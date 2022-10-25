CHICAGO — Frederik Gaudreau scored on a backhander in the third round of a shootout to give the Minnesota Wild a 4-3 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday night.Kirill Kaprizov scored for the Wild in the second round. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped Chicago's Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane in the shootout to help give Minnesota coach Dean Evason his 100th NHL victory.Matt Boldy scored twice in regulation for Minnesota and rookie Mason Shaw had his first NHL goal. Fleury made 23 saves.Jake McCabe, Andreas Athanasiou and Toews scored for Chicago in regulation.Minnesota had the only shots in overtime, with Chicago...

