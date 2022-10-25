Read full article on original website
Edmonton 3, Calgary 2
Calgary020—2 First Period_None. Penalties_Lucic, CGY (Slashing), 12:59; Backlund, CGY (Cross Checking), 16:52; Ryan, EDM (Holding), 19:27. Second Period_1, Calgary, Backlund 3 (Lindholm), 4:29 (sh). 2, Edmonton, Hyman 5 (Draisaitl, McDavid), 5:02 (pp). 3, Calgary, Ritchie 3 (Lucic, Lewis), 16:06. Penalties_Coleman, CGY (High Sticking), 4:14; Nugent-Hopkins, EDM (Delay of Game), 7:53; Kadri, CGY (Hooking), 8:08; Nurse, EDM (Holding Stick), 13:44.
Maple Leafs bring losing streak into game against the Ducks
Toronto Maple Leafs (4-4-1, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (1-6-1, eighth in the Pacific Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maple Leafs -190, Ducks +158; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs aim to stop their three-game skid with a win over the Anaheim Ducks. Anaheim had...
Seattle 3, Pittsburgh 1
Second Period_1, Pittsburgh, Guentzel 4, 10:05. 2, Seattle, Eberle 1 (Beniers, Schwartz), 11:20. 3, Seattle, Geekie 2 (Dunn, Sprong), 18:33. Third Period_4, Seattle, Schwartz 5 (Tanev, Wennberg), 19:00 (en). Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 9-8-16_33. Seattle 12-11-7_30. Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 0 of 2; Seattle 0 of 2. Goalies_Pittsburgh, DeSmith 0-2-1 (29 shots-27 saves)....
Wild finish winning road trip by beating Blackhawks
Matt Boldy scored twice and Kirill Kaprizov and Frederick Gaudreau converted chances in a shootout to lift the visiting Minnesota
Sabres take on the Red Wings after overtime victory
Detroit Red Wings (4-2-2, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (5-3-0, third in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings visit the Buffalo Sabres after the Sabres knocked off the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 in overtime. Buffalo went 32-39-11 overall and 8-14-4 in division games last season....
Rangers visit the Coyotes following Trocheck's 2-goal showing
New York Rangers (4-3-2, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (2-4-1, eighth in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -197, Coyotes +163; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers visit the Arizona Coyotes after Vincent Trocheck's two-goal game against the Dallas Stars in the Rangers'...
Central Division foes meet when Chicago hosts Minnesota
Minnesota Wild (3-4-1, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (4-3-1, third in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wild -187, Blackhawks +155; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild take on the Chicago Blackhawks for a matchup within the Central Division Sunday. Chicago went 5-15-6 in Central...
Dallas 49, Chicago 29
Dal_Prescott 7 run (Maher kick), 10:18. Dal_Lamb 21 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 5:19. Chi_Fields 3 run (Santos kick), 13:41. Dal_Pollard 18 run (Maher kick), 10:50. Dal_Ferguson 1 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 6:48. Chi_Harry 17 pass from Fields (Santos kick), :40. Chi_FG Santos 36, :00. Third Quarter. Chi_Herbert 12...
Philadelphia 35, Pittsburgh 13
Pittsburgh7330—13 Philadelphia71477—35 Phi_Brown 39 pass from Hurts (Elliott kick), 9:23. Pit_D.Watt 1 pass from Claypool (Sciba kick), 2:01. Phi_Brown 27 pass from Hurts (Elliott kick), 12:53. Phi_Brown 29 pass from Hurts (Elliott kick), 6:21. Pit_FG Sciba 38, 1:02. Third Quarter. Phi_Pascal 34 pass from Hurts (Elliott kick), 12:53.
Minnesota 34, Arizona 26
Min_Cousins 17 run (Joseph kick), 10:12. Drive: 11 plays, 75 yards, 4:48. Key Plays: Cousins 3 run on 3rd-and-1; Cousins 28 pass to Jefferson. Minnesota 7, Arizona 0. Ari_FG Prater 44, 6:04. Drive: 9 plays, 49 yards, 4:08. Key Play: Murray 15 pass to Hopkins. Minnesota 7, Arizona 3. Second...
Miami 31, Detroit 27
Det_Jama.Williams 7 run (Badgley kick), 12:59. Drive: 6 plays, 75 yards, 2:01. Key Plays: Goff 10 pass to Jama.Williams; Goff 27 pass to Raymond; Goff 14 pass to Mitchell. Detroit 7, Miami 0. Det_Swift 7 pass from Goff (Badgley kick), 5:36. Drive: 6 plays, 78 yards, 2:31. Key Play: Goff...
New Jersey 7, Columbus 1
New Jersey133—7 First Period_1, New Jersey, Zetterlund 1 (Hischier), 17:10. Penalties_Jiricek, CBJ (Interference), 6:26; Gaudreau, CBJ (Hooking), 12:07. Second Period_2, New Jersey, Hischier 4, 3:22. 3, New Jersey, Graves 1 (Hughes, Bratt), 3:55. 4, Columbus, Chinakhov 2 (Sillinger, Johnson), 6:39. 5, New Jersey, Marino 1, 19:38. Penalties_Marino, NJ (Tripping), 10:04; Bastian, NJ (Slashing), 19:18; Columbus bench, served by Foudy (Roughing), 19:18.
New Orleans 24, Las Vegas 0
Las Vegas0000—0 New Orleans71070—24 NO_Kamara 3 run (Lutz kick), 1:32. NO_Kamara 16 pass from Dalton (Lutz kick), 7:15. NO_Kamara 36 pass from Dalton (Lutz kick), 11:03. RUSHING_Las Vegas, Jacobs 10-43, Carr 1-(minus 1), Adams 1-(minus 1), Farley 1-(minus 3). New Orleans, Kamara 18-62, Hill 10-61, Washington 4-13. PASSING_Las...
Sunday's Transactions, Writetheu
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Outrighted C Aramis Garcia to Norfolk (IL). Reinstated RHP Chris Ellis from the 60-day IL and outrighted him to Norfolk. DETROIT TIGERS — Named Mark Conner director of amateur scouting. KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Named Matt Quatraro team manager. HOCKEY. National Hockey League. CALGARY...
Denver 21, Jacksonville 17
Denver0777—21 Jacksonville7307—17 Jac_Engram 22 pass from Lawrence (Patterson kick), 7:40. Jac_FG Patterson 37, 8:43. Den_Jeudy 6 pass from Wilson (McManus kick), 2:44. Den_Gordon 1 run (McManus kick), 5:07. Fourth Quarter. Jac_Etienne 1 run (Patterson kick), 3:54. Den_L.Murray 2 run (McManus kick), 1:43. A_86,215. DenJac. First downs1824. Total Net...
Atlanta 37, Carolina 34, OT
Car_FG Pineiro 37, 6:50. Drive: 6 plays, 18 yards, 2:33. Key Play: S.Brown 7 run on 3rd-and-12. Carolina 3, Atlanta 0. Atl_Pitts 2 pass from Mariota (Koo kick), 10:13. Drive: 10 plays, 74 yards, 6:02. Key Plays: Mariota 10 pass to Pitts; Mariota 8 pass to A.Williams on 3rd-and-3; Mariota 26 pass to Pitts; Huntley 5 run on 3rd-and-1. Atlanta 7, Carolina 3.
World Series: Phillies, Astros tied 1-1 headed to Philly
The World Series takes a day off Sunday as the Phillies and Astros travel to Philadelphia, with Game 3 on tap for Monday night. The Series is tied at a win apiece after Houston's Framber Valdez carved up Philly with his curveball in Game 2, preserving an early five-run lead in a 5-2 victory.
Today in Sports History-1st MNF game played in Indianapolis
1948 — Sammy Baugh of Washington passes for 446 yards and four touchdowns and Dan Sandifer has four interceptions including two for touchdowns as the Redskins beat the Boston Yanks 56-21. 1950 — Earl Lloyd of the Washington Capitols becomes the first African-American to play in an NBA game....
New Orleans 112, L.A. Clippers 91
NEW ORLEANS (112) Murphy III 6-16 0-0 15, Williamson 9-17 3-4 21, Valanciunas 4-6 2-4 11, Marshall 7-13 0-0 17, McCollum 9-19 0-0 22, Hayes 1-1 0-0 2, Nance Jr. 7-9 0-0 15, Temple 0-1 0-0 0, Alvarado 0-5 0-0 0, Graham 3-6 0-0 9, Seabron 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 46-93 5-8 112.
New England 22, N.Y. Jets 17
NYJ_FG Zuerlein 28, 8:14. Drive: 10 plays, 82 yards, 4:29. Key Plays: Z.Wilson 16 pass to Conklin on 3rd-and-5; Z.Wilson 54 pass to G.Wilson on 3rd-and-5. N.Y. Jets 3, New England 0. NE_FG Folk 31, :00. Drive: 16 plays, 62 yards, 8:14. Key Plays: Stevenson 14 run; Mac.Jones 16 pass...
