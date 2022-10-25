Jerry Jones says Dak Prescott's thumb responded well: 'No adverse aspects'

Dak Prescott is back to game action, and it appears his thumb is responding well.

Prescott made his return in Sunday’s 24-6 win over the Detroit Lions after missing five games with a fractured right thumb. It was a decent showing, with Prescott finishing 19-of-25 in the air for 207 yards with a touchdown.

But perhaps more importantly from a long-term standpoint is how Prescott’s thumb responded to playing in a game. In his weekly appearance Tuesday on “Shan and RJ,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says everything physically with Prescott is in a good place.

“There are no adverse aspects to it,” Jones said. “That hand will be better, if it needs to be, it’ll be better next week. It’ll be better tomorrow than it was this past week. So, I think you’re going to see that more and more not be a factor (as long as) there’s not a reinjury some place.

Prescott’s next start will come Sunday when the Cowboys welcome the Bears to Dallas.

