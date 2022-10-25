ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Fox17

New concrete barriers hope to improve pedestrian safety at WMU

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A collaboration between Western Michigan University (WMU) and the city of Kalamazoo has led to the implementation of a tool that hopes to improve pedestrian safety on campus. City officials say its Department of Public Services has put up concrete walls west of Howard Street and...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Fox17

Mary Free Bed brings Halloween fun to inpatients at 'Scare-apy' event

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation (MFB) gave its outdoor therapy garden a spooky makeover for its “Scare-apy” event Friday, bringing Halloween festivities to children staying at the hospital this year. The Grand Rapids rehabilitation center says patients, staff members and families took part in...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

NB US-31 reopens after Grand Haven Twp. crash

GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — US-31 has reopened following a crash in Grand Haven Township Friday. Ottawa County dispatchers said the closure affected the northbound lanes at Hayes Street. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says a 39-year-old Illinois resident drive north in a tractor-trailer on US-31, failing to stop...
GRAND HAVEN, MI
Fox17

Friday's Friend: Jersey

Say hello to this seven-month-old pup, Jersey! She and many other of his furry friends are up for adoption at hswestmi.org. If you love Halloween, then it’s time for you to bring home a new BOO!. HSWM's adoptable pups will put the HOWL in your Halloween! All adult dogs...
COMSTOCK PARK, MI
Fox17

Corgis in the Park celebrates fun-size dog breed in Walker

WALKER, Mich. — Corgis of all shapes, colors and sizes turned out to the annual Corgis in the Park event Saturday!. Some of the portable pups were in costume, but all were equally adorable. The event was held at Johnson Park in Walker, and to say the weather was...
WALKER, MI
Fox17

Grand Rapids man sentenced for illegal firearms possession

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man has been sentenced to spend almost six years behind bars for the illegal possession of firearms. The U.S. Attorney’s Office – Western District of Michigan says 22-year-old Ernest James Jones Jr. will be imprisoned for 70 months, followed by three years of supervised release.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

GRCC nets 6th-straight MCCAA volleyball championship

FLINT, Mich. — Grand Rapids Community College (GRCC) is celebrating its volleyball team’s sixth-straight MCCAA Tournament championship!. The Raiders faced off against Western Conference champion Lake Michigan College on Saturday, dominating with a score of 25-6, 25-15, 25-13, according to GRCC. The school says following that match, the...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Calvin University to add football program in 2023

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Calvin University is adding a football program to its athletics department in 2023. The university tells FOX 17 the news comes as part of its strategic plan, which was approved by its Board of Trustees on Friday. In addition to football, Calvin University says it...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Teen charged, arrested after fatal crash with gravel truck

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff arrested a teenager on Thursday for reckless driving in crash that happened last August. On August 17, one person was killed in a collision between a Jeep and a gravel truck in Georgetown Township, at the intersection of Jackson Street and 22nd Avenue.
GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, MI

