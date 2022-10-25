ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Elko Daily Free Press

Dennis Clayson: Armageddon and crazed leadership

A week or so ago, Tulsi Gabbard, a former member of the House from Hawaii and a one-time presidential hopeful for the Democrats, announced she was leaving the Party. She tweeted, “I can no longer remain in today’s Democratic Party that is now under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness …” She continued, “[they] believe in open borders, weaponize the national security state to go after political opponents, and above all, dragging us ever closer to nuclear war.”
HAWAII STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Bolsonaro, Lula in close race as final Brazil votes tallied

SAO PAOLO — (AP) — Far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro and Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva were very close in Brazil’s runoff presidential election with more than 97% of the votes tallied. The election pits an incumbent vowing to safeguard conservative Christian values against a leftist former president promising to return the country to a more prosperous past.
CBS San Francisco

Musk tweets link to unfounded conspiracy theory in connection with Pelosi attack

SAN FRANCISCO — Elon Musk on Sunday tweeted a link to an unfounded rumor about the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, just days after Musk's purchase of Twitter fueled concerns that the social media platform would no longer seek to limit misinformation and hate speech.Musk's tweet, which he later deleted, linked to an article by a fringe website, the Santa Monica Observer, an outlet that has previously asserted that Hillary Clinton died on Sept. 11 and was replaced with a body double.ALSO READ: Report: Police sources says Paul Pelosi attack suspect had zip ties, duct tapeIn this case, the...
MINNESOTA STATE
Elko Daily Free Press

Marie Fischer: Media hype ignores much bigger issues than abortion

As we near the Nov. 8 elections, we are being bombarded with messaging in traditional and social media proclaiming abortion is among our most pressing issues. We are being told that if we believe in a woman’s right to choose and in women’s health, then we must vote a certain way. Abortion has been a hot social and political topic for more than 20 years.
CALIFORNIA STATE

