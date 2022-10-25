A week or so ago, Tulsi Gabbard, a former member of the House from Hawaii and a one-time presidential hopeful for the Democrats, announced she was leaving the Party. She tweeted, “I can no longer remain in today’s Democratic Party that is now under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness …” She continued, “[they] believe in open borders, weaponize the national security state to go after political opponents, and above all, dragging us ever closer to nuclear war.”

