that tractor trailer units are not permitted before stopping near the peak.
Deep dive into Burlington crime data suggests city isn’t as dangerous as perceived
Research by a UVM student shows the city's crime statistics don’t tell the whole story.
Ouellette tapped as interim leader of Vergennes police
Jason Ouellette, who has a track record that includes being named the 2022 Vermont American Legion Law Enforcement Officer of the Year, will take over when Police Chief George Merkel’s retirement becomes official on Oct. 31. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order...
Hinesburg man charged with trying to run over girlfriend with truck
Authorities are investigating the death of a person connected to a fire overnight in Colchester. Man found dead after Colchester mobile home fire.
