Fox17
New concrete barriers hope to improve pedestrian safety at WMU
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A collaboration between Western Michigan University (WMU) and the city of Kalamazoo has led to the implementation of a tool that hopes to improve pedestrian safety on campus. City officials say its Department of Public Services has put up concrete walls west of Howard Street and...
Fox17
Mary Free Bed brings Halloween fun to inpatients at 'Scare-apy' event
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation (MFB) gave its outdoor therapy garden a spooky makeover for its “Scare-apy” event Friday, bringing Halloween festivities to children staying at the hospital this year. The Grand Rapids rehabilitation center says patients, staff members and families took part in...
Fox17
NB US-31 reopens after Grand Haven Twp. crash
GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — US-31 has reopened following a crash in Grand Haven Township Friday. Ottawa County dispatchers said the closure affected the northbound lanes at Hayes Street. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says a 39-year-old Illinois resident drive north in a tractor-trailer on US-31, failing to stop...
Fox17
Chevy Chase to hold screening, live discussion of 'Christmas Vacation' in GR
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Actor and comedian Chevy Chase is coming to Grand Rapids!. He and his wife, Jayni, are scheduled to hold a live conversation at DeVos Performance Hall after a screening of National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation on Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. The two will recount...
Fox17
Friday's Friend: Jersey
Say hello to this seven-month-old pup, Jersey! She and many other of his furry friends are up for adoption at hswestmi.org. If you love Halloween, then it’s time for you to bring home a new BOO!. HSWM's adoptable pups will put the HOWL in your Halloween! All adult dogs...
Fox17
Come see beautifully crafted pottery at West Michigan Potters Guild's Fall Show And Sale
The West Michigan Potters Guild was founded nearly 40 years ago by a group of artists who wanted a community after working alone in their studios. Now everyone- artists and non-artists alike- can enjoy the work of these wonderful ceramic artists at their annual show and sale. Over 30 ceramic...
Fox17
Corgis in the Park celebrates fun-size dog breed in Walker
WALKER, Mich. — Corgis of all shapes, colors and sizes turned out to the annual Corgis in the Park event Saturday!. Some of the portable pups were in costume, but all were equally adorable. The event was held at Johnson Park in Walker, and to say the weather was...
Fox17
A movie shot primarily in greater Lansing premiered at the Sun Theatre Friday night
GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — Burmese refugee Thang Mung and his crew at iStar Video Production are back on the big screen with their second movie, "Exile." The bilingual movie, with parts in English and Zomi, premiered Friday night at the Sun Theatre in Grand Ledge. "This is a very...
Fox17
Grand Rapids man sentenced for illegal firearms possession
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man has been sentenced to spend almost six years behind bars for the illegal possession of firearms. The U.S. Attorney’s Office – Western District of Michigan says 22-year-old Ernest James Jones Jr. will be imprisoned for 70 months, followed by three years of supervised release.
Fox17
Grandville PD: 2 vehicles involved in shooting at Rivertown Crossings mall parking lot
GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Police responded to reports of a shooting at Rivertown Crossings mall Saturday afternoon. The Grandville Police Department (GPD) says occupants in two vehicles fire shots at one another in the mall’s parking lot. They tell us it happened on the north side at around 2 p.m.
Fox17
GRCC nets 6th-straight MCCAA volleyball championship
FLINT, Mich. — Grand Rapids Community College (GRCC) is celebrating its volleyball team’s sixth-straight MCCAA Tournament championship!. The Raiders faced off against Western Conference champion Lake Michigan College on Saturday, dominating with a score of 25-6, 25-15, 25-13, according to GRCC. The school says following that match, the...
Fox17
Calvin University to add football program in 2023
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Calvin University is adding a football program to its athletics department in 2023. The university tells FOX 17 the news comes as part of its strategic plan, which was approved by its Board of Trustees on Friday. In addition to football, Calvin University says it...
Fox17
Teen charged, arrested after fatal crash with gravel truck
GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff arrested a teenager on Thursday for reckless driving in crash that happened last August. On August 17, one person was killed in a collision between a Jeep and a gravel truck in Georgetown Township, at the intersection of Jackson Street and 22nd Avenue.
