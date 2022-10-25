ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burnsville, MN

Alejandro Saavedra sentenced for Burnsville crash that killed 16-year-old Lakeville North student

By WCCO Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qsIei_0ilt1gvz00

Man pleads guilty to Burnsville crash that killed teenager 00:39

BURNSVILLE, Minn. -- A man who pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide in a crash that killed a 16-year-old girl has been sentenced to nearly five years in prison.

Alejandro Saavedra received a 57-month sentence in court Monday. He will receive credit for 198 days already served.

Alejandro Jesus Saavedra (credit: Dakota Co. Jail)

Saavedra pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation resulting in great bodily harm, both felony charges, in July.

According to a criminal complaint, Saavedra told officers he drank alcohol and used marijuana and cocaine before the April 9 crash that killed Sydney Kohner, a student at Lakeville North High School. A 15-year-old girl was also found in the car. She suffered multiple fractures as well as bleeding and swelling in her brain.

The crash occurred during a chase after officers responding to a noise complaint at the Best Western Inn on Nicollet Avenue saw three people speed off in a Lexus.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

1 dead, multiple injuries after alleged drunken driving crash near Hudson, Wis.

HUDSON, Wis. -- Authorities say an intoxicated driver going the wrong way on an interstate highway in western Wisconsin hit another vehicle early Sunday, killing one person.The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. on Interstate 94 near Hudson, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.WisDOT said a 31-year-old woman from Alexandria, Minnesota, was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes on I-94. She hit another vehicle heading westbound.Fifty-four-year-old Mark Filbrandt of Robbinsdale, Minnesota, was killed in the crash, WisDOT said.The Alexandria woman showed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests, according to WisDOT. She was arrested and is being held at the St. Croix County Jail.The crash is under investigation.
HUDSON, WI
CBS Minnesota

Eagan police searching for missing 23-year-old

EAGAN, Minn. -- Police in Eagan say they are looking for a 23-year-old man last seen around 2 a.m. Sunday leaving the area of Coachman and Yankee Doodle roads in Eagan, near Highway 13.Bryce Borca was last seen wearing a patterned cardigan sweater, black pants, a black tie and white sneakers.Anyone with information on Bryce's whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Coulson at 651-675-5876.
EAGAN, MN
CBS Minnesota

70-year-old found unresponsive in pool at senior citizen center

NORTHFIELD, Minn. -- Police say a 70-year-old man is dead after he was found unresponsive in a pool at a senior citizen center Friday evening.Officers with the Northfield Police Department were dispatched to the 1600 block of Jefferson Parkway at 5:49 p.m.Police say when they arrived, others at the scene were removing the man from the water. Emergency responders attempted life-saving measures, but the man was pronounced dead on the scene.The senior center, FiftyNorth, closed Saturday after the incident, according to its website.The Rice County Sheriff's Office will assist NPD with the ongoing investigation.
NORTHFIELD, MN
Bring Me The News

Man dead after drowning at Northfield senior center

A senior center in Northfield closed for a day after a 70-year-old man drowned in a pool Friday. According to the Northfield Police Department, officers were called to FiftyNorth, a senior center on the 1600 block of Jefferson Parkway, just before 6 p.m. At the scene, officers found a 70-year-old...
NORTHFIELD, MN
mprnews.org

Minneapolis home burns hours after fatal shooting

A fire Saturday morning in Minneapolis left a house uninhabitable just after hours a man was found shot to death inside the same building. Police said any connection between the homicide and fire wasn’t immediately clear, and both remain under investigation. Firefighters responded to the home on the 2700...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KX News

Two Minnesota Motorcyclists killed in Saturday crashes

UPDATE — 10/30/2022, 6:08 P.M. FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) –The names of the individuals killed in this weekend’s crashes have been released by the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP). The man who lost control of his motorcycle and struck a curb on the 3500 Block of Westrac Drive in Fargo has been identified as 38-year-old Andrew […]
FARGO, ND
CBS Minnesota

Police: Man shot, seriously injured in Minneapolis shooting Thursday evening

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man is fighting for his life after police say he was shot in Minneapolis Thursday evening.Officers responded to a report of a shooting at the 2600 block of Penn Avenue North around 8:30 p.m. where they say they found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound.Officers rendered aid until the man was transported to the hospital.The incident is under investigation. No arrests have been made.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Multiple shootings across Minneapolis overnight, at least 1 fatal

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police are investigating multiple overnight shootings, one of which has been confirmed to be a fatal shooting.Several squads and officers responded to an area near 27th Street and 15th Avenue in south Minneapolis Friday evening. WCCO has been told police responded to a call of a possible shooting just before midnight.Police say that preliminary investigation indicates that there was an altercation between two individuals who were known to each other. It ultimately escalated into gunfire. The victim has not been identified, and no one has been arrested.This is the 72nd death investigated as a homicide in Minneapolis so...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Home shot at in Brooklyn Park, none injured

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Authorities in Brooklyn Park say a house was hit by gunfire early Thursday, but no one inside the home was hurt.Officers from the city's police department responded to the 8300 block of Emerson Avenue North on reports of shots fired.Residents in a nearby home told officers their house had been shot, but none of them had been struck.Police believe the home was targeted, and are investigating.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man shot in Brooklyn Park overnight

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn – Police are looking for answers after a man was shot in Brooklyn Park Thursday evening.According to Brooklyn Park Police, officers were dispatched to reports of shots fired in the 5500 block of Brookdale Dr. at 9:10pm. When they arrived, officers found shell casings in the street, and damaged fence from the gunfire.A short time later, a local hospital alerted officers to a walk-in gunshot victim. The adult male victim said he had been shot in Brooklyn Park.The victim suffered a non life-threatening gunshot injury, and was able to provide officers with limited information.No arrests have been made, and an investigation is ongoing.Information regarding this shooting is limited. Check this story for updates.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
fox9.com

Minneapolis toddler leaves hospital after being shot in the face

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - The 3-year-old child who was shot in the face when a barrage of gunfire ripped into her family's Minneapolis home last weekend has been released from the hospital. The child, named Olivia, is recovering from surgery and was released on Friday, her family told FOX...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
willmarradio.com

Roseville teen arrested for alleged attack on family members

(Roseville MN-) One person is dead and four family members are injured after an assault in Roseville that prompted a "shelter in place" alert Tuesday morning. A caller in the home reported that a 17-year-old boy attacked several people with a weapon and fled on foot. Ramsey County authorities sent a "shelter in place" alert to a larger area than expected and the suspect was spotted outside the intended neighborhood near the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. Officers say the teen was arrested without incident.
ROSEVILLE, MN
fox9.com

Greyhound bus employee shot, killed in Chicago by man arriving from Minneapolis, police say

(FOX 9) - Chicago police are looking for a man who fatally shot a Greyhound bus employee after arriving from Minneapolis and fleeing the scene. The Chicago Police Department issued an alert to help find the suspect in Monday’s fatal shooting. Police say the man arrived from Minneapolis on a Greyhound bus and waited for a 30-year-old employee, identified as Duwon Gaddis, at the station on the 600 block of West Harrison Street.
CHICAGO, IL
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Park Police: Drive-By Shootings Increase on Brookdale Drive

Brooklyn Park police say they are seeing an uptick in drive-by shootings. The latest case involved a man shot in the leg Thursday night. The incident occurred by the Moonraker Apartments in the 5500 block of Brookdale Drive at around 9 p.m. Thursday. Witnesses told police they saw someone in a tan SUV firing from the vehicle when the man was hit.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

Condo building catches fire in St. Louis Park

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. -- A fire broke out at a condominium building in St. Louis Park Sunday morning.City officials said it started around 5:20 a.m. on the 3200 block of Virginia Avenue South.Firefighters from six other cities were on the scene helping out. They kept the fire contained to three condos.  No injuries were reported.
SAINT LOUIS PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police chase ends in crash in south Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minneapolis police chase was caught on tape Tuesday.Police said they tried to stop a vehicle that had been used in a Roseville robbery earlier in the day. Minneapolis police pursued the vehicle south on Interstate 35W into Richfield and then back into Minneapolis.Police said they stopped their pursuit near West 54th Street and Lyndale Avenue South. The speeding driver kept going and crashed into a car near 58th and Lyndale.The suspect took off running, but police stopped him. They said they found a gun in the vehicle.The woman in the car that was hit went to a hospital, but police said her injuries were not life-threatening.  
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
101K+
Followers
25K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy