SUITLAND, MD. — OneWall Communities has acquired Gateway Station — formerly Allentown Apartments — a 178-unit affordable multifamily property located in the Washington, D.C., suburb of Suitland. CBRE Affordable Housing arranged the transaction, in which RailField Realty Partners sold the property for $23 million. Built in 1963 and renovated in 2007, Gateway Station features eight buildings comprising apartments in a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Community amenities include a swimming pool, onsite laundry facilities and a playground. The property currently operates under the Low Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) program, which reserves units at various income restrictions. Connecticut-based OneWall plans to preserve Gateway Station’s affordability during its ownership.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO