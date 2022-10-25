Read full article on original website
Edmonton 3, Calgary 2
Second Period_1, Calgary, Backlund 3 (Lindholm), 4:29 (sh). 2, Edmonton, Hyman 5 (Draisaitl, McDavid), 5:02 (pp). 3, Calgary, Ritchie 3 (Lucic, Lewis), 16:06. Third Period_4, Edmonton, McDavid 9 (Ceci, Holloway), 9:02. 5, Edmonton, Hyman 6 (McDavid), 12:24. Shots on Goal_Edmonton 8-12-6_26. Calgary 7-21-14_42. Power-play opportunities_Edmonton 1 of 4; Calgary 0...
Maple Leafs bring losing streak into game against the Ducks
Toronto Maple Leafs (4-4-1, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (1-6-1, eighth in the Pacific Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maple Leafs -190, Ducks +158; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs aim to stop their three-game skid with a win over the Anaheim Ducks. Anaheim had...
Sabres take on the Red Wings after overtime victory
Detroit Red Wings (4-2-2, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (5-3-0, third in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings visit the Buffalo Sabres after the Sabres knocked off the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 in overtime. Buffalo went 32-39-11 overall and 8-14-4 in division games last season....
Central Division foes meet when Chicago hosts Minnesota
Minnesota Wild (3-4-1, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (4-3-1, third in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wild -187, Blackhawks +155; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild take on the Chicago Blackhawks for a matchup within the Central Division Sunday. Chicago went 5-15-6 in Central...
Frederik Gaudreau lift Wild past Blackhawks, 4-3 in shootout
CHICAGO — Frederik Gaudreau scored on a backhander in the third round of a shootout to give the Minnesota Wild a 4-3 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday night.Kirill Kaprizov scored for the Wild in the second round. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped Chicago's Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane in the shootout to help give Minnesota coach Dean Evason his 100th NHL victory.Matt Boldy scored twice in regulation for Minnesota and rookie Mason Shaw had his first NHL goal. Fleury made 23 saves.Jake McCabe, Andreas Athanasiou and Toews scored for Chicago in regulation.Minnesota had the only shots in overtime, with Chicago...
Rangers visit the Coyotes following Trocheck's 2-goal showing
New York Rangers (4-3-2, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (2-4-1, eighth in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -197, Coyotes +163; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers visit the Arizona Coyotes after Vincent Trocheck's two-goal game against the Dallas Stars in the Rangers'...
Dallas 49, Chicago 29
Dal_Prescott 7 run (Maher kick), 10:18. Dal_Lamb 21 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 5:19. Chi_Fields 3 run (Santos kick), 13:41. Dal_Pollard 18 run (Maher kick), 10:50. Dal_Ferguson 1 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 6:48. Chi_Harry 17 pass from Fields (Santos kick), :40. Chi_FG Santos 36, :00. Third Quarter. Chi_Herbert 12...
Philadelphia 35, Pittsburgh 13
Pittsburgh7330—13 Philadelphia71477—35 Phi_Brown 39 pass from Hurts (Elliott kick), 9:23. Drive: 9 plays, 68 yards, 3:46. Key Plays: Sanders 7 run on 3rd-and-1; Hurts 7 pass to Goedert on 3rd-and-9; Hurts 5 pass to Goedert on 4th-and-2. Philadelphia 7, Pittsburgh 0. Pit_D.Watt 1 pass from Claypool (Sciba kick),...
New Jersey 7, Columbus 1
New Jersey133—7 First Period_1, New Jersey, Zetterlund 1 (Hischier), 17:10. Penalties_Jiricek, CBJ (Interference), 6:26; Gaudreau, CBJ (Hooking), 12:07. Second Period_2, New Jersey, Hischier 4, 3:22. 3, New Jersey, Graves 1 (Hughes, Bratt), 3:55. 4, Columbus, Chinakhov 2 (Sillinger, Johnson), 6:39. 5, New Jersey, Marino 1, 19:38. Penalties_Marino, NJ (Tripping), 10:04; Bastian, NJ (Slashing), 19:18; Columbus bench, served by Foudy (Roughing), 19:18.
Sunday's Transactions, Writetheu
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Outrighted C Aramis Garcia to Norfolk (IL). Reinstated RHP Chris Ellis from the 60-day IL and outrighted him to Norfolk. DETROIT TIGERS — Named Mark Conner director of amateur scouting. KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Named Matt Quatraro team manager. HOCKEY. National Hockey League. CALGARY...
New Orleans 24, Las Vegas 0
Las Vegas0000—0 New Orleans71070—24 NO_Kamara 3 run (Lutz kick), 1:32. NO_Kamara 16 pass from Dalton (Lutz kick), 7:15. NO_Kamara 36 pass from Dalton (Lutz kick), 11:03. RUSHING_Las Vegas, Jacobs 10-43, Carr 1-(minus 1), Adams 1-(minus 1), Farley 1-(minus 3). New Orleans, Kamara 18-62, Hill 10-61, Washington 4-13. PASSING_Las...
NFL Inactive Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. GREEN BAY PACKERS at BUFFALO BILLS — GREEN BAY: WR Allen Lazard, CB Shemar Jean-Charles, LB Jonathan Garvin, OL Elgton Jenkins, OL Luke Tenuta, DL Jonathan Ford. BUFFALO: WR Isaiah Hodgins, LB Baylon Spector, OL Spencer Brown, TE Tommy Sweeney, DT Brandin Bryant.
New Orleans 112, L.A. Clippers 91
NEW ORLEANS (112) Murphy III 6-16 0-0 15, Williamson 9-17 3-4 21, Valanciunas 4-6 2-4 11, Marshall 7-13 0-0 17, McCollum 9-19 0-0 22, Hayes 1-1 0-0 2, Nance Jr. 7-9 0-0 15, Temple 0-1 0-0 0, Alvarado 0-5 0-0 0, Graham 3-6 0-0 9, Seabron 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 46-93 5-8 112.
Denver 21, Jacksonville 17
Denver0777—21 Jacksonville7307—17 Jac_Engram 22 pass from Lawrence (Patterson kick), 7:40. Jac_FG Patterson 37, 8:43. Den_Jeudy 6 pass from Wilson (McManus kick), 2:44. Den_Gordon 1 run (McManus kick), 5:07. Fourth Quarter. Jac_Etienne 1 run (Patterson kick), 3:54. Den_L.Murray 2 run (McManus kick), 1:43. A_86,215. DenJac. First downs1824. Total Net...
Miami 31, Detroit 27
Det_Jama.Williams 7 run (Badgley kick), 12:59. Drive: 6 plays, 75 yards, 2:01. Key Plays: Goff 10 pass to Jama.Williams; Goff 27 pass to Raymond; Goff 14 pass to Mitchell. Detroit 7, Miami 0. Det_Swift 7 pass from Goff (Badgley kick), 5:36. Drive: 6 plays, 78 yards, 2:31. Key Play: Goff...
Today in Sports History-1st MNF game played in Indianapolis
1948 — Sammy Baugh of Washington passes for 446 yards and four touchdowns and Dan Sandifer has four interceptions including two for touchdowns as the Redskins beat the Boston Yanks 56-21. 1950 — Earl Lloyd of the Washington Capitols becomes the first African-American to play in an NBA game....
New England 22, N.Y. Jets 17
NYJ_FG Zuerlein 28, 8:14. Drive: 10 plays, 82 yards, 4:29. Key Plays: Z.Wilson 16 pass to Conklin on 3rd-and-5; Z.Wilson 54 pass to G.Wilson on 3rd-and-5. N.Y. Jets 3, New England 0. NE_FG Folk 31, :00. Drive: 16 plays, 62 yards, 8:14. Key Plays: Stevenson 14 run; Mac.Jones 16 pass...
Atlanta 37, Carolina 34, OT
Car_FG Pineiro 37, 6:50. Drive: 6 plays, 18 yards, 2:33. Key Play: S.Brown 7 run on 3rd-and-12. Carolina 3, Atlanta 0. Atl_Pitts 2 pass from Mariota (Koo kick), 10:13. Drive: 10 plays, 74 yards, 6:02. Key Plays: Mariota 10 pass to Pitts; Mariota 8 pass to A.Williams on 3rd-and-3; Mariota 26 pass to Pitts; Huntley 5 run on 3rd-and-1. Atlanta 7, Carolina 3.
World Series: Phillies, Astros tied 1-1 headed to Philly
The World Series takes a day off Sunday as the Phillies and Astros travel to Philadelphia, with Game 3 on tap for Monday night. The Series is tied at a win apiece after Houston's Framber Valdez carved up Philly with his curveball in Game 2, preserving an early five-run lead in a 5-2 victory.
Philadelphia Union make MLS Cup Final after avalanching NYCFC with 2nd-half goals
Two Philadelphia sports teams could win major championships within the next six days. Not only your Philadelphia Phillies, but your Philadelphia Union.
