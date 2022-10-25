Alejandro Saavedra sentenced for Burnsville crash that killed 16-year-old Lakeville North student

Man pleads guilty to Burnsville crash that killed teenager 00:39

BURNSVILLE, Minn. -- A man who pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide in a crash that killed a 16-year-old girl has been sentenced to nearly five years in prison.

Alejandro Saavedra received a 57-month sentence in court Monday. He will receive credit for 198 days already served.

Alejandro Jesus Saavedra (credit: Dakota Co. Jail)

Saavedra pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation resulting in great bodily harm, both felony charges, in July.

According to a criminal complaint, Saavedra told officers he drank alcohol and used marijuana and cocaine before the April 9 crash that killed Sydney Kohner, a student at Lakeville North High School. A 15-year-old girl was also found in the car. She suffered multiple fractures as well as bleeding and swelling in her brain.

The crash occurred during a chase after officers responding to a noise complaint at the Best Western Inn on Nicollet Avenue saw three people speed off in a Lexus.